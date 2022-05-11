U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,001.75
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,094.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,391.50
    +42.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,761.60
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.93
    -0.83 (-0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.30
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    -0.19 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0541
    +0.0008 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    -0.0860 (-2.79%)
     

  • Vix

    32.99
    -1.76 (-5.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2315
    -0.0001 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.3040
    -0.1260 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,191.56
    +776.32 (+2.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    727.38
    +10.18 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,243.22
    +26.64 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,189.37
    +22.27 (+0.09%)
     

CoverGo Raises $15 Million Series A to Expand Global Adoption of the Leading No-code Insurance Platform

·3 min read

CoverGo's Series A highlights the company's rapid growth and success, with annual recurring software revenue increasing more than 10x since January 2021.

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, May 9, 2022 /CNW/ -- CoverGo, the leading global enterprise no-code SAAS insurance platform, today announced it has secured $15 million in Series A funding led by California-based SemperVirens VC with participation from US venture capital firms SixThirty, Tribeca Early Stage Partners and Fresco Capital. Strategic investors include pan-African insurance group Old Mutual, Asia-based insurance group Asia Financial Holdings, US-based XN Worldwide Insurance (part of the Henner Group) and Middle East and African insurance fund Noria Capital. Existing insurtech investors also participated in the oversubscribed round.

Caribou Honig, general partner of SemperVirens, also known as the Godfather of Insurtech and founder of the world's largest insurtech conference InsureTech Connect, will also be taking a board observer seat as part of the investment.

A growing number of P&C, health and life insurance companies and emerging insurtech companies have adopted CoverGo's platform to build and launch all types of insurance products within days, develop omni-channel distribution, streamline policy admin and automate claims processes. As a result, CoverGo's annual recurring revenue grew more than 10x since January 2021.

CoverGo is already working with major insurance companies such as AXA, MSIG (MS&AD Insurance Group), Dai-ichi Life and Bank of China Group Insurance, and delivery partners such as Deloitte, Accenture, IBM and Synpulse in Asia, US, Canada, Latin America, Middle East and other markets across the globe. The new investment will help accelerate CoverGo's international expansion, develop its partner network with consulting companies and grow the sales and engineering teams in the US and Asia-Pacific to meet the increasing demand for the CoverGo platform.

"There are only a handful of technologies that are significantly transforming the insurance industry, and no-code is clearly on the short list," said Caribou Honig. "As carriers lean into enabling innovation, CoverGo is uniquely positioned to accelerate their digital transformation and drive efficiencies across the insurance value chain. CoverGo's next-generation platform is providing carriers an unbeatable mix of speed to market, cost savings, and security to succeed both now and in the future. We are excited to support CoverGo on its growth journey and expansion in the US market."

"Insurance companies realize now more than ever that custom IT development is too slow and costly while off-the-shelf software packages can't satisfy changing product requirements and customer needs. This is why we see fast growing demand worldwide for a truly configurable no-code platform allowing companies to be agile and stay relevant in the changing world," said Tomas Holub, CEO and Founder of CoverGo. "The new funding and unique mix of strategic insurance investors will help accelerate adoption of CoverGo by insurance companies globally."

Learn more about why insurance companies are choosing CoverGo at covergo.com.

About CoverGo

CoverGo has developed the insurance industry's first out-of-the-box, modular, no-code insurance platform powered by over 500 open insurance APIs enabling insurance companies to transform digitally in the most flexible, scalable and cost-effective way. P&C, health and life insurance companies use CoverGo to build and launch all types of insurance products within days, develop omni-channel distribution, streamline policy admin and automate claims processes. To learn more, visit https://covergo.com.

About SemperVirens VC

SemperVirens is a leading US-based ecosystem-driven investment firm focused on companies in the workforce, healthcare, and financial technology markets. The firm has a network of executives, industry analysts, and distribution partners that serve as a proprietary platform for accessing, analyzing, and amplifying the most promising companies in its target sectors.

Media Contact

Julien Hauss
Email: hello@covergo.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covergo-raises-15-million-series-a-to-expand-global-adoption-of-the-leading-no-code-insurance-platform-301543268.html

SOURCE CoverGo

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/10/c8919.html

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Roblox posts mixed first-quarter earnings results

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Roblox's Q1 revenue miss.

  • Dow falls, Tesla stock reverses gains, SoFi stock halted on early earnings release

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down the latest market action.

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • Upstart's Stock Just Crashed. Buy the Dip?

    Shares of Upstart had fallen close to 60% after the company reported recent earnings results. Is this a buying opportunity?

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Pfizer acquires Biohaven for $11.6 billion in cash

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman discusses reports that Pfizer will acquire biopharmaceutical company Biohaven in an all-cash deal.

  • Coinbase Earnings Revealed a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling after the Bitcoin broker reported a larger-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares fell 14% in after-hours trading on Tuesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • Why Geron Stock Is Soaring Today

    What happened Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) were soaring 15% higher as of 12:04 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The big gain came after the company provided its first-quarter update following the market close on Monday.

  • Here's Why Appian Is Soaring Today

    The stock market was rebounding nicely on Tuesday following a multiday slump, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all up as of 10:25 a.m. ET. To make a long story short, Appian showed that Pegasystems hired "spies" to observe, record, and access Appian's development environment for the purpose of stealing trade secrets.

  • SoFi Stock Tumbles as Earnings Published Ahead of Schedule

    SoFi Technologies stock has resumed trading after formally releasing the earnings that had been released early by Bloomberg. Unfortunately for SoFi shareholders, SoFi now expects second-quarter adjusted revenue between $330 million and $340 million, below estimates for $343.9 million, and forecast earnings before interest, taxes, amortization, and depreciation of $100 million to $105 million, below estimates for $119 million.

  • Two Metaverse Stocks Tumble On Disappointing First-Quarter Reports

    Two metaverse stocks — Roblox and Unity Software — tumbled late Tuesday after reporting disappointing results for the first quarter.

  • Why Coupang Stock Jumped 8% Today

    Shares of South Korean e-commerce leader Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) was up 7.8% today as of 12:20 p.m. ET. Except for the appointment of a couple of new board of director members, there has been little in the way of financial news from Coupang since the company reported full-year 2021 earnings a few months ago. The market is in turmoil because of inflation, and the U.S. Federal Reserve is aggressively raising interest rates to try and cool off the economy.

  • More Bad Times Ahead for These 6 Big Tech Stocks

    They are underperforming the market by a widening margin. There is no reason to consider buying this group of stocks anytime soon.

  • Oil Stocks: Buffett Favorite Occidental Sinks After Earnings, Amid Oil Sell-Off

    Oil producer Occidental Petroleum reported EPS that beat expectations. OXY stock fell after hours, after a mixed day for oil stocks.