Coveo Announces Date of Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

·2 min read
Coveo Solutions Inc.

MONTREAL and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coveo Solutions Inc. (“Coveo” or the “Company”) (TSX: CVO), a leader in AI-powered relevance platforms that helps to transform search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence within digital experiences, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal third quarter 2023 ended December 31, 2022, after market close on Monday, February 6, 2023. Coveo will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Louis Têtu, Chairman and CEO, and Jean Lavigueur, CFO.

Coveo Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

Date:

 

Monday, February 6, 2023

Time:

 

5:00 p.m. Eastern time

Dial in number:

 

1-888-664-6392; Confirmation #: 16289972

Live webcast:

 

https://app.webinar.net/YyGvJqW46A9

Replay:

 

ir.coveo.com under the “News & Events” section

 

 

 

About Coveo Solutions Inc.

We believe that relevance is critical for businesses to win in the new digital experience economy and to serve people the way they expect while ensuring optimal business performance, and that applied AI is an imperative to achieve these goals.

Coveo is a market-leading AI-powered relevance platform that injects search, recommendations, personalization, and merchandising intelligence into digital experiences such as commerce, service, website, and workplace applications. Coveo's platform is cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless, and can easily integrate into almost any digital experience. Our solutions are designed to provide tangible value to our customers by helping to drive improvements in conversion, revenue, and margins, reduce customer support costs, increase customer satisfaction and website engagement, and improve employee proficiency and satisfaction.

Our AI platform powers digital experience relevance for many of the world’s most innovative brands, serving millions of people and billions of interactions, and is supported by a large network of global systems integrators and implementation partners. Coveo is a Salesforce ISV Partner, a Global SAP CX Partner, and an Adobe Accelerate Exchange Partner.

Coveo is a trademark of Coveo Solutions Inc.

Stay up to date on the latest Coveo news and content by subscribing to the Coveo blog, and following Coveo on LinkedInTwitter, and YouTube.

Contact Information

Paul Moon
Head of Investor Relations
investors@coveo.com


