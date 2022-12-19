U.S. markets closed

Cousins Properties Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2022 Common Stock Dividend

·1 min read

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.32 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2022. The fourth quarter dividend will be payable on January 13, 2023 to common shareholders of record on January 4, 2023.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing, and management of high-quality real estate assets. The Company has a comprehensive strategy in place based on a simple platform, trophy assets, and opportunistic investments. For more information, please visit www.cousins.com.

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale. Certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are subject to uncertainties and risk and actual results may differ materially from projections. Readers should carefully review Cousins' financial statements and notes thereto, as well as the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents Cousins files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak as of the date of such statements. Cousins undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

CONTACT: 
Roni Imbeaux
Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
404-407-1104
rimbeaux@cousins.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cousins-properties-announces-its-fourth-quarter-2022-common-stock-dividend-301706460.html

SOURCE Cousins Properties

