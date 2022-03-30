Coveted NSF Certification Achieved by Open Book Extracts

NSF International is a well-respected independent organization whose certification confers quality assurance

ROXBORO, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a cGMP-certified manufacturer and distributor of the industry's highest quality cannabinoid ingredients and most innovative finished products, has earned NSF/455-2 certification from global public health organization NSF International.

NSF International is well recognized as a hallmark of public health and environmental safety. NSF International retains a professional staff of engineers, microbiologists, toxicologists, chemists, public health experts and certification specialists in locations worldwide. As such, manufacturers, regulators and consumers look to NSF International for the development of public health standards and certification programmes that help protect the world's food, water, consumer products and environment.

OBX's products and processes were put through a diligent evaluation process to achieve NSF Certification, involving a series of inspections and in-depth checks, to ensure the products currently fulfill certification requirements and will continue to do so in the future. The NSF Certification builds on accreditations OBX has recently received, including USDA Organic Certification and Kosher Certification.

"At OBX, it is important to us that our customers have absolute confidence when using our products and services. Following a rigorous process to gain full NSF accreditation, we are delighted to bring the highest level of supply chain confidence to our clients," shared Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. "The NSF certification adds a new dimension to our portfolio of compliance with global standards and regulations. We are proud of our NSF certification as it demonstrates our ongoing commitment to safety and to high standards".

With a 76,000 sf. research and production facility near Durham, North Carolina, OBX has developed proven methods to efficiently manufacture a broad range of cannabinoids from hemp and natural sources, including CBD, CBN, CBC, CBG, CBGa, CBT, CBDa, CBDv, and THCv. OBX offers concept-to-market formulation and product development and manufacturing services, leveraging leading water soluble technology and unique delivery mechanisms to help its clients bring to market a wide range of finished goods, from core softgels, capsules, and gummies, to orally dissolving tablets, tongue strips, and aerosol sprays.

Story continues

Chelsea Pipkin, OBX Vice President of Quality Assurance added: "We have a very strong team at OBX and our NSF Certification demonstrates that not only do we provide one of the widest product portfolios of any cannabinoid company in the world, but we back that up with unrivaled technical, engineering and project management support."

In addition to earning NSF certification, OBX has implemented Acumatica's Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software to bring new efficiency and productivity to the company's expanding business. The company wanted to increase operational efficiency throughout its organization, and selected Acumatica's ERP system to help integrate and consolidate all company departments into a single solution. Acumatica's ERP software provides OBX with many significant benefits, including better workflow, higher profitability, reduced costs, superior customer service, improved inventory turns and visibility into the entire enterprise.

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is an NSF-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry's true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina's Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace.

For more information, visit https://openbookextracts.com/ .

Media Contact:

Media relations at Sheldon Baker, 332990@email4pr.com, Justyn Bostic, 332990@email4pr.com, 336-592-7317

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coveted-nsf-certification-achieved-by-open-book-extracts-301512951.html

SOURCE Open Book Extracts