U.S. markets close in 1 hour 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,704.38
    +57.09 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,579.03
    +444.04 (+1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,995.54
    +166.04 (+1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,710.49
    +47.98 (+2.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.18
    +3.68 (+4.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,668.30
    +32.10 (+1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    18.91
    +0.57 (+3.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9733
    +0.0135 (+1.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7430
    -0.2210 (-5.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0874
    +0.0143 (+1.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1280
    -0.6630 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,553.91
    +503.19 (+2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.60
    +16.82 (+3.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Cove Forge Becomes Certified as “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization”

Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services
·3 min read

Top treatment center completes courses to offer more focused care for military-connected individuals

WILLIAMSBURG, Pa., Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cove Forge Behavioral Health System has completed certification that will allow it to better serve active-duty military members, Veterans, and their families.

Cove Forge is part of Acadia Healthcare’s network of treatment facilities. The partnership between PsychArmor and Acadia’s Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program will allow a number of its facilities to complete this certification.

PsychArmor, a California-based nonprofit program, certified Cove Forge as a “Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization.” Staff members from Cove Forge participated in a variety of data-driven and evidence-based virtual training courses that help enhance the level of connection between civilians and those who have ties to the military. At the conclusion of the training, Cove Forge and its employees became certified through PsychArmor.

As a nationally recognized nonprofit leader and preferred training provider for military cultural awareness, PsychArmor serves members of the military-connected community and anyone who wants to more effectively engage with them.

“It’s more important than ever to be able to provide specialized care for those who have served our country,” said Acadia Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Michael V. Genovese, M.D., J.D. “The rates of substance use disorders, depression, and suicide are considerably higher for active-duty military members and Veterans than they are for the general population.

“We believe that PsychArmor’s exceptional resources will allow Cove Forge staff to cultivate a treatment environment that helps us better understand how to help these brave individuals.”

Cove Forge’s military treatment program helps service members and Veterans who are struggling with substance use disorders, such as addictions to alcohol and other drugs, and mental health concerns, including posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

“It is an honor to be able to serve the Veteran population. Our goal is to provide comprehensive and holistic treatment that focuses on the specific needs of each individual,” said Bobbi Jo Glunt, chief executive officer of Cove Forge Behavioral Health System. “The sessions provided by PsychArmor equipped us with valuable training and education on topics such as military culture, traumatic brain injury, and mental health concerns. We are grateful to have achieved our certification as a ‘Veteran Ready Healthcare Organization.’”

For more information about Cove Forge’s military treatment program, please visit www.coveforgebehavioralhealth.com/programs/veterans/.

About Cove Forge Behavioral Health

Located in the Williamsburg, Pennsylvania, countryside, Cove Forge Behavioral Health System is a residential treatment center for adults who are struggling with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions. For more than 30 years, our goal has been to help each individual achieve lifelong recovery. At Cove Forge, we aim to be a world-class organization that sets the standard for excellence in the treatment of addictions and other chronic behavioral health disorders. We value clinical excellence, integrity, open communication, teamwork, mutual respect, and passion for the work we do, and we work diligently to inspire these qualities not only in our staff members, but also in the individuals who come to us for help. For more information about Cove Forge, please visit www.coveforgebehavioralhealth.com. 

About Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services

The Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services (MFS) program is a free service that connects active-duty service members, Veterans, and their family members with mental health and substance use treatment providers in their area. Our military liaisons work with premier facilities across the U.S. both inside and outside Acadia’s nationwide network. Services include referral coordination, guidance with the admissions process, ongoing support throughout treatment, and aftercare support. For more information, please visit www.acadiahealthcare.com/programming-treatment/military-support.

About PsychArmor

PsychArmor is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation providing education and support to individuals and organizations that work with, live with, and care for American service members, veterans, and their families.

CONTACT: Timothy Livengood Acadia Healthcare Military & Family Support Services Timothy.Livengood@acadiahealthcare.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Biogen, Lilly, and Prothena Stocks Are Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) were skyrocketing 36% as of 11:10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. The huge gain came after the company and its partner Eisai (OTC: ESALY) announced positive results on Tuesday from their late-stage Clarity AD study evaluating lecanemab in treating Alzheimer's disease. The news also propelled two stocks of other drugmakers developing Alzheimer's disease drugs significantly higher.

  • Here's Why Nanox Stock Soared on Wednesday

    Shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly called Nanox, soared on Wednesday after it revealed it's taken the next step toward commercializing its flagship medical device. As of 12:20 p.m. ET, Nanox stock was up 21%. Nanox had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, promising to disrupt the X-ray industry with its digital-3D imaging machines that will be cheaper for doctors to use.

  • Ocugen obtains exclusive license for nasal Covid-19 vaccine to complement Covaxin

    Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) of Malvern entered into an exclusive license agreement Wednesday with Washington University in St. Louis for the rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize its proprietary, intranasally delivered Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, Europe, and Japan. It becomes the second Covid vaccine licensed by Ocugen, which continues to seek Food and Drug Administration approval for use of the other product, Covaxin, in the U.S. market. Under the financial terms of the deal, disclosed in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange commission, Ocugen will pay Washington University an initial license issuance fee of $1 million.

  • Medicare premiums are decreasing in 2023 – this is how much older Americans will save if they’re on Part B

    Medicare beneficiaries will see their Part B premiums go down for the first time in more than a decade, President Biden said during a press conference on Tuesday. Monthly Part B premiums, which are currently set at $170.10 in 2022, will decline to $164.90 in 2023 – a $5.20 a month savings, or about $64 a year, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The annual deductible for Part B will be $226, down $7 from $233 in 2022.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $15

    If so, it was probably for something like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A), with an eye-popping price of $419,020 per share. Thankfully, there are much cheaper companies to buy, and some of them might even grow a bit faster than Warren Buffett's business. With its shares trading for around $13, having gained 139% in the past 12 months, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) is a little-known biotech stock that's positioned to keep paying off for investors thanks to its progress in treating a rare neuromuscular disease called Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).

  • A Biotech Breakthrough Means Big Gains for These 2 Stocks

    Investors on Wall Street continued to have doubts about when the stock market is likely to recover, as ongoing worries about inflation, interest rates, and the global financial system have everyone on edge. Biotech stocks have been among those hit hardest by the bear market in 2022, but Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced good news in a key clinical trial that has huge implications for those suffering from a harsh and debilitating disease. Biogen's favorable outcome also gave industry peer Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) a boost, on optimism that a new way of coming up with important treatments could spur further successes.

  • Can I Apply for an Ex-Spouse's Social Security Benefit?

    Marriage can affect how you do your taxes, make money and plan for retirement. If your marriage ends, it's important to know the rules regarding divorce and Social Security. Who's eligible for what benefits, how much can you collect and … Continue reading → The post Social Security Rules After a Divorce appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Here Are 25 Billion Reasons to Invest in Eli Lilly

    Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and its shareholders are sitting pretty right now. Eli Lilly owes this performance to a combination of factors. The drugmaker specializes in diabetes medicines, and this chronic illness won't take a break just because we are facing challenging economic conditions.

  • Biogen and Lilly: How I'm Playing the Alzheimer's Drug Stocks Game

    Cambridge, Massachusetts-based biotech Biogen and Japanese drug maker Eisai reported on Wednesday morning that their experimental Alzheimer's disease treatment had met the main goal of a late-stage clinical trial. The candidate, Lecanemab, reduced the pace of cognitive decline in patients diagnosed with early-stage disease by 27% over 18 months compared to those treated with a placebo. This result could be a major accomplishment for researchers who have been trying for decades to find a way to treat Alzheimer's. The medicine, before Biogen and Eisai started trying to develop it, was licensed from Sweden's BioArctic.

  • Fed to take rates higher than previously expected; more pain ahead

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate to a much higher peak than predicted two weeks ago and the risks are skewed towards an even higher terminal rate, according to economists polled by Reuters. That change in expectations came after the Fed raised rates by 75 basis points last week for the third straight meeting and foresaw going higher than it had previously thought to tame inflation, which is running over four times above target. Since then, already battered global stocks went much deeper into bear market territory - a decline of 20% or more - on fears of recession and most currencies weakened further against the multi-decade high dollar.

  • Bet on These 4 Biotech Stocks With Bright Prospects

    New drug approvals and pipeline development should maintain momentum for the Zacks Biomedical and Genetics industry. A strong portfolio and pipeline progress position AGEN, CVAC, IMCR and DVAX well amid the volatility.

  • The U.K. Economy Is Having a Meltdown. The Bank of England Had to Intervene.

    The spectacular fall in the British pound and U.K. government bonds over the past month was sparked by a dramatic policy decision to borrow billions to cut taxes to supercharge growth.

  • Ray Dalio says the U.K.'s policies 'suggest incompetence' and warns other governments not to make the same mistakes

    “Heed the lesson of the U.K.'s fiscal blunder,“ billionaire Ray Dalio wrote on Tuesday, warning that the U.K.'s rising debts will create issues for the country.

  • WH prepares for potential Yellen departure, Senate avoid shutdown, GM clarifies RTO policy

    Notable business headlines include the White House preparing for the possible departure of Treasury Chief Janet Yellen after midterm elections, Senate avoiding a government shutdown, and GM clarifying its return to office policy.&nbsp;

  • Biogen shares soar on landmark Alzheimer's data, lift rivals

    (Reuters) -Biogen Inc was set to add more than $10 billion to its market capitalization on Wednesday, as a surprise trial success of the experimental Alzheimer's drug it developed with Eisai was hailed as an unequivocal win by analysts. The trial results released on late Tuesday could mark a rare victory in the search for a treatment for the memory-robbing disease after years of clinical failures. Biogen's stock surged 35.4% to $267.61 in early U.S. trading, putting it on track to erase all of its losses this year.

  • Lawsuit Seeks to Block Biden’s Student Loan Relief

    The Pacific Legal Foundation called President Biden's plans to cancel federal student loan debt for more than 40 million Americans “an election year ploy.”

  • Senate Moves Ahead on US Funding After Manchin Drops Energy Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- The Senate voted Tuesday to advance a stop-gap funding bill to keep the government running after Senator Joe Manchin dropped his bid to include a controversial energy permitting bill amid opposition from Republicans and some Democrats.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its We

  • White House considering departure of Treasury chief Janet Yellen after the midterms, report says

    The White House is weighing up the potential departure of Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen after the midterms, according to a published report.

  • El-Erian Says BOE Needs Full-Point Hike on UK’s ‘Big Gamble’

    (Bloomberg) -- The UK government’s “big gamble” in announcing unfunded tax cuts means the Bank of England now needs to raise interest rates by at least 100 basis points before its next meeting on Nov. 3, according to Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory

  • Alzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Biogen Inc. and partner Eisai Co. surged and led other drugmakers’ shares higher amid optimism about their breakthrough trial results on Alzheimer’s disease. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsRussia Declares Victory in Sham Ukraine ‘Referendums’US Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012The two partners said