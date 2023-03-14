U.S. markets open in 8 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,876.75
    +20.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,967.00
    +137.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,992.00
    +60.25 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,770.00
    +11.20 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.93
    -0.87 (-1.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.60
    -9.90 (-0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    21.74
    -0.19 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0703
    -0.0026 (-0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.52
    +1.72 (+6.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    -0.0034 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8730
    +0.6750 (+0.51%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,229.82
    +3,185.53 (+15.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    549.03
    +40.12 (+7.88%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,548.63
    -199.72 (-2.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,246.81
    -586.15 (-2.11%)
     

Covenant’s Misti Olszewski nominated as a Women in Trucking Association’s Top Woman to Watch

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.
·3 min read
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women In Trucking (WIT) Association's Redefining the Road magazine has named Covenant Logistics Group’s (Covenant) Misti Olszewski, vice president of enterprise and safety, as a Top Woman to Watch this year.

The award exemplifies the mission of WIT, and recognizes career accomplishments over the past year as well as how top performers support other women in areas of diversity and inclusion, how they work collaboratively to improve gender diversity, and more. These resourceful, creative, and talented women bring diverse thought, value, and results to businesses in the industry - whether their role is in leadership, operations, safety, HR/talent management, sales and marketing, or as a professional driver.

Olszewski, who has been with Covenant for 21 years, said, "This award solidifies women's important role in transportation and logistics. Covenant has truly committed to ensuring our female drivers feel safe and empowered, whether they are on the road or at a terminal. It is an honor to be considered, and I am humbled to have been nominated."

Joey Ballard, executive vice president, people and safety remarked, "Mitsi exemplifies leadership capabilities, cultivating safety culture and demonstrating a passion for protecting the lives of drivers and the motoring public. Her understanding of complex technical aspects in our evolving transportation market has been essential to bringing together people and resources with a sense of true leadership. Misti embodies the characteristics of a leader and mentor by removing obstacles, caring for people, being selfless in her actions, encouraging women in our enterprise, celebrating successes, and providing vision on an industry scale."

Joey Hogan, Covenant's former president, said, "Misti has overachieved in every job she has had in over 20 years at Covenant. Most importantly, she has grown into a great servant leader. Misti has helped increase our safety profile, driving our results beyond what we hoped to achieve."

On November 2nd, 2022, WIT's Redefining the Road magazine named Covenant Logistics, a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in the U.S., as one of its Top Companies to Work for In Transportation for the second consecutive year.

About Covenant
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset-based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capabilities. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "CVLG."

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.
Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a non-profit association established to encourage women's employment in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments, and minimize obstacles women face. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

Media Contact:
Angie Harrison
+1.423.463.3291



Recommended Stories

  • IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023

    An individual retirement account, more commonly referred to as an IRA, is a good place to save for your retirement. Once you reach a certain age, though, you'll have to start taking a minimum amount out of your account each … Continue reading → The post IRA Required Minimum Distribution (RMD) Table for 2023 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • As Charles Schwab Stock Tumbles, Executives Reassure Investors

    Statements from the CFO, CEO, and Charles Schwab himself appear to be reversing Monday’s sharp selloff in the stock.

  • Fill 'er up: This Texas gas station went viral over job postings offering up to $225K a year (plus benefits and vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Schwab Pares Declines After Brokerage Seeks to Calm Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. rebounded from a record intraday decline after the online brokerage sought to reassure investors that it has sufficient liquidity to handle any volatility following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SV

  • Charles Schwab’s stock is down 19% Monday. Here’s why the company thinks Wall Street is being unfair.

    Shares of the broker, which is actually a savings and loan holding company, were down 19% Monday morning, following a 24% drop the previous week.

  • Charles Schwab moves to reassure investors it has plenty of liquidity and business is performing ‘exceptionally well’

    Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW) moved Monday to reassure investors that it has plenty of liquidity and does not need to sell any of its held-to-maturity securities over unrealized losses. Chief Financial Officer Peter Crawford said the business is performing “exceptionally well” and that it expects first-quarter revenue to grow 10% from a year ago. The company’s approach to managing its assets is different to traditional banks, he said.

  • How to Minimize Taxes on 401(k) Withdrawals

    Maximizing your retirement savings is essential to a secure retirement, and a part of that is minimizing taxes on 401(k) withdrawals.

  • Why JPMorgan Is a Haven in the Banking Crisis Storm

    “JPMorgan epitomizes our theme of ‘Goliath is Winning’…in these less certain times,” Wells Fargo's Mike Mayo wrote as he upgraded the stock to Buy.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers to Target Agency for Sales

    Since at least 2009, McKinsey has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the federal agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents.

  • Caterpillar workers ratify new 6-year contract with company

    Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have approved a new six-year contract with the company that includes a $6,000 ratification bonus, 19% in pay raises and 8% worth of lump-sum payments. Members of the United Auto Workers union approved the deal over the weekend that covers 7,000 employees in Central Illinois and York, Pennsylvania. Workers will get 7% pay raises immediately, plus 4% general wage increases in March of 2025, 2027 and 2028.

  • One Day, Your Roth IRA Gains Will Equal the Annual Contribution

    The investments held in a Roth individual retirement account (Roth IRA) determine the return, not the interest rate. When you save for retirement in your Roth account, it’s important that you work toward a specific investment goal rather than just maximizing your yearly contributions to minimize your tax bill. If you have not yet determined an investment goal, here is a formula for estimating how much you’ll need in your nest egg to fund the retirement lifestyle that you want.

  • Crypto Is Being De-Banked. What It Means for Bitcoin and the Industry.

    The closure of Signature Bank effectively shut off one of the last easy options for crypto firms to stay connected to the traditional finance system.

  • 4 Shoes & Retail Apparel Stocks to Watch Amid Wavering Industry Trends

    Favorable health and wellness trends, product innovation and digital growth are likely to save the day for the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry amid rising costs. These aspects bode well for NKE, DECK, SKX and WWW.

  • Saudi Aramco Posts Record $161 Billion Profit for 2022

    Saudi Arabia’s national oil company reported the largest profit by an energy firm, boosting the kingdom’s coffers as it looks to showcase its global business and foreign-policy ambitions.

  • Evoqua Water to pay $8.5 million to settle U.S. SEC accounting fraud charges

    Evoqua Water Technologies Corp will pay an $8.5 million fine to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)charges that the water treatment company used improper accounting to fraudulently inflate revenue in 2017 and 2018, including during its initial public offering. The SEC said on Monday that its civil settlement with the Pittsburgh-based company also resolves charges against Imran Parekh, a former finance director at its Neptune Benson unit and the "ultimate decision maker" within his group. Evoqua was accused of recognizing revenue too early from the sale of filtration products through alleged improper accounting for "bill-and-hold" transactions, where companies bill for products that are delivered on a later date.

  • How to Make Early Retirement a Reality

    It's no secret that Americans are drastically underprepared when it comes to retirement. In 2021, approximately 25% of non-retired Americans did not have any retirement savings. While some workers are struggling to fund their 401(k) or IRA, others are getting prepped to leave their 9-to-5 gig behind well before their 65th birthday rolls around.

  • Court Rules Uber, Lyft Can Classify Gig Workers as Contractors

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc., Lyft Inc. and other gig economy companies scored a victory after a California appeals court upheld the current law classifying gig workers as independent contractors instead of employees. Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutSignature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s FallHo

  • How Silicon Valley Bank's collapse ripped through global tech

    Not long after California startups started pulling money out of troubled Silicon Valley Bank, entrepreneurs in other parts of the world woke up to the news. "Around 90% of our cash was in SVB," said Sam Franklin, 28, a London-based chief executive whose recruitment firm Otta specializes in tech talent. In Hong Kong, Florian Simmendinger, co-founder and CEO of Hong Kong wearable company Soundbrenner, missed the start of the panic in California over SVB Financial Group last week, but he caught on quickly.

  • Here's how to stop grinding and create a softer work life

    Here are some strategies that can help you feel less strained at work.