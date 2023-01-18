Coverall market size to increase by USD 2,254.93 million; Europe to contribute 33% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coverall Market by Type, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 2,254.93 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 8.42%. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Regional Analysis

By region, the global coverall market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing number of occupational accidents and the strict implementation of worker safety regulations are driving the growth of the coverall market in Europe. Buy the report

Company Profiles

The coverall market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

3M Co. - The company offers coverall such as Protective Coverall 4535 and Protective Coverall 4520.

Alliance linen - The company offers coverall such as Scrub Suit.

Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd. - The company offers coverall such as Safety Coverall and FR Coverall.

Ansell Ltd. - The company offers coverall such as BioClean-D Drop-down Sterile Garment with Hood S-BDSH, BioClean-D Hood BDHD-L, and BioClean-D Coverall with Hood Sterile S-BDCHT.

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of accidents due to hazardous work environments, the growing need for workplace safety, and growing innovation. However, the lack of awareness is hindering market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By product, the market is segmented into integrated coveralls and stand-alone coveralls. The integrated coveralls segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. Europe held the largest share of the market in 2022.

What are the key data covered in this coverall market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the coverall market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of coverall market vendors.

Coverall Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 160 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,254.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.14 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key countries US, Canada, Australia, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Alliance linen, Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd., Ansell Ltd., ASATEX AG, Ballyclare Ltd., Cortex Products India Pvt. Ltd., Derekduck Industries Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., National Textile and Apparel Inc., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd., Samarth Industries, Sioen Industries NV, Trimax Coverall Sdn Bhd, Universal Overall Co., Uvex Winter Holding Gmbh and Co. Kg, Wearce, and Workwear Outfitters Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global coverall market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Durable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Disposable - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

7.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 Australia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 3M Co.

12.4 Alliance linen

12.5 Anbu Safety Industrial Co. Ltd.

12.6 Ansell Ltd.

12.7 ASATEX AG

12.8 Ballyclare Ltd.

12.9 Derekduck Industries Corp.

12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

12.11 Honeywell International Inc.

12.12 Kimberly Clark Corp.

12.13 Samarth Industries

12.14 Sioen Industries NV

12.15 Universal Overall Co.

12.16 Uvex Winter Holding Gmbh and Co. Kg

12.17 Wearce

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

