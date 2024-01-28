This Coveo Solutions Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Coveo Solutions Inc.'s (TSE:CVO ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Coveo Solutions

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by CFO & Corporate Secretary Brandon Nussey for CA$200k worth of shares, at about CA$10.40 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$9.25 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Brandon Nussey was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Coveo Solutions

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Coveo Solutions insiders own about CA$41m worth of shares. That equates to 4.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Coveo Solutions Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Coveo Solutions insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Coveo Solutions and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Coveo Solutions. While conducting our analysis, we found that Coveo Solutions has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

