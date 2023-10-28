Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript October 27, 2023

Pamela Roper: Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to Cousins Properties' Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. With me today are Colin Connolly, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Richard Hickson, our Executive Vice President of Operations; and Gregg Adzema, our Chief Financial Officer. The press release and supplemental package were distributed yesterday afternoon as well as furnished on Form 8-K. In the supplemental package, the company has reconciled all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in accordance with Reg G requirements. If you did not receive a copy, these documents are available through the quarterly disclosures and supplemental SEC information links on the Investor Relations page of our website, Cousins.com.

Please be aware that certain matters discussed today may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities laws, and actual results may differ materially from these statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors, including the risk factors set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K and our other SEC filings. The company does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The full declaration regarding forward-looking statements is available in the supplemental package posted yesterday and a detailed discussion of some potential risk is contained in our filings with the SEC. With that, I'll turn the call over to Colin Conolly.

Colin Connolly: Thank you, Pam and good morning everyone. We had a strong third quarter at Cousins. On the earnings front, the team delivered $0.65 per share in FFO and same-property net operating income increased 4.6% on a cash basis. We leased 548,000 square feet during the quarter with a 9.8% cash rent roll-up. New and expansion leases totaled 189,000 square feet. In addition, we executed key renewals in Atlanta and Tampa. These are terrific results in any market. I will start with a few observations on the macro environment. To tame inflation, the Federal Reserve has rapidly raised interest rates more than 500 basis points over the past 18 months. The impact of higher rates have been slow to materialize, but they are now upon us.

The economy is slowing and financial conditions have tightened. Real estate debt and equity are less available and significantly more expensive. As a result, a meaningful bid/ask spread has emerged and the investment sales market has temporarily frozen leading to few relevant data points for asset pricing. None of this should be a surprise. This is all typical behavior in a rate tightening cycle. The macro narrative for the office sector is likely to get worse before it gets better. Media will focus on rising vacancy rates and accelerating loan defaults. This reporting will not be wrong. However, it will be a significant over generalization. As I said last quarter, where and what you invest in matters. Over the last 12 years, Cousins has intentionally focused on investments in premier lifestyle office and mixed-use properties, located in vibrant and well-amenitized Sunbelt neighborhoods.

