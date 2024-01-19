Court of Appeals affirms jury's award of over $900,000 to former New London business owner

Jan. 19—SAINT PAUL

— The Minnesota Court of Appeals has affirmed a

Chippewa County

jury's award of more than $900,000 to Chad Monson, former owner of 71 Aggregates of New London, from his former creditor and a director of the company.

The Court of Appeals ruling on Jan. 8

affirms a jury's verdicts in March of 2023

ordering Dennis Larson and his company, MACC of Montevideo, to pay Monson $300,000 in compensatory and $475,000 in punitive damages.

The jury also ordered Thomas Egge to pay compensatory damages of $46,037.87 to Monson.

In their appeal, Larson and Egge asked the Appeals Court to order a new trial or alternatively, for a "judgment as a matter of law" that would deny the district order for damages.

The Court of Appeals concluded "that none of the appellants' arguments support reversal."

In his civil lawsuit, Monson had claimed that he had suffered damages of at least $1.7 million. A jury awarded Monson $917,038 from the appellants and two other defendants, who did not join this appeal.

The jury had reached verdicts in which it found that Larson and MACC had received property of value or money to which he was not entitled under circumstances such that it would be unjust to allow him to retain the benefit. It found that Egge had breached his fiduciary duty and his duty of loyalty as a director of the company.

The jury returned verdicts of "no" for all of the defendants on a question of whether they had committed civil theft.

The lawsuit involved charges by Monson of "unjust enrichment" by Larson and MACC

during the time 71 Aggregates was liquidated and while he was serving a federal prison sentence.

Larson, Egge and fellow defendants Matthew Ryan and Luke Holien had countered that Monson "was in constant financial problems, first due to illegal drug activities and purchases of weapons, guns and an extravagant lifestyle including hiring 'party girls,' buying a helicopter, and supporting a lifestyle for his associates."

Civil litigation between Monson and his former creditor, Larson, continues despite the recent Court of Appeals ruling.

Larson claims to be the holder of a 2013 judgment of $1,590,000 to Monson's former spouse. Monson filed a Chapter 7 bankruptcy petition and an application for discharge of judgment.

Larson has objected to the application and is attempting to collect the 2013 judgment in litigation in Kandiyohi County. An adversary proceeding is currently pending, according to court files.