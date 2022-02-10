U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,567.82
    -19.36 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,648.25
    -119.81 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,428.39
    -61.99 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,090.70
    +7.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.17
    +1.51 (+1.68%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.10
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    23.48
    +0.14 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1477
    +0.0050 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0100
    +0.0810 (+4.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3620
    +0.0086 (+0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9380
    +0.4130 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,097.23
    +1,120.23 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,044.45
    +24.27 (+2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,671.90
    +28.48 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     
ON THE RISE:

Inflation reaches fresh 40-year high

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) registered a 7.5% annual gain in January.

All Covered Achieves CRN Triple Crown Status

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.
·4 min read

Award Recognizes Exceptional IT Solution Provider Service

Photo

Todd Croteau, President, All Covered, IT Services Division of Konica Minolta
Todd Croteau, President, All Covered, IT Services Division of Konica Minolta
Todd Croteau, President, All Covered, IT Services Division of Konica Minolta

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named All Covered, its IT Services Division, as a 2021 Triple Crown Award winner. The award celebrates standout solution providers for the impressive accomplishment of being featured on three of CRN’s prestigious lists. This is the eighth year the Triple Crown Award has accredited unparalleled performance from top solution providers in North America based on revenue, growth and technical expertise within the IT channel.

CRN Triple Crown Award winners are honored for earning a place on three elite lists in the same year: the Solution Provider 500 list, a ranking of the largest IT solution providers by revenue in North America; the Fast Growth 150 list, a ranking of the fastest-growing organizations in the channel; and the Tech Elite 250 list, for having received the highest-level certifications from leading vendors in the industry. Making each list is truly an achievement in itself, but being named on all three lists in a single year highlights exceptional service and commands special recognition from the entire channel community.

“We are extremely honored to be one of only forty-five IT Solution Providers to have earned this prestigious recognition for 2021,” said Todd Croteau, President, All Covered. “This recognition is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to helping our customers navigate their digital transformation journey. I am proud of the accomplishments we have achieved together with our clients as they build true connectivity through the intelligent connected workplace.”

All Covered is a leading nationwide IT Services company that focuses on the unique computing, networking and application needs of businesses across all verticals, with IT engineers well versed in the nuances and regulations of each market segment. It has helped thousands of organizations across the nation in practically every major industry to achieve their goals through better management of information and more effective collaboration. All Covered provides services that address applications, cloud, IT security, managed IT and business consulting.

“What an achievement to attain the Triple Crown Award. We are thrilled to congratulate these top solution providers who are leading the pack by revenue in North America, and whom have experienced more substantial growth this year than many other channel organizations while maintaining and building upon the technical skills that result in the highest level of service in the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “This award is the trifecta of honor, highlighting truly extraordinary solution providers who continue to go above and beyond in their contributions to the channel and to the future of the industry with their dedication and expertise.”

Read about all of CRN’s Triple Crown Award winners online.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the workplace to achieve true connectivity through the Intelligent Connected Workplace. The company guides and supports its clients’ digital transformation through its expansive office technology portfolio, including IT Services (All Covered), intelligent information management, managed print services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been included on CRN’s MSP 500 list nine times and The World Technology Awards named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for fourteen consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2021 America's Best-in-State employers list. The company received Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year Award and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Award for its bizhub i-Series. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent four years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. Konica Minolta partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and works to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

# # # # #

Attachment

CONTACT: Maggie Grande Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. 1-551-500-2659 mgrande@kmbs.konicaminolta.us


Recommended Stories

  • IBM and SAP Strengthen Partnership to Help Clients Move Workloads from SAP® Solutions to the Cloud

    IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced it is teaming with SAP (NYSE: SAP) to provide technology and consulting expertise to make it easier for clients to embrace a hybrid cloud approach and move mission-critical workloads from SAP® solutions to the cloud for regulated and non-regulated industries.

  • Analyst Report: Criteo S.A.

    Headquartered in Paris, Criteo is one of the leading ad-tech companies in the growing digital ad market. Its technology, mainly the Criteo Engine, allows advertisers to launch multichannel and cross-device marketing campaigns in real time using retarget digital display ads. With real-time return on investment analysis of the ads, the firm’s clients can adjust their marketing strategies dynamically.

  • Carlos Musquez Joins Catalyst Marketing Agency

    Executive creative director brings global creative leadership to the agency.

  • Banks lose millions by overlooking ‘black pound’

    ‘Overlooked and underserved’... why are multi-ethnic consumers still one of the world’s largest untapped audiences?

  • Are Gen Z and Millennial Consumers Really That Different?

    Research from CM Group indicates how the younger generation is rewriting the rules of engagement from media to shopping and brand loyalty.

  • Partake CEO details growth, Black venture capital fundraising, and the brand's social impact

    Partake CEO Denise Woodard joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the growth of her female-led, Black-owned company, including investor relationships with artists like Rihanna and Jay-Z, and the expansion of her food brands into stores like Target, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's.

  • Körber acquires Siemens Logistics' mail and parcel business

    The international technology group Körber has signed an agreement to acquire Siemens Logistics' global mail and parcel business. Siemens Logistics provides cutting-edge mail and parcel technology and advanced software for leading global logistics providers. With the acquisition, Körber significantly complements its supply chain offering.

  • YC-backed Duplo raises $1.3M pre-seed to build financial OS for B2B companies in Nigeria

    Startups have sought to use technology to digitize processes in Africa’s B2B e-commerce and retail space over the past couple of years. When traditional distributors move goods from manufacturers and suppliers to retailers, they collect cash through a network of agents. For the most part, there is a lot of fraud behind the scenes because of inefficiencies in manual reconciliation processes on the distributors’ end.

  • Neo.tax raises $10M to help startups access R&D tax credits

    For most people, mention of the word “taxes” conjures up unpleasant things like tedious processes, mountains of paperwork and shelling out a lot of money to the government. Mountain View, California-based Neo.Tax wants to apply machine learning to company accounting — making it easier for small businesses and startups to track expenses and ultimately save on costs with its software. Its first product is designed to help make it easier for such businesses to claim an IRS R&D tax credit that could result in $250,000 back in their pockets.

  • Target directing store managers to prevent workers from unionizing

    New leaked training guidelines prompt managers to look for warning signs of worker and labor union organizing Target store at Monroe Marketplace in Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock Leaked training documents from Target, one of the largest retailers in the US, reveal how the company is directing management at stores to prevent workers from organizing unions. At the end of January 2022, Target emailed store management new training guidelines on labor

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: China Stocks Show Signs Of Life

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • BofA's Sharon Miller on the Future of Main Street

    Sharon Miller, Bank of America Head of Small Business, joined Kailey Leinz and Guy Johnson on "Bloomberg Markets: Americas" on Tuesday morning. A recent Bank of America report found small business owners remain resilient despite struggling to fill vacant jobs in January.

  • Bowlero Sees Revenue Surge on Return of In-Person Bowling, Successful De-SPAC

    By Alan Hatfield Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) showed strong results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 driven by recovery in walk-in retail revenue from the pandemic. The world’s largest […]

  • El Salvador Bitcoin Bond Issuance Coming as Soon as March 15: Finance Minister

    In a TV appearance, Alejandro Zelaya also confirmed that the coupon for the paper will be 6.5%.

  • Chart Patterns 101: In A Flat Base, Dull Trade Can Be Positive Action

    Mention "flat" in a talk about stocks, and images of dull, laggard performance come to mind. But flat bases can yield outstanding profits.

  • Italy fashion group OTB posts 2021 revenue bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

    Italian fashion company OTB said on Thursday that last year's 16% rise in revenue to pre-pandemic levels would boost its organic growth plans after the group bought German label Jil Sander last year. OTB chairman and founder Renzo Rosso and Chief Executive Ubaldo Minelli said in November they expected the company would continue to grow, reaching a size which would be more suitable for a listing by 2024. OTB, which stands for Only The Brave and owns brands such as Diesel, Maison Margiela, Marni and Viktor&Rolf, said net profit jumped to 142 million euros last year from 1 million in 2020.

  • More Unwelcome Surprises at Credit Suisse

    After a profit warning only last month, Credit Suisse’s full-year results should have been boring. Instead, the beleaguered Swiss bank had more bad news.

  • Indian food delivery firm Zomato's loss narrows on one-time gain

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd reported a smaller third-quarter loss on Thursday, helped by a one-time gain from a stake sale, while revenue jumped due to increased demand for restaurant meals. Zomato's dining out business, which offers customers discounts and offers when they eat out at partner restaurants, strengthened as eateries and bars reopened following a drop in COVID-19 cases during the quarter, while the company's core food delivery business continued to grow. "The revival of in-restaurant dining (in the third quarter) led to some green shoots in our dining-out ad-sales business," the Gurugram-based firm said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/33eIov4.

  • Warning Indians against cryptocurrencies, RBI chief says tulips have more value

    India's central bank chief delivered a stark warning against investing in cryptocurrencies, saying they lacked the underlying value of even a tulip - in a reference to a speculative bubble that gripped the Netherlands in the 17th Century. Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das gave his withering assessment of the digital currency craze just days after the Indian government established a taxation framework for cryptocurrencies. Advocates who had feared New Delhi might even ban digital currencies took the imposition of a tax as a sign of official acceptance, despite the grave reservations held by the country's central bank.

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.