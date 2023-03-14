U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,869.50
    +12.75 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,924.00
    +94.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,975.25
    +43.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,767.40
    +8.60 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.50
    -0.30 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,910.90
    -5.60 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.78
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0712
    -0.0017 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    -0.1800 (-4.87%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    +1.72 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2155
    -0.0030 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.6870
    +0.4890 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    549.44
    +40.52 (+7.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,128.30
    -704.66 (-2.53%)
     

Court Rules Uber, Lyft Can Classify Gig Workers as Contractors

Jackie Davalos
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and other gig economy companies scored a victory after a California appeals court upheld the current law classifying gig workers as independent contractors instead of employees.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The decision on Monday struck down a lower-court ruling that found Proposition 22, the state measure that lets companies treat workers as independent contractors, violated California’s constitution. The passing of Proposition 22 in November 2020 exempted the gig economy businesses from a state labor law requiring more companies to hire workers as employees and provide them benefits.

The latest ruling was a win for companies including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash Inc. and Instacart Inc. that rely on millions of drivers and couriers for on-demand services such as ride-sharing and food delivery. The companies collectively spent about $200 million on the campaign to help pass ballot measure.

“Across the state, drivers and couriers have said they are happy with Prop. 22, which affords them new benefits while preserving the unique flexibility of app-based work,” said Tony West, Uber’s chief legal officer. “We’re pleased that the court respected the will of the people, and that Prop. 22 will remain in force.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Uber, Lyft Score Victory as California Court Affirms Right to Treat Drivers as Contractors

    A California appeals court decision preserves the companies’ independent-contract model in the state and could bolster their efforts elsewhere.

  • PSA’s CK Hutchison Ports $4 Billion Stake Sale Attracts China Giants, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese state-owned conglomerates China Merchants Group and China Cosco Shipping Corp. are among the firms expressing interest in PSA International Pte’s minority stake in the ports business of Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s F

  • MP Materials Corp. (MP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, MP Materials Corp. (MP) closed at $29.38, marking a +0.14% move from the previous day.

  • Australia business activity strong in Feb, even as confidence wanes

    Australian business conditions remained resilient in February with sales and employment strong, even as confidence took a turn for the worse amid high inflation and rising interest rates. The survey from National Australia Bank Ltd (NAB) released on Tuesday showed its index of business conditions dipped one point to +17 in January, still well above its long-run average. "Overall, the survey confirms the ongoing resilience of the economy through the first months of 2023, though we continue to expect a more material slowdown in demand later in the year when the full effect of rate rises has passed through," said Alan Oster, NAB's chief economist.

  • Asian Stocks Slump, Bonds Rally as Rate Bets Shift: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian equities dropped Tuesday while bonds in the region rallied as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank continued to reverberate across global markets.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayNorth Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles From Submarine and Issue

  • SVB Crisis Drives Concern Over Japanese Banks’ Exposure to US Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- The troubles at Silicon Valley Bank and its subsequent collapse have driven investor attention to the heavy investment in US bonds by Japan’s lenders, casting a pall over their shares. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayNorth Korea Says It Fired Cruise

  • California court upholds treating app-based drivers as contractors

    A California state appeals court on Monday revived a ballot measure allowing app-based services such as Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc LYFT.O> to treat drivers as independent contractors rather than employees, in a major victory for the industry. A three-judge panel of the San Francisco-based court reversed a lower court ruling in 2021 that the ballot measure, known as Proposition 22, was unconstitutional. The appeals court ruling did strike down a provision of Prop 22 that limits the ability of gig workers to join unions, but the ruling was still broadly seen as a win for Uber and Lyft.

  • Bill to legalize sports wagering clears Kentucky House

    A bill to legalize sports betting in Kentucky won House passage on Monday, setting up a Senate showdown on a proposal that creates divisions among the Republican supermajorities. Past efforts to legalize sports wagering in the Bluegrass State garnered House support but died in the Senate. It’s a reflection of how divisive the gambling issue is in the state that’s home to Churchill Downs in Louisville, where the Kentucky Derby is run.

  • Elizabeth Warren knows exactly why Silicon Valley Bank failed—and who should pay

    SVB CEO Greg Becker himself was one of many voices advocating for Dodd-Frank to be loosened. Oops.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says unlimited deposit guarantee will be hard to reverse after SVB fallout: ‘We are now in a different world’

    The economist also said that the Fed will likely now “retreat” on interest rate hikes.

  • Fed Battle Plan for Inflation Shredded by Financial Turmoil

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s strategy to speed up the central bank’s inflation-fighting efforts is unraveling in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayNorth Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles From Subma

  • U.S. alleges Rite Aid filled ‘hundreds of thousands’ of unlawful prescriptions and ‘opened the floodgates’ for illegal opioid market

    Rite Aid fueled the nation's opioid crisis by knowingly filling hundreds of thousands of illegal prescriptions, the U.S. alleged in a complaint.

  • Biden finally glimpses the importance of oil

    Climate activists are howling, but Biden's approval of a new drilling project in Alaska is pragmatic and necessary.

  • California court rules for Uber, Lyft in ride-hailing case

    App-based ride hailing and delivery companies like Uber and Lyft can continue to treat their California drivers as independent contractors, a state appeals court ruled Monday, allowing the tech giants to bypass other state laws requiring worker protections and benefits. The ruling mostly upholds a voter-approved law, called Proposition 22, that said drivers for companies like Uber and Lyft are independent contractors and are not entitled to benefits like paid sick leave and unemployment insurance. A lower court ruling in 2021 had said Proposition 22 was illegal, but Monday's ruling reversed that decision.

  • What Happens to Borrowers if The Supreme Court Quashes Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness?

    On Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan. The proposal, which would cancel between $10,000 and $20,000 in current debt for most borrowers, has been on hold since conservative opponents filed a series … Continue reading → The post The Supreme Court May Quash Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness: Here's What Borrowers Should Do appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla Autopilot Doesn’t Live Up to Its Name, Buttigieg Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s name for its trademark driver-assistance system lacks “common sense,” according to the country’s top transportation regulator. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due SundayNorth Korea Says It Fired Cruise Missiles From Submarine and Issues New Threa

  • How Silicon Valley Bank skirted Washington's toughest banking rules

    New regulations at the end of last decade loosened requirements for certain regional banks, allowing Silicon Valley Bank to operate without the same scrutiny as bigger rivals

  • Biden vows new bank rules after SVB collapse, cites Trump rollback

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden declared the US banking system "safe" and vowed stiffer bank regulation, after U.S. regulators were forced to step in with a series of emergency measures after Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank collapse, threatening to trigger a broader crisis. The managers of the banks will be fired, Biden noted, and investors will lose money. Biden also promised new regulation after the biggest U.S. bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due S

  • Biden Backs $8 Billion Alaska Oil Project Despite Climate Peril

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden authorized a giant ConocoPhillips oil project in northwest Alaska that environmentalists argue has no place in a warming world, even as he sought to bar future drilling across US Arctic waters and lands.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallFDIC Auction for Failed SVB Underway, Final Bids Due