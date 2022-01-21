U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

Court Certifies Class Action Concerning Allegedly Defective Water Pump in Ford Vehicles

·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has certified a class action against Ford Motor Company and Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited. The class action alleges that certain models of Ford vehicles contain a defective water pump, the failure of which could cause engine damage and that such engine damage could potentially result in injury.

The class action is brought on behalf of all individuals and companies who owned or leased certain Ford vehicles and whose water pumps failed, causing the vehicle to sustain damage, and includes individuals who suffered injury as a result of engine damage caused by a water pump failure.

The vehicles that are alleged to include the defective water pumps are:

2007-2018 Ford Edge; 2011-2019 Ford Explorer; 2009-2019 Ford Flex; 2010-2012 Ford Fusion Sport; 2011-2012 Ford Fusion; 2013-2019 Ford Police Interceptor (Taurus); 2013-2019 Ford Police Interceptor Utility (Explorer); 2008-2019 Ford Taurus; 2008-2009 Ford Taurus X; 2009-2016 Lincoln MKS; 2017-2020 Lincoln Continental; 2010-2019 Lincoln MKT; 2007-2018 Lincoln MKX; 2007-2016 Lincoln Zephyr/MKZ; and 2008-2009 Mercury Sable.

Class members who do not want to be a part of the class action must "opt out" of it. Individuals who "opt out" will not be entitled to any compensation that may become available as a result of the relevant class action, but they will be able to commence their own lawsuit or continue any lawsuit they have previously brought.

The Court has not ruled on the Class's claims and Ford denies the allegations.

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/21/c2229.html

