U.S. markets close in 1 hour 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,820.20
    -32.77 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,985.21
    -284.56 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,350.87
    -107.89 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.60
    -14.94 (-0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.23
    +1.39 (+1.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.20
    -18.80 (-1.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    -0.55 (-2.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0536
    -0.0074 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7140
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1926
    -0.0132 (-1.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2270
    +0.7870 (+0.59%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,846.16
    -62.25 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.44
    -0.71 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

CoverEase Partners With Ethos to Make Life Insurance Easy

·2 min read

LIVERMORE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CoverEase, a digital insurance broker, announced today the addition of Ethos' life insurance to their digital offering. Ethos allows CoverEase customers the ability to instantly quote and purchase life insurance policies for up to $2 million in coverage, without a medical exam or blood test. In minutes, customers can get coverage placed starting from $7 a month.

CoverEase + Ethos
CoverEase + Ethos

CoverEase+Ethos are simplifying life insurance through exclusive technology that creates a seamless customer experience.

"By connecting our customers with Ethos and their flexible and affordable coverage, we're building on our promise to make insurance lighting fast, easy and awesome for everyone," CEO Shawn Marie Edgington shared.

CoverEase + Ethos are simplifying the life insurance purchasing process through exclusive technology that creates a seamless customer experience. AI is leveraged through the company's real-time underwriting process, eliminating the typical requirements of a phone interview, medical exam, blood tests and more.

Since launching in early 2022, CoverEase has bridged the gap between the digital and the traditional processes of shopping and buying business insurance, employee benefits and now, life insurance. CoverEase uses decades of best practices research, plus today's most advanced InsureTech to un-complicate the complicated. The results, a lightning fast, easy and awesome way to shop, compare and buy the insurance businesses and their employees need most.

About CoverEase:

CoverEase, a digital insurance broker, has reinvented the way businesses shop, purchase, and save on their insurance products. CoverEase uses advanced technology to offer an online "Amazon-like" shopping experience from the best insurance brands in the country. CoverEase, headquartered in Livermore, California, with offices in New York, was built on the same technology that their sister company's pay-go workers' comp agency, E-COMP has been using and improving for the past 5 years. Both companies are WBENC certified and are led by CEO Shawn Marie Edgington. Learn more at www.coverease.com.

About Ethos:

Ethos makes it easier than ever for everyone to protect their families with life insurance online, in minutes without any medical exams. Ethos has created the insurance industry's most advanced proprietary technology, eliminating the traditional barriers to life insurance by developing instant and accessible products. Ethos issues billions in coverage each month saving their customers time and money. Ethos is a global company, with offices in Austin, Bangalore, San Francisco, Seattle, and Singapore. To learn more, visit www.ethoslife.com.

CoverEase Logo (PRNewsfoto/CoverEase)
CoverEase Logo (PRNewsfoto/CoverEase)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coverease-partners-with-ethos-to-make-life-insurance-easy-301702055.html

SOURCE CoverEase

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Silvergate stock crashes 40% premarket after crypto deposits plummet

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the plunge in stock for Silvergate after crypto desposits plummet.

  • 3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks That Are Surefire Buys in 2023

    Although last year was challenging for most of Wall Street, it was an especially difficult year for growth stocks. When the curtain closed on 2022, both the growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite and the Nasdaq 100 -- an index comprised of the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange -- lost 33% of their value. The thumping that Nasdaq 100 stocks took last year can be a blessing in disguise for opportunistic growth seekers looking to pounce.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond stock hits 52-week low, considers bankruptcy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Bed Bath & Beyond stock plunging following a financial warning from the company.

  • Carnival Surges on Management's Bullish Outlook

    Carnival stock looks set for a turnaround in 2023

  • Chicago Rolls Out Campaign to Lure Employers After Citadel, Boeing Exits

    (Bloomberg) -- Chicago and its suburbs are taking new steps to lure companies to the region after high-profile corporate departures rocked the city last year.Most Read from BloombergIf You Have Student Loans, Mark These Dates on Your CalendarWhy Conservatives Are Blocking McCarthy as Speaker — and Throwing Congress Into ChaosAmazon to Slash More Than 18,000 Jobs in Escalation of CutsWhat We Know About the ‘Kraken’ Covid Variant XBB.1.5 and Why It’s Causing ConcernFed Affirms Inflation Resolve, P

  • Is Novavax Stock a Bargain After Falling More Than 90% From Its High?

    It was a little over a year ago that Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) submitted its final data packages to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for it to obtain Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) several months later. Could Novavax be a good contrarian investment to add to your portfolio?

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • U.S. judge says Celsius Network owns most customer crypto deposits

    A U.S. bankruptcy judge ruled on Wednesday that Celsius Network owns most of the cryptocurrency that customers deposited into its online platform, meaning most Celsius customers will be last in line for repayment in the crypto lender's bankruptcy. The ruling by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn in New York affects approximately 600,000 accounts that held assets valued at $4.2 billion when Celsius filed for bankruptcy in July. The company does not have enough funds to fully repay those deposits, Glenn wrote.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • Why Asana Stock Dropped 24% in December

    The stock dropped to all-time lows on fears of slowing growth, but there are still some trends in Asana's favor.

  • Stocks That Could Go Up 1,000%

    These stocks are high-risk but will provide an extremely high reward if operations turn around in 2023.

  • Walgreens Could Continue to Weaken

    Traders and investors are reacting to Walgreens Boots Alliance's latest quarterly financial highlights that included a $6.5 billion pretax charge recognized in connection with a previously announced opioid litigation settlement.

  • Why Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Is Falling Today

    On Thursday morning, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) reported fiscal 2023 first-quarter results that beat analysts' expectations, but its retail sales fell year over year, and management offered tepid guidance. Investors were disappointed, and sent shares of Walgreens down as much as 7.8% in morning trading. For the period that ended Nov. 30, Walgreens earned $1.16 per share on revenue of $33.38 billion, exceeding analysts' consensus expectations for $1.13 per share in earnings on $32.83 billion in sales.

  • 1 Top Dividend Stock to Buy for 2023 and Beyond

    Don't let Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock's recent poor performance fool you. Investors, therefore, may want to consider scooping up some shares of this stock amid this pullback. The tech stock is especially attractive for investors looking for dividend income that could grow in the years ahead.

  • My husband and I rent our second home to our son and his wife. Now we want him to own this house, but keep our 2.5% mortgage rate. How can we do that?

    'Because of the 2.5% rate, none of us are interested in selling the house and getting our rates jacked up to 7%.'

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks Down 79% and 80% to Buy Now

    Red-hot inflation threw a wrench into the gears of the global economy last year, causing the S&P 500 to nosedive into a bear market. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) saw their share prices plunge 79% and 80%, respectively, from all-time highs and both stocks currently trade at sizable discounts to their historical valuations. Shopify makes omnichannel commerce easy.