Court Decision: Rejecting All Claims from Delta due to No Infringement made by Appotronics

·3 min read
In this article:
SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appotronics (688007.SH) announced on January 6 that, according to two civil judgments (Case No. (2019) Jing73 Min Chu No. 1275 and Case No. (2019) Jing73 Min Chu No. 1276) from Beijing Intellectual Property Court received by Appotronics, it was decided that Appotronics made no infringement and all claims of the Plaintiff, Delta Electronics, Inc.("Delta"), were rejected.

These judgments once again prove the advancement of Appotronics' original technologies and product technologies, as well as the solidity of its patent moat.

"Appotronics is a Chinese company with original technologies and independent intellectual property rights. As the founder of laser display industrialization, in addition to the independently invented original ALPD® core technology with high cost performance and solid industrialization basis, Appotronics has also constructed a perfect intellectual property protection system," said TANG Shi, the Vice President of Appotronics.

TANG Shi emphasized that, in recent years, Appotronics have experienced 25 invalidation declaration claims against its basic patents and won all of them, in which the State Intellectual Property Office decided to maintain the validity of Appotronics' patents, which represented the stability of Appotronics' basic patents.

It is worth mentioning that, Appotronics can be regarded as a "consistent winner" in patent defenses depending on its valuable "hard-core patents" from its past patent litigation history. Up to now, Appotronics has lost no patent defense cases.

This case is the subsequent progress of the "First Patent Case in STAR Market". The Plaintiff Delta, a company from Taiwan Region, once negotiated with the Defendant Appotronics for cooperation in 2010. Thereafter, Delta applied for patents that were in line with those of Appotronics without Appotronics' authorization. In 2019, during the Appotronics' IPO application period, Delta brought a lawsuit against Appotronics to Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court, which was the well-known "First Patent Case in STAR Market". It was reported for this case that Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court decided that "Appotronics made no infringement and all claims from Delta were rejected" in 2020. Later, Delta appealed to the Supreme People's Court, but dismissed the appeal subsequently. Besides, for the counterclaim case by Appotronics against Delta, it was decided by the court that Delta had infringed the patent rights of Appotronics. Therefore, Appotronics won the "First Patent Case in STAR Market" completely.

However, despite the court's decision of no infringement by Appotronics, Delta still brought several lawsuits against Appotronics in different cities, such as Shanghai and Chengdu, and some of these cases were dismissed.

In December 2021, Appotronics issued an announcement stating that "It has sued Delta for malicious proceedings." According to Appotronics' opinion, it is inconsistent with the normal litigation rules for Delta' continued filling of infringement lawsuits against Appotronics by virtue of the patent in question despite knowing that there is a dispute over the ownership of the patent in question.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/court-decision-rejecting-all-claims-from-delta-due-to-no-infringement-made-by-appotronics-301457782.html

SOURCE Appotronics Corporation Ltd.

