U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,301.81
    +1,048.68 (+1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Court decides that lawsuit about Manitoba Developmental Centre will proceed as a Class Action

·1 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2021 /CNW/ -- David Weremy, a former resident of the Manitoba Developmental Centre in Portage la Prairie, commenced a class action against the Government of Manitoba, alleging it breached various duties in regards to the operation and management of the Manitoba Developmental Centre, resulting in the widespread physical, sexual and mental harm of residents.

On May 29, 2020, the Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench certified the proceeding as a class action. The Defendant's request to appeal that decision was denied by the Court of Appeal on April 8, 2021. Therefore, this action will continue as a certified class action.

The class includes all persons who resided at MDC between July 1, 1951 and May 29, 2020, and who were alive as of October 31, 2016.

The Court has yet to determine whether the allegations are proven.

For more information about the class action, contact:
Toll-free: 1-800-286-2266
Email: mdcclassaction@kmlaw.ca

SOURCE Koskie Minsky LLP

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/09/c2844.html

Recommended Stories

  • Ronaldo rape lawsuit in Las Vegas should be dismissed, court says

    A federal magistrate judge in Nevada has sided with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010 after saying the international soccer star raped her in Las Vegas.

  • ‘Go Back to Africa’: Discrimination Lawsuit Filed Against Virginia Landlord Accused of Using Racial Slurs, Subjecting Tenants to ‘Horrific’ Living Conditions

    A Virginia landlord is being sued after tenants in many of his buildings, majority of whom are Black and female, claim they’ve experienced “horrific” treatment […]

  • Apple asks judge to pause Epic Games antitrust orders as it appeals ruling

    Apple Inc on Friday asked a U.S. federal judge to put on hold orders that could require it to change some of its App Store practices and said that it is also appealing the ruling in an antitrust case brought by "Fortnite" creator Epic Games, according to court filings. U.S. district Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in September largely ruled in Apple's favor after a weeks-long trial. In her full 180-page ruling, Gonzalez Rogers expressed concern that developers were being prevented from communicating with iPhone users about alternative prices.

  • Judge orders halt to new oil, gas permits in Kern County

    A judge has ordered Kern County to stop issuing permits for new oil and gas fields until at least next year.

  • Murdaugh friend has law license suspended in South Carolina

    The South Carolina Supreme Court on Friday temporarily suspended the law license of an attorney who was a college friend of Alex Murdaugh and has been sued over his work on the disputed estate of Murdaugh's housekeeper. A different lawsuit said Cory Fleming didn't reveal his ties when Murdaugh recommended him to represent a man on board a boat that authorities said one of Murdaugh's sons was driving when it crashed and killed a teen. At the time, investigators weren't sure who was driving the boat.

  • UBS’s Botched Muni Statements Cost Clients Millions, Suit Says

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Financial Services cost clients “at least tens of millions of dollars” by incorrectly reporting tax information to holders of taxable municipal bonds, a lawsuit alleges. Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Before Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disas

  • Australia's Woolworths settles 2019 class action over underpaying staff

    Adero Law filed the class action https://reut.rs/2YtOwN2 in November 2019 on behalf of Woolworths Supermarkets employees after the retailer disclosed it had underpaid https://reut.rs/3uROpab thousands of supermarket workers for years. Woolworths is facing another civil proceeding by Australia's industrial relations watchdog, the Fair Work Ombudsman (FWO).

  • China Fines Meituan $530 Million in End to Antitrust Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- China levied a $533 million fine on Meituan for violating anti-monopoly regulations, ending a months-long probe that had weighed on the country’s food-delivery leader.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Pa

  • Texas Abortion Law Again In Effect After Appeals Court Temporarily Pauses Injunction Against State

    The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals put an earlier ruling on hold while it considers an emergency motion by Texas to keep the abortion restrictions in place during ongoing litigation.

  • Residents of Mint Urban Infinity apartments seek class action lawsuit for habitability issues

    Residents of Mint Urban Infinity apartments in Denver are seeking a class action lawsuit against their landlord, the Cardinal Group, for what they say is a lack of action on major fixes needed to their buildings.

  • Lawyers who helped Kentucky collect $300 million from online poker to get $75 million

    Lexington law firm of Hurt, Deckard & May were guaranteed 25 percent of the settlement amount.

  • Chinese delivery giant Meituan handed $527 million antitrust fine

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's antitrust regulator has fined food delivery giant Meituan 3.4 billion yuan ($527.4 million) for abusing its dominant market position, the watchdog said on Friday, the latest penalty in Beijing's clampdown on online platforms. The fine equates to 3% of the company's domestic sales in 2020, the regulator said, adding that Meituan should stop its "illegal behaviour" and return 1.29 billion yuan to merchants on its platforms. Meituan said it accepted the penalty and will implement the rectifications ordered by the regulator.

  • Rebecca Jarvis: ‘tensions ran hot’ in Elizabeth Holmes trial

    ABC News’ Rebecca Jarvis, creator and host of “The Dropout” podcast, breaks down the latest developments in the criminal trial of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.

  • The Rundown: Top headlines today: Oct. 7, 2021

    Stay up to date on the developing stories making headlines.

  • Apple appeals verdict in App Store battle with Epic Games

    Apple on Friday appealed a federal judge's verdict in its legal battle with Fortnite-maker Epic Games over control of the App Store.

  • Russian court orders bailiffs to enforce fine on Facebook

    A Moscow court has ruled to enforce the collection of fines from Facebook for breaching Russian laws on illegal content, officials said Thursday. The Tagansky District Court in Russia's capital ordered bailiffs to collect 26 million rubles (over $361,000) following Facebook's failure to pay the fines, court officials said. Facebook didn't immediately respond to an AP request for comment.

  • Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera’s ‘Baseless’ Lawsuit and ‘Outright Lies’ Over ‘Jackass 4’

    Attorneys for Paramount, Johnny Knoxville, and more call some of Margera's claims "absurd."

  • Trevor Bauer informs court he plans to demand that his accuser pay his attorney fees

    The Dodgers' Trevor Bauer will insist that his sexual assault accuser pay his attorney fees; he contends she misused the restraining order process.

  • Minnesota Supreme Court Denies Derek Chauvin’s Request For A Public Defender

    The court concluded that the officer convicted of killing George Floyd is ineligible for a public defender to represent him in his appeal.

  • Nursing home owner appeals 7 license revocations after Ida

    Conditions deteriorated at a warehouse housing evacuated nursing home patients, five of whose deaths were linked to Hurricane Ida, because widespread and unexpected storm damage interrupted essential services, the nursing homes' owner says. Days after Ida’s Aug. 29 landfall, the state Department of Health found the warehouse in Tangipahoa Parish, north of New Orleans, filthy and unsafe and moved more than 800 patients to facilities around Louisiana. State health officials cited cruelty or indifference, neglect, and failure to report neglect among several reasons for revoking Bob Dean's seven nursing home licenses.