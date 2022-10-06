U.S. markets closed

Courier And Local Delivery Services Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 4.25%, Vendors to Form Strategic Partnerships - Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The courier and local delivery services market in the US is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of established players and start-ups. A high degree of service customization and price differentiation intensifies the competition. Established players are incorporating IT capabilities in their services to improve the efficiency of courier and local delivery operations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US 2022-2026

The courier and local delivery services market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 26.66 million. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing B2C e-commerce market in the US is driving the market. However, factors such as the increasing adoption of in-house delivery units by retailers may challenge market growth.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Scope

The report on the courier and local delivery services market in the US covers the following areas:

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Delivery Type

  • Parcel Type

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Revenue-generating Delivery Type Segment

The ground segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth of the consumer electronics segment is expected to increase the demand for ground delivery services. In addition, the rising Internet penetration globally has supported the growth of the ground segment of the courier and local delivery services market in the US.

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., AfterShip Ltd., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., LaserShip Inc., Life Science Outsourcing Inc., NAPAREX, PITT OHIO, Power Link Expedite Corp., Purolator Inc., Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., Target Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., US Cargo, XPO Logistics Inc., and Royal Mail Plc are among some of the major market participants.

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in the US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist courier and local delivery services market growth in the US during the next five years

  • Estimation of the courier and local delivery services market size in the US and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the courier and local delivery services market in the US

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of courier and local delivery services market vendors in the US

Related Reports

Same Day Delivery Market by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The same-day delivery market share is expected to increase by USD 14.53 billion from 2021 to 2026.

Last Mile Delivery Market in North America by Service and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The predicted growth of the last mile delivery market share in North America from 2021 to 2026 is USD 74.36 billion.

Courier And Local Delivery Services Market In US Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 26.66 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

2.51

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., AfterShip Ltd., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., LaserShip Inc., Life Science Outsourcing Inc., NAPAREX, PITT OHIO, Power Link Expedite Corp., Purolator Inc., Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., Target Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., US Cargo, XPO Logistics Inc., and Royal Mail Plc

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Service Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Service Type

  • 5.3 Ground - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Express - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Deferred - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Service Type

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 6.3 B2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 B2B - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 C2C - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 A1 Express Delivery Service Inc.

  • 10.4 AfterShip Ltd.

  • 10.5 ArcBest Corp.

  • 10.6 Courier Express

  • 10.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • 10.8 FedEx Corp.

  • 10.9 LaserShip Inc.

  • 10.10 Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

  • 10.11 NAPAREX

  • 10.12 Royal Mail Plc

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Courier and Local Delivery Services Market in US 2022-2026
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/courier-and-local-delivery-services-market-in-the-us-to-record-a-cagr-of-4-25-vendors-to-form-strategic-partnerships---technavio-301641139.html

SOURCE Technavio

