Course Hero, Inc. Expands Writing Portfolio, Acquires Scribbr To Help Students Strengthen Their Writing

·4 min read

With the addition of multilingual proofreading, editing, and citation tools, Course Hero, Inc. boosts educational support for students around the world

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Course Hero, Inc., today announced the acquisition of Scribbr, a leader in multilingual proofreading, editing, and citation services for academic writing. The acquisition helps expand Course Hero, Inc.'s international reach and supports the complete writing journey for students by adding Scribbr's high-touch services to the company's AI-powered writing platform, QuillBot.

Course Hero, Inc. Expands Writing Portfolio, Acquires Scribbr To Help Students Strengthen Their Writing

After two years of disrupted learning as a result of the pandemic, students are eager for personal support in their studies. Scribbr, one of the fastest-growing startups in the Netherlands, complements QuillBot's innovative technology, with an international network of expert academic editors providing tailored support across 10 European languages.

"Scribbr joining Course Hero, Inc. accelerates our vision of helping learners of all backgrounds succeed in the classroom," said Andrew Grauer, co-founder, and CEO of Course Hero. "We are expanding our suite of writing solutions and building on QuillBot's unique AI technology to offer high quality expertise and a powerful knowledge base that's trusted by students and educators alike."

Founded in 2012 by two Dutch students, Bas Swaen and Koen Driessen, Scribbr was born out of Koen's need for an English-speaking proofreader for his thesis. Bas, the son of two educators, realized he was very fortunate to have had academic support at home that others did not have access to and so the pair set out to help anyone become a better academic writer. In ten years, the Netherlands-based company has grown from a proofreading and editing only service with one editor, to a network of more than 700 editors globally, supporting multiple languages and academic offerings including grammar edits, language notes, and clarity checks.

The platform has also since expanded to offer a plagiarism checker and citation tools including a citation generator and a citation checker, to ensure the citations listed are accurately formatted and free of stylistic errors and inconsistencies.

"While studying at Tilburg University, I realized how fortunate I was to have parents as educators who offered me additional academic support throughout my studies, so I could reach my full potential. Many of today's students don't have access to that kind of individual support," said Bas Swaen, Founder of Scribbr. "In building Scribbr, we set out to close those gaps by pairing the best of human insight and coaching with leading technology to help students become better writers. We're excited to join the Course Hero team to expand our impact at a moment when students are juggling unprecedented challenges."

The acquisition of Scribbr supports Course Hero, Inc's plans to expand its dynamic learning ecosystem to meet the wide range of learning and teaching needs of today's global community of learners and educators. Since 2020, Course Hero, Inc. has grown its portfolio to target new subject areas, grade levels, and countries with the acquisitions of CliffsNotes, LitCharts, QuillBot, and Symbolab.

About Course Hero Inc.: Course Hero Inc. is a leading education provider, offering a suite of learning resources and tools to help anyone learn more deeply, more effectively, and affordably throughout the arc of their career. The Course Hero, Inc. portfolio includes Course Hero, an online learning platform of academic resources; CliffsNotes, the original and iconic study guide company; LitCharts, a creator of literature resources; QuillBot, an AI-powered platform helping people improve their writing skills, and Symbolab, a pioneering developer of AI for Mathematics Education.

Headquartered in Redwood City, CA, the company is a virtual-first organization with office hubs throughout the U.S., Canada, Israel, and India.

About Scribbr:
Scribbr helps students achieve academic writing success, through content, tools, and services designed to help anyone become a better academic writer. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Scribbr helps millions of students worldwide and has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing startups in the Netherlands. Scribbr's team of 700+ international language experts support students on their journey to become better academic writers through a combination of personal coaching, innovative tools, and inspiration, helping them feel empowered and ready for the next step in their careers.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/course-hero-inc-expands-writing-portfolio-acquires-scribbr-to-help-students-strengthen-their-writing-301499875.html

SOURCE Course Hero

