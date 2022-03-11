Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US: 2.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Courier and Local Delivery Services Market Value in US is set to grow by USD 23.18 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
Key Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US Report Highlights:
Market growth 2021-2025: USD 23.18 million
Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
YoY growth (%): 2.50%
Key consumer countries: US
Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts
The courier and local delivery services market share growth in the US by the ground segment will be significant during the forecast period. The consumer electronics sector is one of the key contributors to this segment. e-commerce consumer electronics sales are expected to reach around $80 billion by 2023 during the forecast period. The growth of the consumer electronics segment is expected to increase the need for ground delivery services.
Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies
The courier and local delivery services market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market report offers information on several market vendors, including A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo among others.
ArcBest Corp. - In December 2020, ArcBest announced that its truckload carrier ABF Freight had received awards for Excellence in Security and Excellence in Claims and Loss Prevention
General Logistics Systems BV - In January 2021, GLS Czech Republic announced the expansion of its central hub in Jihlava
United Parcel Service Inc. - In March 2021, UPS announced the establishment of a new 40,000-square meter built-to-suit healthcare logistics facility in Rome, Italy.
Key Market Drivers
Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on one of the key market drivers and its impact on the Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US.
Growing B2C e-commerce market:
Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 23.18 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.50
Regional analysis
US
Performing market contribution
US at 100%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization preview
