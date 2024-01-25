The Couture's model apartments are open. What to know about the downtown high-rise

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and other news outlets just got a sneak peek of The Couture apartment high-rise's model units − even as construction continues on the downtown building.

The 44-story tower, which overlooks Lake Michigan at 909 E. Michigan St., will feature 322 high-end apartments and 42,600 square feet of commercial space on three floors. It will open 193 apartments in April after nearly three years of construction with the entire building to be finished in July.

Here's what to know about the $191 million project, which is being developed by Barrett Lo Visionary Development LLC.

The units began leasing in January

Barrett Lo's property manager, Willow Bridge Property Co., is overseeing the leasing process.

Apartments at The Couture generally range from 576-square-foot one-bedroom units to three-bedroom units with 2,350 square feet.

Rents start at $2,045. The priciest unit is a penthouse with 2,344 interior square feet and a 348-square-foot terrace − which has already been leased for $11,585 per month.

The commercial space will likely include a restaurant as well as other businesses, said Richard Barrett, Barrett Lo president.

All apartments have floor-to-ceiling windows

All of The Couture's apartments include floor-to-ceiling windows and custom wood cabinetry to "create an elevated, modern space," according to Barrett Lo.

Other features include 10-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, custom wood plank flooring with carpeted bedrooms, LED lighting and stainless steel appliances. Some units include outdoor terraces.

The building's amenities include a fitness center, swimming pool, clubhouse, lounge, dog park, a 24-hour concierge, business center, bike parking and storage, underground heated parking and electric vehicle charging stations.

Transit concourse for The Hop, bus

The Couture includes a transit concourse for The Hop street car and Milwaukee County's Connect 1 Wisconsin Avenue Bus Rapid Transit.

The Bus Rapid Transit began operating in June. It runs between downtown and Wauwatosa's Milwaukee Regional Medical Center − mainly along Wisconsin Avenue and Bluemound Road.

Story continues

The Hop's lakefront loop, known as the L-Line, delayed operating until The Couture transit center partly opened in October. The L-Line is running a limited service until the concourse fully opens this spring.

Site work started in May 2021 − 9 years after announcement

The Couture proposal was unveiled in July 2012. It was delayed in part by claims that much of the former Downtown Transit Center site is on former Lake Michigan bed that can't be used for private development.

That issue was largely resolved in 2014. The County Board that year agreed to sell the 2.2-acre site for the below-market price of $500,000 to help ensure the project's feasibility.

A Barrett Lo affiliate closed on that sale in 2016 after the Common Council approved a financing plan for the transit concourse, and a public terrace park which opens in summer. Meanwhile, legal challenges on the lake bed issue were dropped and the transit center sale received federal approval.

Barrett Lo ran into delays securing financing. But those were largely resolved in November 2020 when the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issued a loan guarantee for the project.

Tom Daykin can be emailed at tdaykin@jrn.com and followed on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Subscribe to get the BusinessWatch email newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: What to know about a new Milwaukee apartment high-rise opening soon