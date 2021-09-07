CourMed Selected as First Company to Access Microsoft's $50M Capital Fund to Support Small Businesses

MCKINNEY, Texas, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CourMed, the healthcare solutions company offering enterprise software and an innovative concierge delivery service for healthcare products and services, is proud to announce it will be the first recipient of Microsoft's commitments to create a $50 million capital fund to provide access to working capital to qualified Microsoft Partners. The award to CourMed, a Black and African American-owned partner, also furthers Microsoft's commitment to expanding opportunities for Black and African American-owned partners through its Black and African American Partner Growth Initiative.

CourMed will receive access to the capital in the form of zero interest loans from Microsoft's banking partner for the program. Additionally, as a Microsoft partner, CourMed is able to offer its services as a benefit to employers which utilize Microsoft software programs so that employees do not need to leave work during lunch or after clocking out in order to get their healthcare products.

CourMed officially launched in late 2018 as a pharmaceutical delivery company, working with community pharmacies to provide a concierge healthcare delivery experience to patients in the comfort of their homes. Other healthcare verticals akin to hospitals, labs, Federally Qualified Health Centers and concierge healthcare providers have followed suit to provide a 5-STAR delivery experience to their patients. Now companies with a trillion-dollar market cap akin to Google and Microsoft have provided non-dilutive funding to further accelerate CourMed's growth in the market and diversify its offerings beyond just delivery to provide enterprise software and innovative concierge delivery services (prescriptions, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, IV vitamin therapy, etc.) from healthcare providers to the patients' home/office.

The company grew its revenue by 300 percent between 2019 and 2020, even before the pandemic accelerated growth further.

Story continues

"We are thrilled to be receiving this capital from Microsoft in order to grow and scale here at CourMed, especially after having the honor of being mentored by select Microsoft for Startups ambassadors and utilizing Microsoft products to scale our startup. We look forward to recruiting A-players in Sales, Marketing and IT to execute on our aggressive growth plans," says CourMed Founder and CEO Derrick L. Miles.

About CourMed:

CourMed utilizes enterprise software to facilitate the innovative concierge delivery of healthcare products and services. Healthcare products include prescriptions, high-end vitamins, high-end supplements, CBD Oil. Healthcare services include vaccines (COVID-19, travel and flu), monoclonal antibodies and IV vitamins.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/courmed-selected-as-first-company-to-access-microsofts-50m-capital-fund-to-support-small-businesses-301370550.html

SOURCE CourMed