U.S. markets open in 9 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,237.00
    -20.25 (-0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,027.00
    -125.00 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,490.00
    -96.00 (-0.71%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.30
    -13.60 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.15
    +0.13 (+0.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.90
    -10.50 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    26.07
    -0.19 (-0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    +0.0006 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    -1.9480 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.23
    -32.45 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3075
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.6870
    +0.5570 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,566.13
    -783.32 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.75
    -15.77 (-1.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,059.13
    -631.27 (-2.46%)
     

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US: 2.50% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | By Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Courier and Local Delivery Services Market Value in US is set to grow by USD 23.18 million, progressing at a CAGR of 4% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US by Delivery Type and Parcel Type - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

Key Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2021-2025: USD 23.18 million

  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

  3. YoY growth (%): 2.50%

  4. Key consumer countries: US

Segmentation Analysis & Forecasts

The courier and local delivery services market share growth in the US by the ground segment will be significant during the forecast period. The consumer electronics sector is one of the key contributors to this segment. e-commerce consumer electronics sales are expected to reach around $80 billion by 2023 during the forecast period. The growth of the consumer electronics segment is expected to increase the need for ground delivery services.

Request for a FREE sample to gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments

Key Vendors and Vendor Strategies

The courier and local delivery services market in the US is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market report offers information on several market vendors, including A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo among others.

  • ArcBest Corp. - In December 2020, ArcBest announced that its truckload carrier ABF Freight had received awards for Excellence in Security and Excellence in Claims and Loss Prevention

  • General Logistics Systems BV - In January 2021, GLS Czech Republic announced the expansion of its central hub in Jihlava

  • United Parcel Service Inc. - In March 2021, UPS announced the establishment of a new 40,000-square meter built-to-suit healthcare logistics facility in Rome, Italy.

Download our free sample report to get a brief understanding about various other vendors and the vendors strategies.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on one of the key market drivers and its impact on the Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US.

  • Growing B2C e-commerce market:

To know about few other market drivers, trends, and challenges. Download our free sample report

Related Reports

Same-Day Delivery Market in US by Service and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The same-day delivery market share in US is expected to increase by USD 9.82 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 20.31%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Express Delivery Market in Brazil by Service and Customer - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The express delivery market share in Brazil is expected to increase by USD 1.49 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download FREE Sample Report

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 23.18 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.50

Regional analysis

US

Performing market contribution

US at 100%

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post AG, General Logistics Systems BV, NAPAREX, Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., and US Cargo

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Delivery type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Delivery type

  • Ground - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Express - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Deferred - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Delivery type

Market Segmentation by Parcel type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Parcel type

  • B2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • B2B - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • C2C - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Parcel type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

  • ArcBest Corp.

  • Courier Express

  • Deutsche Post AG

  • General Logistics Systems BV

  • NAPAREX

  • Ryder System Inc.

  • Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc.

  • United Parcel Service Inc.

  • US Cargo

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/courier-and-local-delivery-services-market-in-the-us-2-50-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2021--by-delivery-type-and-parcel-type---forecast-and-analysis-2021-2025--301498159.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Rivian stock falls after missing on both the top and bottom line

    Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian details Rivian's miss on both the top and bottom line for Q4 earnings.

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Russia at risk of default within days

    Russia is facing effective bankruptcy as soon as Wednesday after the World Bank warned that crippling sanctions have left the Kremlin “mighty close” to a default on its foreign debts.

  • What a Russian debt default would mean for the world

    The World Bank has warned Russia is “mighty close” to default on sovereign debt. It would mark the first country to suffer a major default in a century. Here are the implications for Russia and the world.

  • Alibaba stock sinks to $92 — Here's why shares are down

    Alibaba (BABA) American depository shares closed at 52-week lows following JD.com's (JD) quarterly print, and amid renewed worries over Chinese ADRs delistings off US exchanges.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Alibaba and Other Chinese Stocks Got Crushed Thursday. Here’s Why.

    The SEC named Chinese companies that could face delisting under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

  • Amazon’s Stock Split Follows Alphabet’s. Here’s Who’s Next.

    Bank of America data show that about 15% of the S&P 500’s market cap is in stocks that trade for at least $500---a level that could be high enough to make a split worthwhile.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • China Tech Selloff Deepens as U.S. Delisting Fears Alarm Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese tech shares tumbled to a fresh low, tracking overnight weakness in their U.S. peers, as renewed regulatory concerns unnerved investors still reeling from wild price swings this week.Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Biden Aims to End Russia Preferred Trade StatusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysU.S. Slams China for Pushing Russia’s ‘Preposterous’ Lab TheoryCh

  • Rio Tinto's Response to Russia Fighting Hits Stock, but Don't Run Yet

    Rio Tinto produces raw materials including copper, iron ore, bauxite, diamonds, uranium and industrial minerals. On Thursday it was reported RIO was dropping its connection to Russian businesses. In this daily bar chart of RIO, below, we can see that prices gapped down below the 200-day and the 50-day averages.

  • Here are the companies still doing business in Russia undeterred

    A corporate exodus from Russia in response to its military invasion of Ukraine has seen more than 300 U.S. and multinational companies sever business ties with the country – and the list seems to be growing by the minute. But even as many flee, a number of big-name firms have remained mum.

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Why JD.com Stock Was Tumbling Today

    The Chinese e-commerce stock dipped after reporting earnings, and on a delisting threat for other Chinese names.

  • Rivian earnings: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Submaranian joins the Live show to preview fourth quarter earnings for Rivian.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Over 300% Upside Potential

    Investors know that the key to profits is in the return – and that means, a willingness to shoulder risk. Risk is relative, of course, and tends to run hand-in-hand with the return potential. Find a stock with a giant return potential, and chances are, you’ve also found one with a higher risk profile. The highest returns usually come along with the lowest share prices. After all, when a stock is priced for just pennies, even a small gain in share price translates into a huge return. Which means

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Amazon Stock

    Even after a sustained period of share losses, Amazon (AMZN) stock is still pricey, with one share going for $2,936.35. That, however, is about to come an end. On Wednesday, the tech giant announced it would enact a 20-for-1 stock split, which will go into effect on June 6, should the move be given the go ahead by shareholders in May. If that wasn’t enough to satisfy investors, the company also said it rebought $800 million of shares under its old repurchase authorization and has given the green

  • Why Roblox Stock Dropped 6.5% Today

    On yet another tough day for tech stocks, with the Nasdaq down 1%, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock fell harder than most. Shares of the online gaming platform plummeted 6.5% through close of trading Thursday, then continued to fall after-hours -- and you can blame Jefferies for that. In a note covered by TheFly.com today, Jefferies lowered its price target on Roblox shares by $10, to just $50 a share.