Covestro LLC, Greenlight for Girls and Chatham University Bring Immersive Stem Experience to Pittsburgh-Area Students

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 11, 2022 / Women, of any age and background, should have access to careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) fields. That is one of the guiding principles behind greenlight for girls' work, through which they envision a balanced future with equal opportunity for girls (and boys) in STEM fields.

Covestro LLC, a leading supplier of high-tech polymers, joined forces with greenlight for girls (g4g) and Chatham University in its U.S. headquarters of Pittsburgh, PA to provide 125 middle- and high-school girls, aged 11-15, from diverse backgrounds a day of inspiration, experiments and engagement at Chatham University's Eden Hall campus.

To learn more about the work between greenlight for girls and Covestro, visit: Covestro - greenlight for girls

More than 40 volunteers from Covestro donated their time and expertise to guide the students through a series of hands-on workshops, including learning how to make polymer worms, testing water for macroinvertebrate organisms, prototyping solar thermal systems, diving into biodiversity and much more. The students were also challenged to create a "mission possible sustainability pledge," encouraging them to think and act sustainably in their everyday lives.

"It is inspiring to see so many young women that are deeply engaged and enthusiastic about learning new STEM skills," said Haakan Jonsson, chairman and president of Covestro LLC. "The need to bring more diversity into STEM fields is critically important, and I hope the experiences these young women take from today play a small role in encouraging them to continue a lifetime in STEM."

"All of us at g4g aim to redefine and reimagine STEM learning by continuouslyexploring how learning can be different," said Melissa Rancourt, founder and board president at greenlight for girls. "These day-long events, which are driven in large part by female role models, are a valuable platform for young STEM adventurers to connect with their interests. We are thrilled to partner with Covestro to create these opportunities and encourage these young leaders to pursue a future in STEM."

"Greenlight for Girls' hands-on STEM workshops help girls build confidence, generate enthusiasm for science, and parallel Chatham's commitment to educating remarkable women and our Eden Hall Campus's experiential approach to investigating sustainable solutions to our planet's challenges," said Dr. Linda Johnson, chairperson of Environmental Science and Interim Program Director for Sustainability at Chatham University. "It was an honor to host these talented, young scientists on our newest campus."

About Covestro LLC:

Covestro LLC is part of the global Covestro business, which is among the world's leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro supplies customers around the world in key industries such as mobility, building and living, as well as the electrical and electronics sector. In addition, polymers from Covestro are also used in sectors such as sports and leisure, cosmetics and health, as well as in the chemical industry itself.

The company is committed to becoming fully circular and aims to become climate neutral by 2035 (scope 1 and 2). Covestro generated sales of around EUR 15.9 billion in fiscal 2021. At the end of 2021, the company had 50 production sites worldwide and employed approximately 17,900 people (calculated as full-time equivalents).

About greenlight for girls:

Greenlight for girls is an international non-profit organisation headquartered in both Brussels, Belgium (as an international organisation registered asbl) and in the US (as a registered 501c3) dedicated to inspire girls (and boys) of all ages and backgrounds to pursue STEM subjects by introducing them to the world of science, technology, engineering & mathematics in fun and exciting hands-on learning. Together with our long-standing board members, global partnerships, inspirational leaders and a vast growing network of dedicated team members and volunteers, we are making a difference to inspire future scientists, engineers, inventors, innovators around the world. Since our inception in 2010, we have now reached over 58,000 STEM adventurers of all ages & backgrounds with more than 350 engaging events on 6 continents, 34 countries, 103 cities with the help of a network of 12,000 role models and mentors.

About Chatham University:

Chatham University has an enrollment of 2,400 students across more than 60 undergraduate and graduate programs in our areas of excellence: sustainability & health, business & communications, and the arts & sciences. As the alma mater of environmental icon Rachel Carson '29, Chatham is perennially ranked as one of the "greenest" colleges in the United States. Located in Pittsburgh, PA-one of the country's most livable cities and great college towns-Chatham is composed of three distinct locations: the historic arboretum, Shadyside Campus; Chatham Eastside in the fast-growing East End; and Eden Hall Campus, one of the world's most sustainable campuses.

Covestro LLC, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, Press release picture

