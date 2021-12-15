U.S. markets close in 3 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,618.30
    -15.79 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,527.16
    -17.02 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,092.08
    -145.56 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,135.97
    -23.68 (-1.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.94
    -0.79 (-1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.80
    -4.50 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.37 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1266
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4390
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3208
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8220
    +0.0920 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,057.75
    +279.02 (+0.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,179.38
    -38.08 (-3.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,170.75
    -47.89 (-0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,459.72
    +27.08 (+0.10%)
     

For Course Hero, venture capital was once an unobvious solution

Natasha Mascarenhas
·3 min read

Launched in 2006, education startup Course Hero started its life away from the attention of venture capital. After launching, the company waited eight years to raise a $15 million Series A. Then, after going another nearly six years without raising venture capital, Course Hero closed two financings in 2020.

Yesterday, the edtech company announced yet another tranche of capital: a $380 million Series C at a $3.6 billion valuation. The financing, led by Wellington Management with participation from new investors Sequoia Capital Global Equities, OMERS Growth Equity and D1 Capital Partners, as well as existing investors, brings a 227.3% increase to Course Hero’s valuation in a little over a year. The business has been cash flow positive and profitable on an adjusted EBITDA basis for over 5 years, it claims.

The raise comes as a stark contrast to CEO and co-founder Andrew Grauer's comments in 2020, when he spoke on the “risk and reward of raising capital.”

“If you raise too much money early on, you can get misaligned expectations based on different time horizons set up by different terms of incoming shareholders or investors,” he said. Course Hero’s rapid capitalization today thus suggests that Grauer now thinks that the startup has graduated past a point of dealing with unfavorable incentives from its investors.

And to be fair, his new vision for the company makes a good argument for why he needs so much capital in this given moment.

The founder believes that Course Hero has evolved past its main business model - a place where students can come to access more than 80 million course-specific study resources and guides - into a platform play. Going forward, Course Hero will formalize its mass consolidation mindset, as we’ve seen through its acquisitions of Symbolab, LitCharts, CliffsNotes, and QuillBot, as a business strategy.

“We're working to build a platform that serves the entire learning journey, almost like a productivity suite for learning,” he said. “Each business will continue to build their products and brands, and there's an opportunity for us to build an ecosystem to integrate the products into each other that create more value for learners and educators." PR speak side, the capital will be used to fuel acquisitions. And we know edtech is full of them.

Grauer estimates that he can grow Course Hero from gaining 2 million subscribers per year to 50 million subscribers per year by 2030 by serving more than just as a “study platform for students and a resource for educators.” Going forward, students will be able to go to coursehero.com like they traditionally have, but also navigate to its broader product and brand suite.

“The last two years we have seen a bigger shift in advancing pedagogy online and the way that we evaluate and assess student comprehension is evolving as a result,” he told TechCrunch. “All of these changes require better, more affordable and effective resources, tools and services to meet the needs of today’s students and educators.”

The co-founder explained that he plans to use the new capital to acquire businesses operating in new verticals, subject areas, grade levels and countries. "This definitely includes a focus on technical topics and skills as well as tool-driven product solutions," he added. And clearly, there’s still solid room to grow.

Grauer said that Course Hero hasn’t yet to “fully dive into crypto and Web 3” a movement that could definitely use some translation help to the legions of people who haven’t fallen down the rabbit hole just yet. As the company’s total addressable market becomes more broader, and hopefully diverse, Course Hero will need to evolve to support a whole range of learning needs - not just requests for 24/7 homework help or study guides on the latest lit assignment.

Recommended Stories

  • Is It Time to Buy the 8 Worst-Performing Dividend Stocks of 2021?

    The least bad among the big large-cap dividend payers so far this year are pharmaceutical stocks. As of mid-December, Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS), Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Merck (NYSE: MRK), and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) are in the red, with the most egregious losses among these being the 31.6% year-to-date loss being nursed by Viatris.

  • Why Nio Shares Tanked Today

    Investors are being reminded of several risk factors that need to be considered with this investment.

  • Ray Dalio warns the Fed’s hands are tied and that higher U.S. inflation is sticking around. Democracy, maybe not.

    Founder of the world's largest hedge fund tells investors to avoid holding cash and keep an 'all-weather' portfolio --- just in case.

  • 3 Things About Nvidia That Smart Investors Know

    Most investors likely recognize Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) as the world's largest producer of discrete GPUs. The bullish thesis for Nvidia in the data center market is easy to grasp. CPUs use scalar processing, which process one piece of data at a time, while GPUs use vector processing, which processes a wide range of integers and floating point numbers simultaneously. CPUs can't process machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) tasks as efficiently as GPUs, so big data center operators have been installing more of Nvidia's GPUs to handle those tasks.

  • Why Roblox stock is down today

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss why Roblox stock is down after reporting fourth quarter earnings.

  • Is Alibaba (BABA) Still a Safe Investment?

    Palm Capital, an investment management firm, published its third-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over the three months ending 30 June 2021, our portfolio increased by 0.5% after management fees & trading expenses. Since the fund started, three and a half years ago, its portfolio has returned 14.3% […]

  • Market check: Retail stocks under pressure after sales data, China stocks sell-off

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre discusses cryptocurrency under pressure ahead of the Fed's policy announcement, department stores struggling as sales miss expectations, and Chinese stocks falling amid concerns over Omicron.

  • Fed to announce final policy decision of the year at 2 p.m. ET

    The Federal Reserve on Wednesday will provide its final update for the year on its easy money policies, with all signs pointing to a quicker draw down of its pandemic-era stimulus.

  • I'm Still Buying UiPath Stock After the Q3 Earnings Update

    Automation technology specialist UiPath (NYSE: PATH) was a hot IPO when it went public in April 2021, but a sky-high valuation has kept the stock in a steady decline ever since. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR, a key metric for subscription-based cloud computing services) increased 58% year over year to $818 million. For the final quarter of the year, management boosted its outlook for ARR to be at least $901 million (previously pegged at as much as $881 million), a quarterly sequential increase of 10% and a 55% increase from ARR at the end of last year.

  • Trade Alert: The CFO & Secretary Of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR), Thomas Fennimore, Has Just Spent US$241k Buying 3.5% More Shares

    Potential Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:LAZR ) shareholders may wish to note that the CFO & Secretary, Thomas...

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 981% to 5,569% in 2022

    In a little over two weeks, the curtain will close on what should go down as another winning year for the stock market. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, three widely followed companies are expected to deliver sales growth in 2022 ranging from a low of 981% to as much as 5,569%. The first ultra-popular stock expected to deliver a more than tenfold increase in revenue for the upcoming year is Canadian marijuana stock Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). Wall Street has Sundial pegged to bring in almost $540 million in sales in 2022, up from an estimated $50.5 million this year.

  • 3 Growth Stocks With More Potential Than Any Cryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrencies have taken over where last year's coronavirus vaccine stocks left off. The company holds more than 79% of the market, according to BIS Research.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the absolute best stocks to own — check out 3 choice picks from his collection

    At a basic level, all companies have the same purpose — only some excel at it.

  • 10 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 very cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Very Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. Conventional wisdom would suggest that inflation worries over the past few months would have given value stocks more […]

  • 10 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best semiconductor stocks to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for 2022. In early December, the Semiconductor Industry Association, a trade and lobbying group, revealed that global semiconductor sales had […]

  • Here’s what 8 financial planners say you should do with your money during inflation

    Inflation is at its highest rate in nearly four decades, but there are steps you can take with your personal finances to take the edge off.

  • Stocks: Eli Lilly rises, Nucor declines, Dominoes slides on analyst downgrade

    Yahoo Finance Live hosts Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi take a look at stock futures ahead of today's Fed decision, in addition to breaking down performances by Eli Lilly, Dominoes Pizza, and Nucor stocks.

  • Dutch Bros Inc.'s (NYSE:BROS) Path To Profitability

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Dutch Bros Inc.'s ( NYSE:BROS ) business as it appears the company may be...

  • 10 Oil Stocks in Billionaire Ken Fisher’s Portfolio

    In this article, we examined Ken Fisher’s portfolio management strategy and approach to investing in oil stocks. We also reviewed the top oil stocks in billionaire Ken Fisher’s portfolio. You can skip our detailed discussion about Ken Fisher’s investment philosophy and portfolio management strategies and jump directly to 5 Oil Stocks in Billionaire Ken Fisher’s […]

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    When Warren Buffett took over as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO in 1965, Lyndon Johnson was the U.S. president and The Sound of Music had just been released two months prior. The company was valued at just $19 per share when Buffett purchased a controlling stake in the textile producer that would be the foundation and namesake for what would go on to become a legendary investing conglomerate.