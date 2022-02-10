All Covered Achieves CRN Triple Crown Status

Award Recognizes Exceptional IT Solution Provider Service

Todd Croteau, President, All Covered, IT Services Division of Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named All Covered, its IT Services Division, as a 2021 Triple Crown Award winner. The award celebrates standout solution providers for the impressive accomplishment of being featured on three of CRN’s prestigious lists. This is the eighth year the Triple Crown Award has accredited unparalleled performance from top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth and technical expertise within the IT channel.

CRN Triple Crown Award winners are honored for earning a place on three elite lists in the same year: the Solution Provider 500 list, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America; the Fast Growth 150 list, a ranking of the fastest-growing organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250 list, for having received the highest-level certifications from leading vendors in the industry. Making each list is truly an achievement in itself, but being named on all three lists in a single year highlights exceptional service and commands special recognition from the entire channel community.

“We are extremely honored to be one of only forty-five IT Solution Providers to have earned this prestigious recognition for 2021,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to helping our customers navigate their digital transformation journey. I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together with our clients as they build true connectivity through the intelligent connected workplace.”

All Covered is a leading nationwide IT Services company that focuses on the unique computing, networking and application needs of businesses across all verticals, with IT engineers well versed in the nuances and regulations of each market segment. It has helped thousands of organizations across the nation in practically every major industry to achieve their goals through better management of information and more effective collaboration. All Covered provides services that address applications, cloud, IT security, managed IT and business consulting.

“What an achievement to attain the Triple Crown Award. We are thrilled to congratulate these top solution providers who are leading the pack by revenue in North America, and whom have experienced more substantial growth this year than many other channel organizations while maintaining and building upon the technical skills that result in the highest level of service in the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “This award is the trifecta of honor, highlighting truly extraordinary solution providers who continue to go above and beyond in their contributions to the channel and to the future of the industry with their dedication and expertise.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

