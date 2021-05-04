COVID-19 Analysis on Hearing Aid Market Report for Q1- 2021 compared to 2020 | Expected to reach USD 2.92 billion by 2025 | Technavio
The hearing aid market is poised to grow by USD 2.92 billion, and accelerate at a CAGR of almost 7% during 2021-2025. The market records an incremental growth due to the global rise in the number of patients with hearing loss during the forecast period.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. The growth in the use of binaural hearing aids is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, the battery concerns for hearing aids may impede the market growth.
Hearing Aid Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
To help businesses improve their market position, the hearing aid market report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Amplifon Ltd, Audina Hearing Instruments Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Demant AS, GN Store Nord AS, MED-EL Elektromedizinische Gerate GmbH, RION Co. Ltd., Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Laboratories Inc., and WS Audiology AS.
Hearing Aid Market 2021-2025: Key Offerings
Market Size & Forecast by Revenue - 2021−2025
Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, challenges, and market opportunities
Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product and geography
Competitive Landscape – Detailed vendor information with segments and key offerings
Hearing Aid Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
The hearing aid market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Available Customization
Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of the companies. The following customization options are available for the hearing aid market report:
Further breakdown of the market segmentation in requested regions.
Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.
