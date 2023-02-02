CourseCompare releases 2023 Canadian college and university rankings focused on career outcomes to help students navigate fast-changing labour market
CourseCompare's outcomes-based rankings include in-demand undergraduate, graduate and continuing education programs offered by new and established education providers across Canada
TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - CourseCompare, Canada's marketplace for education, has released its 2023 rankings of the best schools and programs in Canada with more than two dozen categories, including business schools, online universities, trade schools, co-op programs, and coding bootcamps, as well as cybersecurity certificate and digital marketing certificate programs, among others.
"More needs to be done to measure the return on investment of new and emerging forms of education and training across Canada," said CourseCompare CEO, Robert Furtado. "Rankings that privilege academic funding or research performance in their methodologies don't necessarily answer the most urgent questions students are asking today -- namely, 'How well will this program prepare me for a career with good pay and long-term prospects for employment?'"
CourseCompare's ranking methodology weighs a variety of factors, including job placement rates (40 percent), student scores for faculty, curriculum, career support and the overall learning experience based on thousands of verified ratings and reviews on CourseCompare's website (25 percent), employer reputation scores (20 percent), graduate salaries (7.5 percent), and graduation rates (7.5 percent). For programs delivered virtually, CourseCompare added a 10 percent score measuring student feedback on online infrastructure and the quality and availability of real-time virtual support.
The rankings included public and private colleges and universities, alongside new providers like coding bootcamps and training companies for which data on student outcomes were available.
"Employers continue to care more about skills and experience than credentials," said Furtado. "This is creating competition to deliver new, more flexible, forms of education and training -- between public colleges and universities, but also new private sector players, from edtech startups to Google, Amazon and LinkedIn. As the education and training market changes, so too must our methods of evaluating how well Canada is preparing people for the future of work."
CourseCompare's 2023 Rankings
Business
BBA & BComm Degrees
Business Schools
Change Management Certification
Executive MBA Programs
Online MBA Programs
Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification
Technology
Coding Bootcamps
Cyber Security Certification
Data Analytics Certification
Data Science Bootcamps
Data Science Masters Programs
Digital Marketing Certification
Media & Creative Arts
Film Schools
Healthcare
Nursing Schools
Colleges and Skilled Trade Programs
Colleges in Ontario
Colleges in Vancouver
Early Childhood Education (ECE) Programs
Trade Schools
Truck Driving Schools
Language Training
French Courses
International English Language Testing System (IELTS) Schools
Online Universities
Online Universities
Co-op Programs
Co-op Programs
About CourseCompare
CourseCompare is Canada's marketplace for education. Each year, more than a million people from more than 100 countries visit CourseCompare.ca to pursue in-demand skills or launch new careers. CourseCompare works by matching learners to top-rated schools and programs based on their career goals and learning needs, empowering them to explore thousands of interactive listings, from acting classes to data science courses to online MBAs to bookkeeping and beyond.
CourseCompare also provides personalized advice from a team of experienced Learning Advisors, and access to the latest labour market data, career resources, and scholarship and funding opportunities to help you future-proof your career.
About Robert Furtado
Robert Furtado is the CEO of CourseCompare. His writing and commentary about higher education, technology and careers has appeared in Global News, the Toronto Star, the National Observer, MoneySense, University Affairs and dozens of other leading publications.
Robert is a former marketing executive and instructor at Humber College's Faculty of Media & Creative Arts.
SOURCE CourseCompare
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/02/c6661.html