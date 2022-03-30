U.S. markets open in 3 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,613.25
    -12.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,113.00
    -77.00 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,177.00
    -60.75 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,124.90
    -6.40 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.48
    +2.24 (+2.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.20
    +6.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.98
    +0.24 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1152
    +0.0059 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4000
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3151
    +0.0053 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8900
    -0.9760 (-0.79%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,249.38
    -348.68 (-0.73%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,095.16
    +1.79 (+0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,542.66
    +5.41 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

The Court ruled that the price paid for ESO’s shares during the mandatory buyout is correct

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ignitis grupė
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • IGN
Ignitis grup&#x000117;
Ignitis grupė

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 29 March 2022 the Court of Appeal of Lithuania rejected the appeal of V. P. Vaitaitis, a minority shareholder of the Group subsidiary AB “Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO), regarding the decision of Vilnius District Court to dismiss the claim regarding the price of mandatory buyout of ESO’s shares.

The claimant requested to pay EUR 22.57 per ESO’s share he owned instead of EUR 0.880 as well as to pay a non-pecuniary damage of EUR 9,000.

According to the verdict of the Court of Appeal of Lithuania, the price (EUR 0.880), which was coordinated with the Bank of Lithuania and paid during the mandatory buyout of ESO’s shares, is correct and was determined in strict accordance with the provisions of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania. The Court also noted that the price for ESO’s shares cannot be compared to the price of the initial public offering (IPO) of the Group.

The Court order entered into force immediately after its release.

The Group reminds that the dispute with the minority shareholder V. P. Vaitaitis started in August 2020, after he disagreed on the price of the mandatory buyout of ESO’s shares (link).

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius
Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076


Recommended Stories

  • Micron shares pop after beating Q2 expectations

    Micron stock is moving higher after hours following the company's impressive earnings results for its second quarter.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Buys an Electric-Vehicle Maker and Sells Another

    After a few days of quiet trading, Cathie Wood is back to dealing big names in big amounts. Her flagship fund has risen recently.

  • What made Warren Buffett rich is making us all poorer

    "My life has been a product of compound interest," Warren Buffett once famously said.

  • Why MicroVision Stock Rocketed More Than 30% Today

    Shares of lidar technology company MicroVision (NASDAQ: MVIS) were skyrocketing on Tuesday, up more than 30% as of 12:35 p.m. ET. MicroVision is a small-cap stock that makes almost no revenue and generates losses, but due to its relatively high short interest, it has become a meme stock pushed on the Reddit message board wallstreetbets. With meme stocks, any small announcement can generate a huge amount of buying power, and there was actually some positive news for MicroVision today, although its ultimate importance is hard to determine.

  • Rivian Stock Soared Today -- Is It a Buy?

    The share price of electric vehicle (EV) maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) rose by more than 17% Tuesday. There was no specific news driving Rivian's share price higher, though. Are investors right to be snatching up shares of the electric truck maker now?

  • Intel, AMD and Stocks of Other Chip Makers Slip Despite Micron’s Upbeat Forecast

    An optimistic fiscal third-quarter outlook from Micron Technology fails to lift shares of fellow U.S. chip makers.

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • The Consensus EPS Estimates For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Just Fell Dramatically

    Market forces rained on the parade of Carnival Corporation & plc ( NYSE:CCL ) shareholders today, when the analysts...

  • We Think Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

    Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. Indeed, Lightwave Logic...

  • Morgan Stanley’s Sankaran Sees Ukraine-Russia Rally as a ‘Blip’

    (Bloomberg) -- Morgan Stanley’s Head of U.S. and European Credit Strategy Srikanth Sankaran said a rally in equity and credit markets on optimism about progress in cease-fire talks between Russia and Ukraine is just a temporary blip.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Skeptical After Russia Vows Kyiv PullbackUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksAbramovich Suffered Suspected Poisoning During Ukraine TalksWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesBi

  • Why Axsome Therapeutics Crushed the Market Again Today

    This week is shaping up to be a memorable, and lucrative, one for Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) investors. Following a major acquisition announced yesterday, analysts are revising their price targets upwards on the shares. Axsome kicked off the week in spectacular fashion when it announced it had reached a deal with peer Jazz Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sunosi, a drug approved in 2019 that boosts wakefulness in people with excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) deriving from sleep disorders.

  • Sibanye: An Update on Union Issues and Dividend Prospects

    The stock is set to surge amid a cooldown in union headwinds and attractive dividend prospects

  • Russia launches Eurobond rouble buyback offer on looming $2 billion bond payment

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has offered to buy back dollar bonds maturing next week in roubles in a move seen by analysts as helping local holders of the $2 billion sovereign issue receive payment, while also easing the country's hard-currency repayment burden. The finance ministry offer on Eurobonds maturing on April 4, Russia's biggest debt payment this year, follows Western moves to tighten sanctions against the country over its invasion of Ukraine and to freeze Moscow out of international finance. Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", says Western measures amount to "economic war".

  • Robinhood extends trading hours from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. — 3 rookie mistakes when trading stocks after hours

    Investing and trading is never easy at any time of the day, but off-hours trading bring their own set of challenges.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/29: Adobe, Yeti, FedEx, Disney

    The bears got it wrong, says Jim Cramer. When good companies get slammed on earnings, it pays to be a bull.

  • GameStop Stock Halted On NYSE, Extends Slide With AMC As Trading Resumes

    Meme stock favorites GameStop and AMC Entertainment were briefly halted from trading on the NYSE Tuesday as shares snapped one of the longest rallies on record for the video game retailer.

  • Cathie Wood Buys Crypto, Workflow, Navigation-Tech Companies

    Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management noted that privately held tech stocks are now falling just like publicly held ones.

  • Analysis-'Mystifying' U.S. stock rally defies economic unease

    As a stunning rebound in U.S. stocks charges on, investors are questioning how long the surge can continue in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve, warnings of recession from the bond market and geopolitical uncertainty. The S&P 500 is up 11% since March 8, its biggest 15-day percentage gain since June 2020, led by many of the high-growth stocks that have been pummeled for much of the year. The move has come despite a broad range of concerns that rocked equities earlier this quarter, among them the war in Ukraine, surging inflation and a sharp rise in Treasury yields fueled by tightening monetary policy from the Fed.

  • Russia Built Parallel Payments System That Escaped Western Sanctions

    Rocked by sanctions following its annexation of Crimea, Russia built its own payments network, Mir, ultimately taking the sting out of exits by Visa and Mastercard.