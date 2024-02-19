Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.11

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) will pay a dividend of $0.11 on the 29th of March. This means the annual payment will be 0.8% of the current stock price, which is lower than the industry average.

Covenant Logistics Group's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. Covenant Logistics Group is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 11.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 9.4% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Covenant Logistics Group Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend hasn't seen any major cuts in the past, but the company has only been paying a dividend for 2 years, which isn't that long in the grand scheme of things. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.25 in 2022 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.44. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 33% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Covenant Logistics Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 14% per year over the past five years. Covenant Logistics Group definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

In Summary

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Covenant Logistics Group's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Covenant Logistics Group is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for Covenant Logistics Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

