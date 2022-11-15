U.S. markets closed

Courier Services Market to Reach $658.3 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Development of e-commerce industry and surge in demand for fast delivery of packages drive the growth of the global courier services market. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The Covid-19 pandemic fueled the growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe. However, the lockdowns disrupted the supply chain and hampered manufacturing of goods.

Portland, OR, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global courier services market was pegged at $381 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $658.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.  

Download Free Sample - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6788

Courier Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$381 billion

Market Size in 2031

$658.3 billion

CAGR

5.7%

No. of Pages in Report

286

Segments Covered

Type, Destination, End Use, and Region

Drivers

Development of e-commerce industry

Surge in demand for fast delivery of packages

Opportunities

Technological advancements

Restraints

Poor infrastructure

 

High logistics costs

Covid-19 Scenario

  • The Covid-19 pandemic fueled the growth of the e-commerce industry across the globe. However, the lockdowns disrupted the supply chain and hampered manufacturing of goods.

  • However, several governments imposed lockdowns in their countries to curb the spread of the virus, which hampered physical marketplaces.

The global courier services market is segmented on the basis of mode of propulsion, application, end use, and region. Based on service type, the B2C segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. However, the B2B segment held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the market.

Based on destination, the international segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. However, the domestic segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than half of the market.

Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6788

On the basis of end use, the wholesale and retail trade segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. However, the services segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the market.

The global courier services market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. In addition, the region held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of market.

The global courier services market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as FedEx Corporation, SF Express (Group) Co. Ltd., Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Service Inc., Yamato Holdings Co. Ltd, Qantas Courier Limited, DB Schenker, SG Holdings Co. Ltd, PostNL NV, Singapore Post Ltd., Nippon Express, DSV AS.

Procure The Research Report - http://bit.ly/3TDY9j6

The report analyzes these key players in the global courier services market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Similar Reports We Have on Courier Industry:

Courier, Express, and Parcel (CEP) Market Size To Reach $749 billion, at 6.3% CAGR by 2031

Same Day Delivery Market Size To Reach $20.36 Billion, at 21.1% CAGR by 2027

Express Delivery Market Size To Reach $484.38 billion, at 6.4% CAGR by 2030

Dropshipping Market Size To Reach $1670.1 billion, at 27.1% CAGR by 2031

B2B Freight Transportation Market Size Research Report 2022-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

CONTACT: Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/automotive-and-transportation Follow Our Blog: www.theinnovativereport.com


