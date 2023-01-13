U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,986.17
    +3.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,223.28
    +33.31 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,036.89
    +35.79 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,880.15
    +4.09 (+0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.49
    +1.10 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,922.30
    +23.50 (+1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    24.41
    +0.41 (+1.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0833
    -0.0022 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4960
    +0.0470 (+1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2221
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7720
    -1.5410 (-1.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,283.13
    +571.28 (+3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.42
    +7.36 (+1.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,844.07
    +50.03 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,119.52
    -330.30 (-1.25%)
     

Covenant Health Achieves Greater Efficiency in Provider Contracting & Compensation with Help from Heisenberg II

Hallmark Health Care Solutions
·3 min read

New case study details how the award-winning health system continues to build provider trust through automation and smart technology with Heisenberg II

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As hospitals and health systems seek new pathways to manage financial and operational health, many are finding tremendous value in leveraging technology to automate, standardize and streamline provider compensation and contract management. A new case study featuring Covenant Health illustrates the profound impact an intelligent, single-source platform for provider contracting and compensation can have on a health system.

The case study discusses Covenant Health’s challenges with manual processes including contracting delays, and details how the company’s transition to Heisenberg II from Hallmark Health Care Solutions has positively addressed the challenges the company faced. With Heisenberg II Contract Management and Heisenberg II Physician Compensation, Covenant Health now has AI-driven automation to manage the entire contracting process, from initial recruitment through contract execution, as well as compensation calculation, evaluation, adjudication and reporting.

Through the combined and fully integrated power of both Heisenberg II solutions, Covenant Health has achieved:

  • Substantial reduction in manual workflow, which has enabled cost savings, reallocation of staff to more value-added activity, and faster contracting and compensation processes

  • Retention of top talent, resulting in material savings stemming from provider turnover.

The efficiency and productivity gains achieved through the adoption of the Heisenberg II Contract Management and Physician Compensation platforms have fostered increased scalability of contract requests, eliminating the need to hire additional administrative staff.

“Efficiency, accuracy and transparency are critical in today’s environment, especially when health organizations are facing steep competition, new acquisitions or simply rapid growth,” said Aarika Cofer, MHA, vice president of Heisenberg II. "The Heisenberg II platform provides a solution that’s a win-win for all parties."

Provider trust, engagement and retention are high priorities for Covenant Health, so it needed a technology platform that offers physicians and advanced practice professionals accurate visibility into their compensation details and performance.

“Provider confidence is in large part built upon data accuracy and timing,” said Douglas Miller, Covenant Health’s former shared services director and current provider compensation consultant. “With Heisenberg II, I am 100 percent confident in our process of turning data into useful information for our providers and leadership.”

For more information, read the full case study here.

About Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. 

Hallmark Health Care Solutions, Inc. (HHCS) is a healthcare technology firm headquartered in New York. Each of our experienced executive team members brings an average of 20+ years in IT, nursing, process engineering, finance and health care. HHCS is ranked No. 318 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the U.S. The company’s simply intelligent provider and workforce solutions are used by over 100,000 health care professionals in more than 4,000 health care facilities across all 50 states. In the past decade, we have collectively delivered over $250 million in cost savings and revenue gains to our clients and calculated nearly $5 billion in physician compensation, thanks to our best-in-class workforce and compensation management technologies.

HHCS workforce solutions include Einstein II, a workforce sourcing, deployment and vendor management solution, and Heisenberg II, a physician compensation and contract management solution. For more information, visit www.einsteinii.com and www.heisenberg.com.

About Covenant Health

Covenant Health Systems is a family of innovative Catholic health care organizations with an enduring legacy of compassionate, high-quality care and deep roots in the communities they serve. Together, our hospitals, skilled nursing and rehabilitation centers, assisted living residences, and community-based health and elder care organizations form a regional health care delivery network covering New England and part of Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.covenanthealth.net.

CONTACT: Susan Woodard Hallmark Health Care Solutions Susan.Woodard@hallmarkhcs.com


Recommended Stories

  • A millennial founder who sold her company to JP Morgan for $175 million allegedly paid a college professor $18K to fabricate 4 million accounts. Their email exchange is a doozy

    The two knew from the start they were working on fake accounts, according to a lawsuit filed by JP Morgan.

  • Subway's two families see fortune in foot longs

    Subway's two founding families could see some significant money come their way if a sale of the foot-long sandwich chain occurred.

  • Own GE HealthCare Stock? Here's What You Need to Know About the Spin-Off

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has completed the first part of its breakup, and GE shareholders are now owners of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ: GEHC). But what should you make of the change, and are the shares worth selling, adding to, or initiating a new position in? Here's the lowdown.

  • Key US LNG Terminal Cancels Shipments, Raising Questions on Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport LNG has canceled some upcoming shipments, adding to the uncertainty over when the US liquefied natural gas exporter will resume shipments after an explosion last summer.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpGoogle, Nvidia Express Concerns to FTC About Microsoft’s Activision D

  • Where Will Europe Get Its Diesel From in 23 Days’ Time?

    (Bloomberg) -- In just over three weeks, seaborne deliveries of diesel from the European Union’s single biggest external supplier will be all but banned.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost SalesWho will step in to plug this enormous supply gap?

  • Jamie Dimon Calls JPMorgan’s Frank Acquisition a ‘Huge Mistake’

    (Bloomberg) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon called the firm’s botched acquisition of college financial-planning website Frank “a huge mistake” and vowed to share takeaways at a later date. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid t

  • Tesla competition from GM, Ford, Volkswagen heats up

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the growing competition from legacy automakers in the EV space and the differences between auto companies' car lineups.

  • 2 Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist in a Bear Market

    Asset managers that consistently beat the market can be a great source of inspiration for investors.

  • Tesla leases 1M-SF warehouse in Brookshire's Empire West Business Park

    Tesla is in the process of obtaining permits for the build-out of the 1.04 million-square-foot industrial facility.

  • Can I afford to retire at this exact moment? Here are 3 simple rules of thumb to figure it out in 2023

    Think of all the other ways you could use your home office.

  • Want to Get Richer? 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Steady growth and dividends in an evergreen industry like healthcare can be a winning investment strategy.

  • CORUS ENTERTAINMENT ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

    Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its first quarter financial results today.

  • Genesis, Winklevoss twins’ Gemini crypto venture, charged by SEC with selling unregistered securities

    U.S. securities regulators on Thursday charged Genesis Global Capital LLC and Gemini Trust Company LLC for the unregistered offer and sale of securities to retail investors through the companies' Gemini Earn crypto asset lending program.

  • How to Retire With $4 Million

    Putting away $4 million for retirement is a great accomplishment. However, you're likely wondering how much interest $4 million earns per year. Predicting how much interest your nest egg earns will help you decide if it's enough to support your … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Does $4 Million Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Long Will $400k Last Me in Retirement?

    Data from the Federal Reserve shows that the average savings in the United States at retirement age is just $255,200. So if you find yourself with $400,000 in assets at retirement age, congratulations! You're doing much better than average. But how … Continue reading → The post How Long Will $400k Last in Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • YouTube Tests New Hub of Free Streaming Channels

    The tech company’s effort could rival Roku and Fox in a fast-growing area of streaming business, as it expands its video ambitions.

  • HP Sells Fewest PCs in More Than a Decade

    While global shipments plunged 19.5% year over year in the third quarter, according to Gartner, Q4 saw a larger 28.5% drop from the prior-year period. HP (NYSE: HPQ) managed to maintain its market share, claiming 20.2% of global shipments and securing the No. 2 spot behind Lenovo.

  • As Microsoft Adds Unlimited Time Off ‘Perk,’ When Is It Really to Employee’s Benefit?

    Microsoft announced its U.S. employees can take unlimited time off, a perk it calls "discretionary time off," which will start Jan. 16. While this seems like a dream benefit, some experts argue that...

  • Goldman Lost $1.2 Billion in Just Nine Months in Newest Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Three months after Goldman Sachs Group Inc. carved out a new division to house what’s left of its once-ambitious foray on Main Street, it’s giving shareholders a clearer look at those financials.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Fan With 2,900% Gain Sees $1.5 Million Wiped AwayThe Document That Separates Biden and TrumpT-Mobile Considers Buying Ryan Reynolds’s Mint MobileUS Inflation Cools Again, Putting Fed on Track to DownshiftTesla Slashes Prices Up to 20% in Broad Bid to Boost

  • Musk bets big on beating shareholders at 'funding secured' trial

    Elon Musk is set to become the rare CEO to fight a securities class action at trial next week, where he will defend his 2018 tweet announcing he had "funding secured" to take Tesla Inc private. As a result, the jury will need to determine only if the statements impacted Tesla's share prices, if Musk acted knowingly, and the amount of any damages. Judge Edward Chen's ruling in May means that shareholders are "starting with runners on base," he said.