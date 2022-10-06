Courier And Local Delivery Services Market in the US to Record a CAGR of 4.25%, Vendors to Form Strategic Partnerships - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The courier and local delivery services market in the US is fragmented. Vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic partnerships to compete in the market. The market is highly competitive, with the presence of established players and start-ups. A high degree of service customization and price differentiation intensifies the competition. Established players are incorporating IT capabilities in their services to improve the efficiency of courier and local delivery operations.

The courier and local delivery services market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 26.66 million. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The growing B2C e-commerce market in the US is driving the market. However, factors such as the increasing adoption of in-house delivery units by retailers may challenge market growth.

The ground segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. This growth of the consumer electronics segment is expected to increase the demand for ground delivery services. In addition, the rising Internet penetration globally has supported the growth of the ground segment of the courier and local delivery services market in the US.

A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., AfterShip Ltd., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., LaserShip Inc., Life Science Outsourcing Inc., NAPAREX, PITT OHIO, Power Link Expedite Corp., Purolator Inc., Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., Target Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., US Cargo, XPO Logistics Inc., and Royal Mail Plc are among some of the major market participants.

Courier And Local Delivery Services Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.25% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 26.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.51 Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A1 Express Delivery Service Inc., AfterShip Ltd., ArcBest Corp., Courier Express, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., LaserShip Inc., Life Science Outsourcing Inc., NAPAREX, PITT OHIO, Power Link Expedite Corp., Purolator Inc., Ryder System Inc., Spee-Dee Delivery Service Inc., Target Corp., Uber Technologies Inc., United Parcel Service Inc., US Cargo, XPO Logistics Inc., and Royal Mail Plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

