CourseCompare releases 2023 Canadian college and university rankings focused on career outcomes to help students navigate fast-changing labour market

CourseCompare's outcomes-based rankings include in-demand undergraduate, graduate and continuing education programs offered by new and established education providers across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - CourseCompare , Canada's marketplace for education, has released its 2023 rankings of the best schools and programs in Canada with more than two dozen categories, including business schools , online universities , trade schools , co-op programs , and coding bootcamps , as well as cybersecurity certificate and digital marketing certificate programs, among others.

CourseCompare is Canada's marketplace for education. Each year, more than a million people from more than 100 countries visit CourseCompare.ca to pursue in-demand skills or launch new careers. (CNW Group/CourseCompare)

"More needs to be done to measure the return on investment of new and emerging forms of education and training across Canada," said CourseCompare CEO, Robert Furtado. "Rankings that privilege academic funding or research performance in their methodologies don't necessarily answer the most urgent questions students are asking today -- namely, 'How well will this program prepare me for a career with good pay and long-term prospects for employment?'"

CourseCompare's ranking methodology weighs a variety of factors, including job placement rates (40 percent), student scores for faculty, curriculum, career support and the overall learning experience based on thousands of verified ratings and reviews on CourseCompare's website (25 percent), employer reputation scores (20 percent), graduate salaries (7.5 percent), and graduation rates (7.5 percent). For programs delivered virtually, CourseCompare added a 10 percent score measuring student feedback on online infrastructure and the quality and availability of real-time virtual support.

The rankings included public and private colleges and universities, alongside new providers like coding bootcamps and training companies for which data on student outcomes were available.

"Employers continue to care more about skills and experience than credentials," said Furtado. "This is creating competition to deliver new, more flexible, forms of education and training -- between public colleges and universities, but also new private sector players, from edtech startups to Google, Amazon and LinkedIn. As the education and training market changes, so too must our methods of evaluating how well Canada is preparing people for the future of work."

Story continues

CourseCompare's 2023 Rankings

Business

BBA & BComm Degrees

Business Schools

Change Management Certification

Executive MBA Programs

Online MBA Programs

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification

Technology

Coding Bootcamps

Cyber Security Certification

Data Analytics Certification

Data Science Bootcamps

Data Science Masters Programs

Digital Marketing Certification

Media & Creative Arts

Film Schools

Healthcare

Nursing Schools

Colleges and Skilled Trade Programs

Colleges in Ontario

Colleges in Vancouver

Early Childhood Education (ECE) Programs

Trade Schools

Truck Driving Schools

Language Training

French Courses

International English Language Testing System (IELTS) Schools

Online Universities

Online Universities

Co-op Programs

Co-op Programs

About CourseCompare

CourseCompare is Canada's marketplace for education. Each year, more than a million people from more than 100 countries visit CourseCompare.ca to pursue in-demand skills or launch new careers. CourseCompare works by matching learners to top-rated schools and programs based on their career goals and learning needs, empowering them to explore thousands of interactive listings, from acting classes to data science courses to online MBAs to bookkeeping and beyond.

CourseCompare also provides personalized advice from a team of experienced Learning Advisors, and access to the latest labour market data, career resources, and scholarship and funding opportunities to help you future-proof your career.

About Robert Furtado

Robert Furtado is the CEO of CourseCompare. His writing and commentary about higher education, technology and careers has appeared in Global News, the Toronto Star, the National Observer, MoneySense, University Affairs and dozens of other leading publications.

Robert is a former marketing executive and instructor at Humber College's Faculty of Media & Creative Arts.

SOURCE CourseCompare

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c6661.html