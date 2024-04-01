Court Freezes $8.4M of Craig Wright's Assets Amid Evading Court Expenses Allegations

A recent court ruling in the United Kingdom has authorized the freezing of £6.7 million ($8.4 million) worth of assets belonging to Craig Wright in order to prevent him from evading court expenses. The decision was made after Wright, who falsely claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto, the founder of Bitcoin, moved some of his assets outside of the U.K. following a court verdict that debunked his claims.

According to court documents, Wright transferred shares of his London firm, RCJBR Holding, to a Singaporean entity on March 18, which raised concerns that he was attempting to evade the costs and consequences of his loss in court. In response, Judge James Mellor endorsed a "worldwide freezing order" requested by the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) to cover the total court expenses of £6.7 million ($8.4 million).

Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist, falsely claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto and filed copyright assertions regarding the Bitcoin network. In January 2021, he demanded the removal of the Bitcoin white paper from two websites. In response, COPA filed a lawsuit challenging Wright's claims, and on March 14, Judge Mellor ruled that Wright is not Nakamoto.

In 2023, Wright filed a lawsuit against 13 Bitcoin Core developers and several companies, including Blockstream, Coinbase, and Block, alleging copyright violations related to the Bitcoin whitepaper, its file format, and database rights to the Bitcoin blockchain. The Bitcoin white paper is now subject to an MIT open-source license, allowing anyone to reuse and modify the code for any purpose.