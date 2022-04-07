U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

COURSE OF COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S' ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2022

Københavns Lufthavne A/S
·2 min read
K&#xf8;benhavns Lufthavne A/S
Københavns Lufthavne A/S

On Thursday 7 April 2022 at 3 pm (CEST), the annual general meeting of Copenhagen Airports A/S was held with the following agenda:

  1. The report of the board of directors on the company's activities during the past year

  2. Presentation and adoption of the audited annual report

  3. Resolution to discharge the board of directors and the executive board from liability

  4. Resolution on the appropriation of profit or loss as recorded in the adopted annual report

  5. Election of members of the board of directors, including the chairman and the deputy chairmen

  6. Proposal from the board of directors to amend the company's remuneration policy

  7. Presentation of and advisory vote on the remuneration report

  8. Approval of remuneration to the board of directors for the current year

  9. Appointment of auditor

  10. Proposals from the shareholders

  11. Authorisation to the chairman of the general meeting

  12. Any other business

Re item 1
The general meeting acknowledged the report of the board of directors.

Re item 2
The general meeting adopted the 2021 annual report.

Re item 3
The general meeting discharged the board of directors and the executive board from liability.

Re item 4
The general meeting approved the proposal not to distribute dividends for 2021 and to carry forward the result of the year as recorded in the adopted annual report to the following financial year.

Re item 5
Lars Nørby Johansen was re-elected as chairman of the board of directors, and David Mark Stanton and Martin Præstegaard were re-elected as deputy chairmen of the board of directors.
Janis Carol Kong, Charles Thomazi and Lars Sandahl Sørensen were re-elected as members of the board of directors.

Re item 6
The general meeting approved the company's revised remuneration policy.

Re item 7
The general meeting approved the company's remuneration report by advisory vote.

Re item 8
The general meeting approved the proposed remuneration of the board of directors for the current financial year.

Re item 9
The general meeting re-elected PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautori­seret Revisionspartnerselskab as the company's auditor.

Re item 10
No proposals from the shareholders had been submitted.

Re item 11
The general meeting authorised the chairman of the general meeting to register the resolutions with the Danish Business Authority.


COPENHAGEN AIRPORTS A/S

P.O. Box 74
Lufthavnsboulevarden 6
DK-2770 Kastrup

Contact:
Thomas Woldbye
CEO

Telephone: +45 32313231
E-mail: cphweb@cph.dk
www.cph.dk

CVR no. 14 70 72 04


