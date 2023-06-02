Coveo Solutions Inc. (TSE:CVO) Full-Year Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

The investors in Coveo Solutions Inc.'s (TSE:CVO) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 26% to CA$8.05 in the week following its annual results. It was a respectable set of results; while revenues of US$112m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were 15% smaller than expected, with Coveo Solutions losing US$0.38 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Coveo Solutions after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Coveo Solutions' ten analysts is for revenues of US$128.2m in 2024, which would reflect a solid 14% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$0.34. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$131.9m and US$0.43 per share in losses. Although the revenue estimates have fallen somewhat, Coveo Solutions'future looks a little different to the past, with a very promising decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

There was no major change to the CA$10.88average price target, suggesting that the adjustments to revenue and earnings are not expected to have a long-term impact on the business. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Coveo Solutions at CA$12.86 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CA$7.44. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Coveo Solutions' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 14% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 25% p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this to the 105 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Coveo Solutions' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at CA$10.88, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

