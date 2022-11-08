U.S. markets close in 5 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,836.06
    +29.26 (+0.77%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,178.02
    +351.02 (+1.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,644.33
    +79.81 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,811.70
    +1.89 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.29
    -0.50 (-0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,710.80
    +30.30 (+1.80%)
     

  • Silver

    21.46
    +0.54 (+2.59%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0065
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1510
    -0.0630 (-1.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1544
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.5290
    -1.0460 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,363.52
    -1,357.32 (-6.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    454.88
    -7.03 (-1.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,296.54
    -3.45 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,872.11
    +344.47 (+1.25%)
     

Covalon Launches New "CLABSI Conscious" Campaign to Help Children Heal Without Infections

·3 min read

Amongst a climbing Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infection ("CLABSI") rate across the United States, Covalon is releasing new digital resources focused on the role of technology to strengthen and reinforce infection prevention practices.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Covalon Technologies Ltd. (the "Company" or "Covalon") (TSXV: COV)  (OTCQX: CVALF), an advanced medical technologies company, is ramping up awareness about rising Central Line Associated Blood Stream Infection ("CLABSI") rates across the U.S. with new digital resources designed to bring the standard infection ratio for CLABSI down, specifically in pediatric patients.

The national standard infection ratio for CLABS Is is too high. An increase of 47% year over year. (CNW Group/Covalon Technologies Ltd.)
The national standard infection ratio for CLABS Is is too high. An increase of 47% year over year. (CNW Group/Covalon Technologies Ltd.)

Covalon is taking a stand against the significant rise in the standard infection ratio for CLABSI through a new "CLABSI Conscious" campaign geared to minimize human error, maintain safety consistency, and empower frontline healthcare teams with the technology they need to reduce CLABSIs in pediatric patients.

"The CDC has reported a 47% increase in CLABSIs in US hospitals and a 65% increase in infections in intensive care units," says Brian Pedlar, CEO of Covalon. "Sick children don't deserve a CLABSI. While healthcare providers continue to deal with unprecedented challenges, there are effective and practical solutions at our fingertips to help all patients, especially children to heal with their best chance for recovery and comfort."

Covalon's new campaign focuses on the role that CLABSI-conscious technology can play in maintaining safety consistency across healthcare sites, teams, and procedures. The list of CLABSI prevention practices at most hospitals is long, including highly specialized sterilization protocols, hand hygiene mandates, training toolkits, and more, but the role that advanced technology plays is often overlooked. CLABSI-conscious technology can help support CLABSI protocols by preventing human error, streamlining workflows, and protecting patients using innovative dual-antimicrobial infection prevention formulas like silver combined with chlorhexidine.

As part of the CLABSI Conscious campaign, Covalon:

  • Launched a brand new blog that provides resources for healthcare professionals, patients and care providers on the role technology plays in compassionate care, improving patient outcomes, and infection prevention

  • Renewed its social media presence on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook with content that brings greater awareness to the social, emotional, and economic cost of infections, especially in vulnerable patients

  • Is hosting an expert-led webinar on November 9 in collaboration with Paula Lamagna, RN, Education Coordinator, Vascular Access Team, at Boston Children's Hospital to address climbing CLABSI rates in pediatric patients. Webinar registration details are below.

Webinar Details

CLABSI Prevention: New Technology to Address Rising CLABIS Infection Rates in Pediatric Patients
Date: Thursday, November 10th at 1:00 pm EST, 10:00 am PST
Registration: Click here to register
Hashtag: #InfectionPrevention

"Healthcare leaders around the world are aware of the toll that frontline shortages, healthcare worker burnout, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic have taken on the provision of healthcare and patient outcomes," says Brian Pedlar. "We are ramping up our resources, outreach, partnerships, and plans to help frontline teams save time, stop stressful setbacks from happening, and ultimately save lives."

About Covalon

Covalon Technologies Ltd. is a researcher, developer, manufacturer, and marketer of patent-protected medical products that improve patient outcomes and save lives in the areas of advanced wound care, infection management and surgical procedures. Covalon leverages its patented medical technology platforms and expertise in two ways: (i) by developing products that are sold under Covalon's name; and (ii) by developing and commercializing medical products for other medical companies under development and license contracts. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, having the symbol COV and trades on the OTQX Market under the symbol CVALF. To learn more about Covalon, visit our website at www.covalon.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan, "estimate", "expect", "intend" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the factors described in greater detail in the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of our management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2022, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com, any of which could cause results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, further events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Covalon Technologies Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Covalon Technologies Ltd.)
Covalon Technologies Ltd. Logo (CNW Group/Covalon Technologies Ltd.)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covalon-launches-new-clabsi-conscious-campaign-to-help-children-heal-without-infections-301671662.html

SOURCE Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/08/c3910.html

Recommended Stories

  • Medtronic hypertension device improves in new study, but doesn't outdo drugs

    Medtronic’s Symplicity system, which stimulates nerves near the kidneys to treat hypertension, yielded disappointing results in 2014. It did better the second time — though it failed to prove itself significantly better than drugs.

  • Medtronic Blood-Pressure Device Curbs Hypertension, but Misses Top Goal in Study

    The company has applied for FDA approval of Symplicity Spyral, an experimental device used to perform a minimally invasive treatment procedure.

  • Medical Leader Veru Catapults As FDA Preps To Discuss Cancer Drug For Covid

    Veru stock skyrocketed Monday after the Food and Drug Administration posted a mixed review of its repurposed cancer drug for Covid treatment.

  • Beam Therapeutics Temporarily Retreats Clinical Plans For Second Sickle Cell Gene Therapy

    Last November, the FDA signed off Beam Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: BEAM) Investigational New Drug (IND) application for Phase 1/2 trial for BEAM-101 gene therapy for sickle cell disease. In the most recent earnings release, the company said it is still working on enrolling its first patient for the trial, dubbed BEACON-101, by year-end. The company announced in its Q3 update that it's pushing back plans to file an IND in 2022 for BEAM-102, another sickle cell gene therapy candidate. To speed up

  • Veru Shares Jump Over 40% Despite FDA Staff Raises Uncertainties Over Its COVID-19 Therapy

    Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) is set to face an FDA Advisory Committee meeting on Wednesday regarding its emergency use authorization (EUA) application for the oral COVID-19 therapy sabizabulin. At first, the meeting was supposed to happen on October 6, and then it was pushed to November 9. The company's shares are up after the FDA published the briefing documents on sabizabulin ahead of its Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee meeting. The FDA review team has identified multiple uncertainties r

  • How Amgen Is Closing In On Rivals Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly With Obesity Drug

    Amgen stock jumped Tuesday on a promising update for its potential rival to obesity treatments from Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

  • UPDATE 1-FDA staff flags several uncertainties with Veru's COVID-19 drug

    U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff said on Monday Veru Inc's experimental drug for COVID-19 met the main goal of reducing the death rate in a late-stage trial, but flagged a number of uncertainties with the data. Staff reviewers said the data did not help in clearly identifying a relevant patient population and remained unclear about the mortality rate in the placebo group. Veru has applied for emergency use authorization for its drug, sabizabulin, as a treatment for hospitalized moderate-to-severe COVID patients at high risk of developing an acute respiratory distress syndrome.

  • Pfizer Aims For A First In Respiratory Vaccines, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell as it aims to gain the first approval for a maternal SRV shot? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Why Veru Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) were skyrocketing 40.7% higher at 11:17 a.m. ET on Monday. The huge gain came after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released a briefing document related to Veru's Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) request for the COVID-19 drug sabizabulin. The FDA's Pulmonary-Allergy Drugs Advisory Committee Meeting to review this EUA request is scheduled for Nov. 9, 2022.

  • FDA staff flags uncertainties on Veru's COVID drug; EUA hopes lift shares

    Staff reviewers at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday identified several uncertainties around Veru Inc's data for its experimental COVID-19 drug but did not raise any new concerns, sending its shares surging 52%. The reviewers also did not offer any strong argument against the emergency use authorization (EUA) even as they flagged the small size of the trial that showed the drug reduced death rates, analysts said. The data did not help clearly identify a relevant patient population and the high rate of deaths in a placebo group in the trial may raise questions about the results, the reviewers said.

  • Walgreens' VillageMD Agrees to $9 Billion Deal for Summit Health

    How many doctors does it take to sell a medical practice network for billions of dollars? Apparently, at least a thousand. On Monday, Walgreens...

  • Milestone Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data from Phase 3 RAPID Trial of Etripamil Nasal Spray in Patients with PSVT During Late-Breaking Session at the AHA Scientific Sessions 2022

    Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: MIST), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative cardiovascular medicines, today announced the presentation of new data from the Phase 3 RAPID clinical trial of etripamil, the Company's investigational calcium channel blocker, in patients with paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) in the at-home setting. The presentation, titled "Self-administered Etripamil for Termination of Spontaneous Paroxysmal

  • Amazon Partners With a Fitness Giant

    Amazon has a pretty strong track record when it comes to successfully branching out into new areas where competition is fierce. The company has built its Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud platform into a global powerhouse for computer storage solutions. Amazon Prime Studios has become one of the most powerful Hollywood studios just a few years into its existence.

  • Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

    Experts share their advice about isolation, masking and more if you're still testing positive late into a COVID-19 infection.

  • Grandparents: Forget everything you ever knew about taking care of babies

    If you're about to become a new grandparent, bolt on your training wheels and start pedaling. Here are some examples of what's changed.

  • Rockville's MacroGenics has restructured and inked a major partnership. Here's what comes next.

    MacroGenics Inc. says it has positioned itself for new routes to revenue after laying off a chunk of its workforce and shutting down two facilities as part of a corporate restructuring. The Rockville biotech, which in August cut 15% of its staff and closed satellite sites in Rockville and California, now has a longer cash runway — which means more money to fund research and development for key cancer treatment candidates, Dr. Scott Koenig, its president and CEO, said on a third-quarter company earnings call last week.

  • 8 Things You Should Never Say to Someone With Long COVID

    Courtesy of Laura LyonsWhen it comes to living with long COVID, there is no bright side, no good part, no silver lining. Trust me. I’ve been battling this chronic illness since early 2020, when people still called it “Corona” and everyone was making Instagram memes about a beer company.When COVID-19 first arrived on America’s unprepared shores, I was a New York City-based 31-year-old comedian with a promising career ahead of me. Then, in March 2020, I developed symptoms that at first weren’t con

  • SPYRAL HTN-ON MED study demonstrates meaningful clinical benefits consistent with other SPYRAL HTN renal denervation trials

    Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the six-month results from the full cohort of the SPYRAL HTN-ON MED clinical trial. The data were presented today as Late-Breaking Clinical Science at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions 2022. With this news, Medtronic has submitted the final module of the Symplicity Spyral™ Premarket Approval (PMA) package to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for review and approval.

  • Fit and healthy father diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer reveals first warning sign

    Geoffrey Seymour discovered blood in his stool just before his 41st birthday, which turned out to be stage four cancer

  • Cancer startup could be 8th Boston-area biotech IPO of 2022

    A Watertown startup testing a drug licensed from Eli Lilly & Co. in midstage trials has filed for a $100 million IPO.