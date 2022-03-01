U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

COURTYARD BY MARRIOTT DEBUTS IN NAGOYA

·5 min read

HONG KONG, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Courtyard by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio of 30 hotel brands, continues to expand its footprint in Japan with the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Nagoya. Located in Fushimi, the main Financial District in Central Nagoya, the 360-room new hotel is set to provide a sophisticated yet comfortable environment for savvy business and leisure travelers, no matter the purpose of their trip.

L to R: Courtyard by Marriott Nagoya Exterior; Premier King Room; All-Day Dining Restaurant CRUST
L to R: Courtyard by Marriott Nagoya Exterior; Premier King Room; All-Day Dining Restaurant CRUST

"We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate the opening of Courtyard by Marriott Nagoya, in partnership with Japan's renowned Yomiuri Shimbun and Sekisui House," said Karl Hudson, Area Vice President Japan and Guam, Marriott International. "The opening marks the sixth Courtyard by Marriott property in Japan, attesting to the robust growth and popularity of the Courtyard by Marriott brand in Japan, and also to our commitment to bringing the best hospitality experience for business and leisure visitors to the city of Nagoya."

Nagoya is one of Japan's leading industrial and manufacturing centers, home to many of the country's major conglomerates. With its central location in Nagoya's Fushimi district, the hotel offers guests easy access to the city's main commercial, shopping and entertainment districts. The hotel is also surrounded by cultural landmarks and attractions including, the Nagoya Castle, Atsuta Shrine, Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens, LEGO Land, and the venerable Nagoya TV Tower, one of the oldest TV towers in Japan. For regional and international visitors arriving into Nagoya, the hotel is 45-minute drive from Chūbu International airport or a 50-minute train ride away from Osaka.

Accentuating contemporary design that encompasses comfort and functionality, the modern exterior and interior incorporate the elegant Japanese aesthetics and symbolic artwork inspired by the nearby Hori River, creating a connection to the local community. The guestrooms are tastefully decorated with abstract botanical references and unique accents in Nagoya's iconic traditional tie-dyed fabrics, called arimatsu shibori. All guestrooms and suites are fully equipped with an array of amenities including 55 inch flat-screen televisions, a comfortable work desk and spacious bathroom with rain showers. The living area with a window side lounger provides guests a perfect spot to recline, relax.

Committed to suit the palate of its global guests, the hotel's all-day dining restaurant, CRUST, offers guests an elaborate buffet featuring international favourites with locally-sources ingredients andartisan pastries. The airy high ceilings and causal seatings created an relax ambience. THE LOUNGE provides guests a space to indulge in the finest coffee with freshly baked cakes and confectionaries during the day and light bites and crafted cocktails comes nightfall.

Guests who wish to maintain their workout routines have exclusive access to the 24-hour Fitness Center, featuring the latest cardio and weight training equipment.

The hotel also offers extensive event spaces for hosting meetings, business conferences,social gatherings and weddings. The comprehensive array of meeting and event spaces includes a 440-square-meter Central Ballroom which can seat up to a total of 500 guests for meetings, or up to 250 guests for banquets. Two additional function rooms, Crystal Room and Oasis Room, are customizable into flexible venues perfect for smaller corporate and social gatherings. A spacious foyer outside the function rooms provides the ideal setting for pre-function cocktails, meet-and-greets, or breakout breakfasts at meetings or seminars.

To celebrate its opening, the hotel is offering a special Rooms Package "LIVE YOUR PASSION". The offer, available for stays from 1 March until 30 June 2022, provides complimentary breakfast and great inclusions such as 1,500 JPY food and beverage credit for CRUST Restaurant and "Buy One, Get One Free" Beverage benefit at THE LOUNGE. Please visit www.marriott.com/ngocy for more information.

Meeting Planners can also benefit from exclusive Opening MICE Offers when booking their Event at Courtyard by Marriott Nagoya from 1 March until 30 June 2022, such as complimentary Projector and Screen offered for Meetings, and complimentary glass of Sparkling Wine to all participants offered to all participants of Banquets of more than 30 guests. Please contact the following email address for all Meeting and Event inquiries: cy.nagoya.events@courtyard.com .

"Courtyard has long led the industry when meeting the needs of modern leisure and business guests, with game-changing amenities and collaborative lobby spaces," said Thomas Vidal, General Manager, Courtyard by Marriott Nagoya. " Courtyard by Marriott Nagoya will blend the unique culture of Nagoya city and its Aichi Prefecture with modern, forward-thinking hospitality to create truly memorable guest experiences in a unique setting."

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy's extraordinary portfolio offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world, with 30 brands that are tailored to every type of journey. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, and through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Courtyard by Marriott®

Courtyard by Marriott is the hotel brand of choice for trailblazing guests who are inspired by a passion to do great things. With more than 1,200 locations in 60 countries and territories, Courtyard is passionate about empowering its guests and serving the needs of travelers everywhere, no matter the purpose of their trip. Its thoughtfully designed guestrooms provide an elevated experience to relax and recharge, complete with plush bedding and flexible workspaces. Guests are able to work, eat well, connect, and be at their best to keep moving forward to succeed. Courtyard is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com. For more information or reservations, visit courtyard.marriott.com, become a fan on Facebook or follow @CourtyardHotels on Twitter.

SOURCE Marriott International

