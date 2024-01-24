Cousins Subs sets opening date for new Wausau restaurant

A new Cousins Subs restaurant will open Feb. 5 at 225 S. 18th Ave. in Wausau. The company is advertising that they are looking for sandwich makers next to their soon-to-open location.

WAUSAU − The wait is almost over. The much-anticipated Cousins Subs restaurant will open early next month in Wausau.

A company spokesperson confirmed to the Wausau Daily Herald Tuesday that the 2,200-square-foot restaurant, located at 225 S. 18th Ave., will open Feb. 5.

The restaurant will operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

It will offer a full-service drive-thru, seating for 40 diners and the brand's "distinctive Milwaukee Sub Shop ambiance," the spokesperson said. It will be adorned with natural wood, stone and metal accents. The restaurant will also feature digital menu boards.

The Wisconsin-based sub sandwich shop has nearly 100 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. This will be the only location in Wausau. There is also a Cousins Subs restaurant in Stevens Point.

For more information about Cousins Subs, visit cousinssubs.com.

