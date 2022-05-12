U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

Cover Genius Appoints Gloria Basem as Chief People Officer

Cover Genius
·3 min read
Cover Genius
Cover Genius

Experienced HR exec. to support rapid growth as the company more than doubles employee headcount

Daniel Chavenson also joins as VP of Strategy and Corporate Development to accelerate strategic business opportunities

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cover Genius, the insurtech for embedded insurance, is pleased to announce the addition of Gloria Basem as Chief People Officer (CPO). Gloria will lead the company’s global people strategy during its rapid growth, overseeing talent acquisition, employee experience, growth, learning, DEI, career development and compensation. She will work closely with the executive team to ensure People strategies enable company goals.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Gloria to the company as we continue to expand our teams, which more than doubled this past year, around the globe to meet our mission to protect all the customers of the world’s largest digital companies,” said Angus McDonald, Co-Founder and CEO of Cover Genius. “Following a year of unprecedented growth where we saw a 667% increase in sales for XCover, our global distribution platform, Gloria’s experience helping to create engaged and aligned teams at tech companies and startups will play a critical role in helping us meet our goals.”

Basem joins Cover Genius with a deep experience in successfully building and growing the HR function for various organizations and brings expertise in organizational effectiveness and leadership to the team. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer for Stash, a fintech company. She has also served as Chief People Officer at MediaMath, a global adtech firm, New Avon, Planned Parenthood of New York City and the CDM Group. Gloria received her Masters of Business Administration (M.B.A.), Marketing at Temple University and her Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resources and Organizational Studies at The University of Michigan.

“I’m delighted to join Cover Genius’ team of bold, authentic and purposeful individuals and look forward to continuing to foster the company culture that has led to its position as the leading global insurtech for embedded insurance,” said Basem. “I’m very impressed with how Cover Genius adapted and was able to refocus during the past couple of years. There are a number of programs here that differentiate us as an amazing place to work, and I look forward to building on these.”

Cover Genius has also hired Daniel Chavenson, VP of Strategy & Corporate Development. With more than 15 years of experience in the insurance industry, Chavenson will be responsible for the evaluation and execution of growth opportunities for Cover Genius globally. He will work with partners and strategic targets to identify unique opportunities to scale and grow the business globally. Chavenson joins Cover Genius from Embroker where he spent four years overseeing external strategic relationships and leading insurance strategy and operations. Prior to that, he spent several years in leadership positions at AXIS Capital and Zurich Insurance. Daniel holds a Masters of Business Administration (M.B.A.) from the University of California, Berkeley and a Bachelor’s of Economics from Vanderbilt University.

About Cover Genius
Cover Genius is the insurtech for embedded insurance that protects the global customers of the world’s largest digital companies including Booking Holdings, owner of Priceline, Kayak and Booking.com, Intuit, Hopper, Skyscanner, Ryanair and Descartes ShipRush. We’re also available at Amazon, Flipkart, eBay, Wayfair and SE Asia’s largest company, Shopee. Cover Genius’ vision is to protect all the customers of the world’s largest online companies through XCover, an award-winning global distribution platform for any line of insurance or warranty, and XClaim, an API for instant payment of approved claims that delivers an NPS of +65, a result that has been independently recognized as the highest for any insurance company globally.

Cover Genius and partners co-create solutions that embed protection that’s licensed or authorized in over 60 countries & all 50 US States.

CONTACT: Media Contact Shelley Petri Senior B2B Marketing Communications Manager https://www.linkedin.com/in/shelley-petri/


