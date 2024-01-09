Court filings reveal FTC regulators wrangling with Kroger and Albertsons over merger

Cincinnati-based Kroger is the nation's largest supermarket operator.

After more than a year of intense scrutiny from and negotiations with the Federal Trade Commission, Kroger has disclosed regulators still aren't sold on "the merits" of its proposed the $25 billion merger with rival Albertsons.

After pushing hard for a decision in mid-December, the Cincinnati-based supermarket giant disclosed a promise with regulators not to try to close the deal before Jan. 17. But regulators were also seeking to extend that deadline as they continue to discuss the deal and Kroger's proposed concessions to mollify their concerns.

Disclosure of the behind-the-scenes wrangling between the retailers and regulators at the Federal Trade Commission comes as the companies seek to close the deal this spring while the government agency has insisted on further review of the deal. The latest details on status of the proposed merger come from court filings in a California lawsuit brought by consumers seeking to halt the deal.

In late November, Kroger signaled it was pushing to keep its proposed takeover of its Boise, Idaho, rival on schedule for spring 2024 by disclosing a key regulatory filing. That came a few weeks after FTC Chair Lina Khan told local news media in Denver the agency might not finish its review until 2024.

What’s the latest in the regulatory review of the proposed Kroger takeover of Albertsons?

As of Friday, officials with the FTC refuse to even acknowledge they are the regulator conducting the antitrust review of the merger and declined any comment regarding the supermarket merger. But Kroger regulatory filings confirm the FTC is the agency handling their proposed merger.

Kroger officials say they’ve worked with the agency to answer its questions and address its concerns and have expressed optimism they can close the deal early this year.

“We continue to work cooperatively with the FTC in its review of the transaction,” Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen told Wall Street analysts on a Nov. 30 conference call. “This step keeps us on track to close our proposed merger with Albertsons in early 2024.”

Kroger CEO William Rodney McMullen speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Competition Policy, Antitrust, and Consumer Rights hearing on the proposed Kroger-Albertsons grocery store merger, at the Capitol in Washington on Nov. 29, 2022.

Importantly, McMullen also disclosed during that call the company had filed “certified substantial compliance” on Nov. 15. The filing was a legal maneuver aimed to assert Kroger had answered the FTC’s questions and prompted the agency to wrap up its review by Dec. 15. But legal experts said the FTC might not agree with Kroger’s assessment and talks could continue.

Dec. 15 came and went with no update on the potential deal from the FTC, Kroger or Albertsons.

Since then, Kroger and other parties have disclosed in the California lawsuit that the grocer and the FTC have reached a “timing agreement” as talks continued. While the lawsuit was dismissed in late December, details of Kroger's discussions were revealed.

In a Dec. 8 filing, it was disclosed that Kroger would take no action regarding the merger before Jan. 17.

Six days later, court records show, the Cincinnati retailer provided another update during a hearing: “Kroger informed the court they are discussing a proposal with the FTC that would extend the timing agreement to allow the parties and the government to continue discussions with respect to both the merits and divestiture.”

The latest filing suggests regulators still aren’t sure if the deal should go through or if a $2.3 billion deal announced in September to divest stores is large enough to allay concerns about competition. It also indicated Kroger and the FTC might be renegotiating the Jan. 17 deadline.

A giant deal with big concessions

Announced in October 2022, the $25 billion proposal would be one of the largest retail mergers in history. The deal affects nearly 5,000 Kroger and Albertsons stores and 700,000 workers before divestitures. Consumer and union groups have opposed the deal, claiming it will hurt competition and ultimately raise prices and harm workers. Kroger executives have also vowed to fight for the deal in court.

In September, Kroger announced a $2.3 billion proposal to sell off 413 stores to Piggly Wiggly operator and franchiser C&S Wholesale Grocers, which was intended to address antitrust concerns. As part of the deal, Kroger added it could sell off even more stores: “in connection with securing FTC and other governmental clearance, require C&S to purchase up to an additional 237 stores in certain geographies.”

