Cover Technologies Provides Update on Its Magnesium Metal Process Development and Announces “Nifty”, a Division for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COVER TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE: COVE) (OTC: MGPRF) (Frankfurt: 304A) (the “Company” or “Cover”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mag One Operations (“Mag One”), will be commencing its next phase to demonstrate the feasibility of producing magnesium metal using Tech Magnesium’s novel Aluminothermic Reduction Process. The initial work, carried out in 2019, was supported by the National Research Council of Canada (NRC), under its Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC-IRAP).



As a recap, in 2019, Mag One entered into a Technology Acquisition Agreement with Tech Magnesium. The Tech Magnesium Technology was developed by Dr. Doug Zuliani, President and Founder of Tech Magnesium. Dr. Zuliani, along with Dr. David Dreisinger and Ms. Gillian Holcroft, will lead this next phase to demonstrate the ability to produce Mg metal from magnesium oxide. This next phase will take place in three (3) stages over a 4-month period.

Gillian Holcroft, President of Mag One, said: “We are excited to commence the next phase of this groundbreaking work, after initial promising results. In the initial phase, we modified an existing furnace and ran several tests to evaluate the feasibility of producing Mg metal. This same furnace is still in place which enables us to hit the ground running. The Tech Magnesium Technology, coupled with our serpentinite mine tailings-to-magnesium oxide (MgO) production technology, is aimed at becoming the lowest-cost, greenest primary magnesium metal produced in the world.”

Dr. Douglas Zuliani said, “A cost-effective MgO aluminothermic reduction process will beneficial for vehicle light weighting. It will enable the widespread adoption of low carbon-footprint ultra-light magnesium alloy components thereby providing significant weight savings at net costs that are estimated to be highly competitive with current vehicle alloys including aluminum and high alloy steel. I look forward to working with the Mag One team to rapidly develop this technology into a commercial reality.”

The test work will be divided into three (3) technical stages with the overarching goals of obtaining quality Mg metal product at high yields and final aluminum products that have value in use or in recycle.

Cover is also pleased to announce that it is launching a dedicated division titled Nifty for non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) as well as related assets and technologies in the decentralized finance (“DeFi”) category. The business activities of the Company’s Nifty division could add value to its existing magnesium operations as well as its metals spot market ElectrumX, which is presently under development as announced in Cover’s September 22, 2021 press release.

Using the intellectual property that comprises the Flurbo Technology acquired by Cover from Nifty Technologies Inc. (“Nifty”), the Company intends to create solutions under its NFT division for issuing and transacting NFTs for various purposes to include data-oriented representation of commodity ownership. In a September 23, 2021 article by metals giant Kitco, the many possible applications of NFTs were detailed for unique assets such as artwork, which has led to organizations such as Visa investing in NFTs such as CryptoPunks1. As this broad scope of use cases continues to prove popular, Cover also intends to explore NFT opportunities outside of commodity minerals such as magnesium as part of the activities of its NFT division.

Cover CEO Dorian Banks commented, “In the commodities space where transactions often rely on outdated technologies, NFTs can unlock a considerable amount of value for all players in the minerals segment. Blockchain and crypto technologies have continued to uphold and strengthen their value proposition over the years, and I believe that through our NFT division we can open many new doors that stand to complement our existing magnesium operations. Based on the performance of our early-stage applications of NFTs to commodity minerals such as magnesium, we may also soon begin to explore other NFT applications in areas such as media, digital art, and collectibles.”

About Cover Technologies Inc.

Cover Technologies Inc. is a technology research and development company with a focus on emerging technologies and solutions. In addition to the current research and development on its magnesium processing technology, Cover Technologies is in pursuit of identifying opportunities in emerging technologies. For further information or questions regarding the Company kindly contact the Company via email at info@covertechnologies.ca . Additional information can be found by viewing the Company’s filings at www.sedar.com .

