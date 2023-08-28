Coventry Group's (ASX:CYG) Dividend Will Be A$0.035

The board of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 13th of October, with investors receiving A$0.035 per share. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 3.0%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Check out our latest analysis for Coventry Group

Coventry Group's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before making this announcement, Coventry Group's dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Generally, we think cash is more important than accounting measures of profit, so with the cash flows easily covering the dividend, we don't think there is much reason to worry.

Analysts expect a massive rise in earnings per share in the next year. If recent patterns in the dividend continue, we could see the payout ratio reaching 29% which is fairly sustainable.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was A$0.22, compared to the most recent full-year payment of A$0.035. This works out to a decline of approximately 84% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

Coventry Group Might Find It Hard To Grow Its Dividend

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Coventry Group has impressed us by growing EPS at 70% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing well, but Coventry Group has been paying out a massive proportion of its earnings, which can make the dividend tough to maintain.

Our Thoughts On Coventry Group's Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. In the past, the payments have been unstable, but over the short term the dividend could be reliable, with the company generating enough cash to cover it. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Coventry Group that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.