Covanta Named 2022 Award for Excellence Winner for Outstanding Community Service in Camden, New Jersey

·3 min read

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Covanta, a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental solutions to businesses and communities, has been named a 2022 Awards for Excellence winner for Outstanding Community Service by New Jersey Business Magazine.

Headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey, Covanta has a history spanning more than three decades of making a positive impact on the communities its facilities serve across North America. The Outstanding Community Service award specifically recognizes the company's extraordinary efforts at its Camden, New Jersey, facility.  Through Covanta's community-based programs, the company works with a variety of organizations on the environmental and social issues that are top of mind for its neighbors and its facilities. The Covanta Camden team dedicates significant time and effort to support area residents in a shining example of what can be accomplished when compassion and capability harmonize.

Over the past two years alone, Camden-area Covanta employees have volunteered more than 700 hours across environmental programs, community enrichment initiatives and economic development efforts. Notably, Covanta Camden has partnered with the Audubon Society to convert an empty lot into a pollinator garden, distributed food with Wholesome Riches and the South Jersey Food Bank, participated in multiple community clean-up events, and sponsored the City of Camden's Juneteenth event and Sustainability Fair. The facility team has participated in multiple local job fairs, held regular meetings with residents about Covanta plant operations, provided disposal support for the Camden County Veterans Department and donated support for Camden public school students and teachers.

"Covanta strives to make a positive impact wherever we can. Our Camden facility has gone above and beyond in this regard. The site sets an example of what it means to be an outstanding community member and an excellent business. We are so proud to receive this recognition from New Jersey Business Magazine and look forward to continuing to work to support our neighbors in Camden," said Alyssa Wilds, Senior Manager of Corporate Relations at Covanta.

New Jersey Business is a publication of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association (NJBIA) is an award-winning magazine and the Garden State's longest-standing business publication, now in its 68th year. NJBIA is the largest, most influential and impactful state-level employer's organization in the United States, thanks to highly engaged member companies in all industries and in every region of the state. NJBIA provides information, services and advocacy for its member companies in order to build a more prosperous New Jersey.

About Covanta

Covanta is a leader in sustainable materials management providing environmental solutions to businesses and communities across North America. Through its network of facilities and state-of-the-art services, Covanta is a single-source partner for businesses and communities in solving today's most complex environmental challenges. For more information, visit covanta.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covanta-named-2022-award-for-excellence-winner-for-outstanding-community-service-in-camden-new-jersey-301661394.html

SOURCE Covanta Holding Corporation

