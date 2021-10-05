U.S. markets open in 4 hours 4 minutes

Covalent Metrology Announces New Executive Leadership and Positions for Scaled Growth

·3 min read

Covalent announces executive team that will lead the organization's growth, delivering expanded capabilities.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Covalent Metrology, a leading North American analytical services company based in Silicon Valley, announced its new leadership team that will guide the company's next phase of strategic growth. Executives from diverse industry backgrounds have joined Covalent Metrology to support the organization's growth. In addition to new executive talent, Covalent has aligned its organizational structure to support the strategic expansion.

Covalent Metrology logo (PRNewsfoto/Covalent Metrology)
Covalent Metrology logo (PRNewsfoto/Covalent Metrology)

Covalent's growth story has been substantial since its 2017 inception. Over 50 world class technical staff and non-technical professionals now comprise Covalent's team, with active hiring accelerating. The company's portfolio of analytical service offerings has grown to include over 120 different techniques, more than 50 cutting-edge instruments available in-house, and 9 global collaborative partnerships. Covalent's executive team announcement and new organization alignment will propel ongoing development and facilitate further expansion.

"I am thrilled to have these accomplished leaders join Covalent – their incredible talents will be instrumental in our efforts to build a truly great and enduring company. We have never been more energized by our mission and opportunity. With this new organization in place, I think we are well positioned to scale the company to the next level," says Craig Hunter, Chief Executive Officer of Covalent Metrology.

Dr. Chris Moore has been promoted to the role of Chief Technology Officer, a newly created position that will allow him to focus on Covalent's technology strategy and development of next-generation analytical capabilities. Dr. Jeff Sullivan has expanded responsibilities as Covalent's Vice President of Analytical Services. Dr. Sullivan is now responsible for technical execution of all customer projects and the development of scalable technical systems and processes.

Tony Tryba has joined as VP of Operations and Logistics. Tony has been a Silicon Valley executive for nearly 30 years with key leadership roles at FormFactor, Applied Materials and Wind River Systems.

Shannon Scheiwiller joined Covalent in 2020 as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Sales Operations and continues to play a critical role in growing the company's revenues and developing the brand and marketing strategies. Shannon has extensive experience in sales and marketing leadership roles with Procter & Gamble and Ecova.

Sanjay Kumar is joining the company to lead IT and Data Security. Sanjay most recently was at Agilent Technologies and has a diverse software and IT background at such companies as KLA Tencor, Asyst and Affymetrix.

Gerald Hatley recently joined the company as Chief Financial Officer, having led financial organizational and systems development at both hardware and software technology companies.

Kristina Gentleman has joined the Company to lead People Strategy and Operations, bringing a successful background in executive coaching and leadership development at Bain, Medtronic, and Deloitte.

Covalent looks forward to the continued expansion of its facilities, technologies, and capabilities with planned instrumentation, growth of global partnerships, and new talent. This organization of Covalent leadership has positioned the company to bring improved expertise, faster solutions, and greater assistance to growth industries, and to better serve all clients.

About Covalent

Learn more about Covalent Metrology's entire team here.

Covalent Metrology is a disruptive analytical services laboratory and platform based in Sunnyvale, California. Its mission is to help companies who use advanced materials to get better data and insights more easily and affordably to facilitate faster development and production. Covalent is dramatically changing the characterization and imaging landscape by combining transparent pricing, data platforms, and top-notch customer service with world-class scientists, state-of-art tools, and strategic partnerships.

Covalent now has over 500 customers in 30+ industries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covalent-metrology-announces-new-executive-leadership-and-positions-for-scaled-growth-301392463.html

SOURCE Covalent Metrology

