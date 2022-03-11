Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US: 2.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Courier and Local Delivery Services Market Value in US is set to grow by USD 23.18 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US Report Highlights:

Market growth 2021-2025: USD 23.18 million Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% YoY growth (%): 2.50% Key consumer countries: US

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The courier and local delivery services market share growth in the US by the ground segment will be significant during the forecast period. The consumer electronics sector is one of the key contributors to this segment. e-commerce consumer electronics sales are expected to reach around $80 billion by 2023 during the forecast period. The growth of the consumer electronics segment is expected to increase the need for ground delivery services.

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

The courier and local delivery services market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market report offers information on several market vendors, including A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo among others.

ArcBest Corp. - In December 2020, ArcBest announced that its truckload carrier ABF Freight had received awards for Excellence in Security and Excellence in Claims and Loss Prevention

General Logistics Systems BV - In January 2021, GLS Czech Republic announced the expansion of its central hub in Jihlava

United Parcel Service Inc. - In March 2021, UPS announced the establishment of a new 40,000-square meter built-to-suit healthcare logistics facility in Rome, Italy.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on one of the key market drivers and its impact on the Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US.

Growing B2C e-commerce market:

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 23.18 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.50 Regional analysis US Performing market contribution US at 100% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

