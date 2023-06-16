Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

So, the natural question for Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

Does Coveo Solutions Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at March 2023, Coveo Solutions had cash of US$198m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$7.8m. That means it had a cash runway of very many years as of March 2023. Importantly, though, analysts think that Coveo Solutions will reach cashflow breakeven before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Coveo Solutions Growing?

Coveo Solutions managed to reduce its cash burn by 79% over the last twelve months, which suggests it's on the right flight path. Pleasingly, this was achieved with the help of a 30% boost to revenue. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Coveo Solutions Raise More Cash Easily?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Coveo Solutions has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Coveo Solutions has a market capitalisation of US$665m and burnt through US$7.8m last year, which is 1.2% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

So, Should We Worry About Coveo Solutions' Cash Burn?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Coveo Solutions is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. But it's fair to say that its revenue growth was also very reassuring. It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Coveo Solutions that you should be aware of before investing.

