COVENTRY APPOINTS RICK LAURO AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

·1 min read

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coventry, the leader and creator of the secondary market for life insurance, announced today that it has appointed Rick Lauro as Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Lauro will be responsible for implementing operational efficiencies across the organization and driving transformational activities to position Coventry for continued success.

"Coventry is experiencing unprecedented growth," said Reid Buerger, Coventry's CEO. "Rick's extensive experience in leading operations and analytics teams will play a key role in our future."

Lauro most recently served as Coventry's Senior Vice President, Finance and Operations, where he helped realign the company's departments to support Coventry's long-term goals. Prior to joining Coventry, Lauro led Global Financial Planning & Analytics at Chubb.

"It's an exciting time to be here at Coventry," Lauro said. "I'm thrilled to be joining this outstanding executive team and to be part of a company that does so much good for so many people."

About Coventry

Coventry created the secondary market for life insurance. By uniquely bridging the insurance and capital markets, we give financial professionals exciting new tools and consumers unprecedented options. For more than 20 years we have been making life insurance more powerful, more flexible, and more valuable, changing the way people think about life insurance. To date, we have delivered more than $5 billion to policyowners who no longer have a need for their policies. To learn more about Coventry, please visit www.coventry.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coventry-appoints-rick-lauro-as-chief-operating-officer-301551546.html

SOURCE Coventry

