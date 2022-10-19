Courtney Van Tassell Joins Antea Group as Senior Consultant

ST. PAUL, MN / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2022 / Antea Group is excited to announce that Courtney Van Tassell has recently joined as a Senior Consultant. Courtney has over 18 years of consulting experience and specializes in the areas of Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) and Transactional due diligence, assessment of associated risks and liabilities, and environmental regulatory compliance assessment and support.

She has worked with law firms, private equity firms, and individual clients to assess risks across the chemical, manufacturing, oil and gas, retail, and technology sectors. Examples include evaluations of steel and paper mills, jet engine manufacturers, metals manufacturers and fabricators, waste management facilities, paints and coating manufacturers, fuel retailers and bulk oil storage facilities, retail and agricultural grain producers, produce processors, beverage manufacturers, and data centers.

Courtney comes to Antea Group from Ramboll where she was a Senior Managing Consultant responsible for Ramboll's Texas M&A due diligence and environmental regulatory compliance auditing and planning practice. She holds a bachelor's degree in Biology & Society from Cornell University and a master's degree in Environmental Sciences and Policy from The Johns Hopkins University. Courtney is based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

"We are pleased to welcome Courtney to our team and are looking forward to working with her," shared Matthew Bell, Environmental M&A Practice Leader. "Courtney brings a wealth of experience to our team having worked on complex due diligence consulting assignments and has a notably strong background in environmental compliance."

Courtney's primary assignments are focused on practitioner support and leadership within our Environmental Mergers and Acquisitions practice as well as client account leadership within our Chemical, Manufacturing, and Financial Services segments.

Antea®Group is an environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm. By combining strategic thinking with technical expertise, we do more than effectively solve client challenges; we deliver sustainable results for a better future. We work in partnership with and advise many of the world's most sustainable companies to address ESG-business challenges in a way that fits their pace and unique objectives. Our consultants equip organizations to better understand threats, capture opportunities and find their position of strength. Lastly, we maintain a global perspective on ESG issues through not only our work with multinational clients, but also through our sister organizations in Europe, Asia, and Latin America and as a founding member of the Inogen Alliance. Learn more at us.anteagroup.com.

