Assessing the Sustainability of Cousins Properties Inc's Upcoming Dividend

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) recently announced a dividend of $0.32 per share, payable on 2024-04-15, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-03. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Cousins Properties Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Cousins Properties Inc Do?

Cousins Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust principally involved in the ownership, management, and development of properties in the Southern United States. Cousins Properties' real estate portfolio mainly comprises offices and mixed-use developments that encompass both apartment and retail space. Offices make up the vast majority of the portfolio in terms of total square footage. Cousins' assets are mainly located in Texas and Georgia, with North Carolina also playing host to a smaller amount of rental space. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from its properties, the majority of which comes from its office locations. A diverse set of tenants in the cities of Houston and Atlanta represent the company's key markets.

Cousins Properties Inc's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Cousins Properties Inc's Dividend History

Cousins Properties Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Cousins Properties Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Cousins Properties Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.53% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 5.53%. This suggests an expectation of same dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Cousins Properties Inc's annual dividend growth rate was 2.20%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate increased to 4.00% per year. And over the past decade, Cousins Properties Inc's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.00%.

Based on Cousins Properties Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Cousins Properties Inc stock as of today is approximately 6.73%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Cousins Properties Inc's dividend payout ratio is 2.34, which may suggest that the company's dividend may not be sustainable.

Cousins Properties Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Cousins Properties Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Cousins Properties Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors.

Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Cousins Properties Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Cousins Properties Inc's revenue has increased by approximately 2.00% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 56.53% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Cousins Properties Inc's earnings increased by approximately -18.40% per year on average, a rate that underperforms than approximately 81.77% of global competitors.

Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of -3.90%, which underperforms than approximately 72.03% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Cousins Properties Inc's upcoming dividend, consistent with its historical payments, is a testament to the company's commitment to shareholder returns. However, the dividend sustainability is a complex interplay between the dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics. While the company's profitability rank indicates a strong position, the underperformance in growth metrics, particularly the 3-year EPS and 5-year EBITDA growth rates, raises questions about long-term sustainability. Investors should weigh these factors and monitor the company's future financial performance to make informed decisions. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

