U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,933.00
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,606.00
    -19.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,492.75
    -16.75 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.60
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.75
    +0.74 (+1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.70
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    22.76
    -0.16 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0503
    -0.0011 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4080
    -0.1050 (-2.99%)
     

  • Vix

    22.68
    +0.51 (+2.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1790
    +0.6550 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,832.15
    -200.54 (-1.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    394.94
    -7.10 (-1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,489.19
    -32.20 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,536.54
    -149.86 (-0.54%)
     

Court Ruling Against FDA's Graphic Cigarette Warnings is Wrong on the Law and Must Be Appealed

·3 min read

Statement of American Academy of Pediatrics, American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Truth Initiative

WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's decision by a federal judge to block implementation of graphic cigarette warnings ordered by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is wrong on the law, inconsistent with decades of precedent and harms public health. We urge the Justice Department to appeal this decision, and we are confident that the FDA's warnings will ultimately be upheld by a higher court. Today's ruling was issued by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in a lawsuit filed by R.J. Reynolds and other tobacco interests.

Courts have long held that mandatory health warnings conveying truthful information about the risks of dangerous products do not violate the First Amendment. According to the court's ruling, however, the First Amendment permits only ineffective health warnings that do little to educate the public about the serious health risks of smoking.

The graphic cigarette warnings were mandated by a large, bipartisan majority of Congress as part of the 2009 Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act. The graphic warnings developed by the FDA are a dramatic improvement over the current text-only warnings, which have become stale and unnoticed since they were last updated in 1984. They are supported by extensive scientific evidence showing that graphic warnings are most effective at increasing public understanding of the dire health consequences of smoking. And they would help the United States to catch up to the 120-plus countries that have already adopted this best-practice strategy to reduce tobacco use and save lives. Prior to 2009, when Congress passed the Tobacco Control Act, only 18 countries required graphic warnings, showing just how far behind the rest of the world the U.S. has fallen over the past 13 years.

The Tobacco Control Act required graphic warning labels covering the top half of the front and back of cigarette packs and 20% of cigarette advertising.

This lawsuit by R.J. Reynolds and a similar lawsuit filed by Philip Morris USA in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia show that these tobacco companies are being hypocritical when they claim they want to reduce the enormous harm caused by cigarettes. Far from helping to create a smoke-free future, these companies are doing everything they can to perpetuate cigarette sales and fight policies like graphic warnings and an end to menthol cigarette sales that would actually reduce cigarette use. That hypocrisy was also on full display recently in California where Reynolds and Philip Morris spent over $20 million in a failed referendum to overturn the state's law ending the sale of flavored tobacco products, including menthol cigarettes. California voters upheld the law by a 64% to 36% margin. But rather than accept the voters' verdict, Reynolds has already filed suit to block the California law and announced the introduction of a new line of cigarettes to circumvent the law and keep menthol smokers addicted.

Note To Editors: Late today, a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas issued an opinion blocking implementation of graphic warnings on cigarette packs and advertising ordered by the FDA in March 2020. Attached is a statement reacting to the opinion by the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, American Heart Association, American Lung Association, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Truth Initiative.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/court-ruling-against-fdas-graphic-cigarette-warnings-is-wrong-on-the-law-and-must-be-appealed-301697777.html

SOURCE Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids

Recommended Stories

  • Individual investors own 32% of Delfi Limited (SGX:P34) shares but private companies control 51% of the company

    If you want to know who really controls Delfi Limited ( SGX:P34 ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share...

  • Steve Aoki and 3LAU Launch PUNX Music Project Using CryptoPunks IP

    The DJs and NFT enthusiasts are teaming up on an "audio-visual IRL-meets-metaverse supergroup."

  • Calculating The Fair Value Of Catapult Group International Limited (ASX:CAT)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Catapult Group International Limited ( ASX:CAT...

  • Australia’s Link Drops Deal Talks With Dye and Durham

    (Bloomberg) -- Link Administration Holdings Ltd. shares tumbled after saying it’s walked away from talks with Dye & Durham Ltd. over a deal for parts of its business that would have salvaged elements of an earlier takeover agreement.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Francisco Over P

  • EU announces price hikes for airline permits in bid to combat climate change

    EU lawmakers reached a deal on new rules for aviation-related carbon emissions by making airlines pay more for permits in a bid to address climate change.

  • Apple ditching controversial plan to scan iCloud photos for child abuse material amid privacy push

    Apple's controversial plans to scan photos in iCloud for child sexual abuse material are being done away with as the company rolls out new features to better balance users' privacy.

  • Hong Kong Stocks Rebound on Report City May Relax Covid Rules

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong stocks jumped following a report that the government may further loosen Covid-related restrictions, with shares related to the economy’s reopening surging. Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedrooms at TwitterStock Traders Skittish Wi

  • Cannabis stocks slide after Senator McConnell rebukes marijuana legislation

    Yahoo Finance Live examines how Senator Mitch McConnell's rebuking of marijuana legislation may have impacted cannabis-tied stocks.

  • Why Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Fell Wednesday

    Shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) slumped more than 28% on Wednesday. On Monday, the company released early phase 2 data on Adagrasib to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), along with Keytruda, which is sold by Merck (NYSE: MRK). On Wednesday, Mirati presented the data from its Krystal 7 and Krystal 1 trials with Adagrasib, at the 2022 ESMO Immuno-Oncology Annual Congress.

  • Prometheus Bio 'Comfortably Overshoots' Drug's Expectations — And Shares Nearly Triple

    Prometheus Bio reported promising results from two inflammatory disease studies on Wednesday, and RXDX stock catapulted higher.

  • Mirati (MRTX) Down After 1st-Line Lung Cancer Data on Adagrasib

    Mirati Therapeutics' (MRTX) preliminary data from the first-line NSCLC study showed that adagrasib plus Merck's Keytruda achieved an objective response rate of 49%.

  • Exxon’s US Workers Get Inflation-Busting Pay Hike as Profit Hits Record

    (Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is awarding US employees above-inflation pay increases just weeks after the Texas oil giant posted its highest quarterly profit, underlining how strong 2022 has been for the fossil-fuel industry while other sectors like technology and finance cut jobs.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the

  • Intel begins layoffs and offers unpaid leave to manufacturing workers

    The layoffs and cost-cutting that Intel Corp. executives recently warned about have begun in California, with a couple of hundred employees set to lose their jobs next month, and manufacturing employees worldwide being offered unpaid leave.

  • Comcast Customers Are Not Going to Like This

    The highly-disliked cable and internet giant is making a move that's going to anger some subscribers.

  • Legislation that would speed up Mountain Valley Pipeline completion fails

    Another attempt in Congress to push through approvals for the Mountain Valley Pipeline and permitting reform advocated by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has failed. The long-overdue, $6 billion, 303-mile pipeline that would carry Marcellus Shale gas through West Virginia and Virginia has been stuck in neutral after opposition from environmental groups and a federal circuit court of appeals that rejected key federal approvals for the pipeline. It’s a project, both in the construction and operation, of Canonsburg-based Equitrans Midstream Corp. (NYSE: ETRN).

  • Why BioVie's Shares Tumbled Tuesday

    The company focuses on therapies to treat chronic debilitating conditions and after the market closed on Monday, it released phase 2 trial results for its lead therapy, NE3107, to treat Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. The therapy was more effective (6 points) higher when used on Parkinson's patients who were under 70. BioVie also tested NE3107 as a monotherapy in mild Alzheimer's patients and said patients showed 2.1 points of improvement in enhanced cognition on the modified Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale (ADAS).

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy After The FDA Gives It A Speedy Review In RSV?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the FDA gives it a speedy review for an older adult RSV vaccine? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Wayfair sues suppliers, says it was victim of ‘sophisticated fraudulent scheme’

    Boston-based Wayfair Inc. is suing three of its furniture suppliers and two of their operators, alleging they devised and put in practice “a scheme” to obtain extra payments from the online retailer.

  • You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

    Gasoline prices are falling sharply with the national average price targeting even more declines by Christmas.

  • Biden Seeks Fossil Fuel-Free Federal Buildings in Hit to Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is poised to ban federal buildings from using fossil fuels, adding the government’s heft to a growing electrification movement that has natural gas distributors on the defensive.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingPeru’s President Accused of Coup After Move to Dissolve CongressWhy Did So Many US Men Quit Working? Social Status May Hold the Key, Study SaysMusk Spars With San Francisco Over Probe of Bedroom