Covalon Attracts Well-Known Medical Industry Sales Executive

·2 min read
  • CVALF

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV) (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, today announced that Mark Doolittle has joined the Company as Senior Vice President, Commercial Sales.

"I am delighted to welcome Mark to Covalon," said Brian Pedlar, Chief Executive Officer of Covalon. "We are continuing to build a transformative leadership team and his years of experience in commercial leadership will help our Company as we grow our US and international business. Mark's creativity, passion, and expertise will be an asset to us as we expand the adoption of our infection prevention and biological collagen solutions."

Mr. Doolittle brings over 20 years of medical and B2B sales and marketing experience to Covalon. He has substantial leadership experience managing high-performing teams and managing partnerships both domestically and internationally.  Prior to joining Covalon, Mr. Doolittle spent the last 12 years at US-based Cantel Medical, the global leader in infection prevention in GI Endoscopy. In his most recent role, he served as the Vice President of US Commercial. During his tenure, Cantel recorded record profits, becoming a $1B organization, including the medical division growing from $30M to $350M. In 2021, Cantel was acquired for $3.6B.

Throughout his career, Mr. Doolittle has held multiple progressive roles including Vice President of Corporate Accounts, where he gained extensive knowledge of US healthcare Group Purchasing Organizations ("GPOs") and Integrated Delivery Networks ("IDNs"), and Vice President of Innovative Solutions, where he focused on technology innovations in healthcare. Mr. Doolittle holds a Bachelor's Degree from Gonzaga University.

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including the difficulty in predicting product approvals, acceptance of and demands for new products, the impact of the products and pricing strategies of competitors, delays in developing and launching new products, the regulatory environment, fluctuations in operating results, the impact and timing of COVID-19 on operating activities and market conditions,  and other risks, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Many risks are inherent in the industry; others are more specific to the Company. Investors should consult the Company's ongoing quarterly filings for additional information on risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise.

