Covenant Named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation for Second Consecutive Year

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.
·3 min read
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Women In Trucking (WIT) Association’s Redefining the Road magazine has named Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in the U.S., as one of its Top Companies to Work for In Transportation for the second consecutive year.

According to WIT, the characteristics that distinguish recognized companies include having a corporate culture supportive of gender diversity, flexible hours and work requirements to accommodate family and life balance, competitive compensation and benefits, training and continued professional development and career advancement opportunities. WIT validated the winning companies by an industry-wide vote involving more than 22,000 professionals in transportation – including those of executive management, operations and HR/talent management executives and professional drivers. WIT will recognize Covenant, alongside other awarded companies, in this year’s third issue of Redefining the Road, and during the 2022 Accelerate! Conference & Expo, scheduled for November 13 through 16, in Dallas.

“When we reviewed Covenant’s nomination for this award, it was clear that women are represented through the Covenant organization, including its Board of Directors, executive team and frontline leadership,” said Brian Everett, group publisher and editorial director for Redefining the Road. “Covenant also offers benefits important for women to succeed in their workforce, such as tuition reimbursement, parental leave and promotes wellness credit opportunities for female health screenings. Additionally, Covenant’s diversity inclusion initiatives and its Women of Covenant group invites professional women and drivers to grow professionally.”

“Since our early days, women have played a pivotal role in our success, and today we are proud to have women in leadership positions throughout the company. Having a strong presence of women across our organization not only brings new perspectives and fuels more significant idea generation, problem solving and innovation, but it also sets the stage to continue to promote and grow women in careers at Covenant,” said Covenant’s Joey Ballard, EVP of People and Safety. “We are humbled and honored to be granted this ‘gold-standard’ third-party validation.”

This award marks the fifth year that this program will be featured in Redefining the Road, with the goal of highlighting companies in the industry that are friendly for women in both professional driver and corporate capacities. Redefining the Road created the Top Companies for Women to Work for in Transportation award in 2018 to support an element of WIT’s mission: to promote the accomplishments of companies that are focused on the employment of women in the trucking industry.

About Covenant Logistics
Covenant Logistics Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services to customers throughout the United States. Primary services include asset- based expedited and dedicated truckload capacity, as well as asset-light warehousing, transportation management, and freight brokerage capability. In addition, Transport Enterprise Leasing is an affiliated company providing revenue equipment sales and leasing services to the trucking industry. Covenant's Class A common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select market under the symbol, “CVLG.”

About Women In Trucking Association, Inc.
Women In Trucking Association, Inc. is a non-profit association established to encourage the employment of women in the trucking industry, promote their accomplishments and minimize obstacles faced by women working in the trucking industry. Membership is not limited to women, as 17 percent of its members are men who support the mission. Women In Trucking is supported by its members and the generosity of Gold Level Partners: Amazon, Arrow Truck Sales, Daimler Trucks North America, Expediter Services, FedEx Freight, Great Dane, J.B. Hunt Transport, Michelin North America, PACCAR, Penske Transportation Solutions, Ryder System, Walmart, and Waste Management. Follow WIT on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. For more information, visit www.womenintrucking.org or call 888-464-9482.

Media Contact:
Melissa Stephenson
amelia@awordsmithco.com 


