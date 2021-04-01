U.S. markets open in 4 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.00
    +13.50 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,937.00
    +39.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,208.75
    +119.00 (+0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,233.40
    +10.90 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.13
    +0.97 (+1.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.20
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.47
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.62
    -0.99 (-5.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3778
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7600
    +0.0650 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,017.88
    +739.79 (+1.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.45
    +18.92 (+1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,756.56
    +42.93 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,388.87
    +210.07 (+0.72%)
     

FDA authorizes cheap rapid at-home COVID-19 tests

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·2 min read

The details on COVID-19 at-home testing are changing, and in a way that could have a major impact on our ability to deal with the pandemic. The FDA has now authorized multiple rapid tests for over the counter use (meaning, without a prescription or doctor pre-approval) to screen people who don't have symptoms of the disease. According to the FDA, "The addition of the OTC and POC tests for screening will give schools, workplaces, communities and others several options for serial screening tests that are accurate and reliable."

The first tests cleared for at-home screening are the Quidel QuickVue and Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test. They had already received authorization for testing of people who already show symptoms, but now they're approved to do routine screening on a regular basis of people who don't show any symptoms. They can also be used to get negative results before people return to school or work and are around others.

The idea is that by enabling rapid testing at a mass scale that includes people who don't show symptoms of infection, we can catch cases of COVID-19 sooner, and slow down its spread. Everything people need to perform the test comes in the box, and they can be used on children as young as two years old. Abbott says its BinaxNOW test can return results in 15 minutes, and will be available online or on shelves at major retailers within the next few weeks.

Other tests gaining approval include the Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card 2 test that's available for use at home with help from a telehealth proctor or at a point-of-care location, but now does not require a prescription from a doctor to administer. The BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection of SARS-CoV-2 is also approved for use at point-of-care locations.

Separately, the CDC and the National Institute of Health are trying out a rapid at-home test initiative in two communities where thousands of residents will receive kits they can use on themselves three times a week for a month. They're attempting to find out if frequent self-tests can help cut down on the spread of COVID-19, and see this as a way to gather important data in North Carolina and Tennessee. NIH Director Francis S. Collins said in a statement that "This testing initiative is the first of this scale to attempt to make free, rapid, self-administered tests available community-wide in order to determine their effectiveness in our nation’s comprehensive response to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Recommended Stories

  • The airline industry will release a COVID-19 passport for your iPhone next month

    The software allows airline travelers to store verified COVID-19 test results and vaccination certificates on their phones.

  • Google says it's 'likely' some employees will return to the office in April

    Some Google offices are likely to allow employees back in on a voluntary basis starting in April.

  • Discord adds audio-only Stage Channels for Clubhouse-like presentations

    Discord is introducing a feature called Stage Channels that allows users to broadcast a live audio conversation to a group of listeners.

  • 'Among Us' will get 15-player lobbies and a new art style

    In the meantime, the game's new Airship map is available to download today.

  • This wearable MIDI controller can control Zoom calls too

    Now you can control Zoom and Powerpoint with Genki's wearable MIDI controller.

  • Biden's EPA dismisses dozens of Trump-appointed science advisors

    The agency is looking for 'the best possible scientific insight to support our work.'

  • Xbox cloud gaming adds 'Morrowind' and other backwards compatible titles

    Microsoft is adding original Xbox and Xbox 360 titles to its Xbox cloud gaming service.

  • 'Days Gone' headlines April's batch of free PlayStation Plus games

    PS5 owners already have access to the survival horror game via the PS Plus Collection.

  • Pfizer plans to vaccinate some children in the US by start of next school year

    Researchers found the jab is '100% effective and well tolerated' among children aged 12 to 15.

  • 'No Man's Sky' adds seasonal missions in its latest update

    Hello Games is bringing more structure to your adventures.

  • Instagram brings TikTok Duet-style collaborations to Reels

    With the Remix feature, the TikTok clone has even more of TikTok's DNA.

  • Siri will no longer have a 'default' voice in iOS 14.5

    For as long as Apple has offered Siri, the digital assistant has defaulted to a female voice in North America. That’s about to change.

  • Glastonbury Festival will livestream a concert series for the first time

    The Glastonbury Festival is holding its first livestreamed event on May 22nd, with big groups like Coldplay and Haim in the lineup.

  • 'Genshin Impact' heads to PS5 this spring with faster loading times and visual enhancements

    Sony says the game will feature enhanced visuals, faster loading times and DualSense controller support.

  • Gupta: Liberty Steel plants won't shut on my watch'

    Liberty Steel owner Sanjeev Gupta is racing to refinance after his financial backer collapsed.

  • Deutsche Bank Dodged $4 Billion Archegos Hit With Quick Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos Capital Management in a private deal Friday, helping it emerge unscathed from a scramble that may cost some rivals billions of dollars.The German bank executed the direct sale after Archegos defaulted on margin loans used to build up highly leveraged bets on stocks, people with knowledge of the matter said. At the time, other lenders had already started selling and the pressure was on Deutsche Bank to rid itself of the exposure or potentially get stuck with losses.One of the buyers was Marshall Wace, among Europe’s largest hedge fund managers, according to a person familiar with its role who asked not to be identified discussing a private transaction. The names of the others weren’t immediately available.Representatives for Deutsche Bank and Marshall Wace declined to comment.The $4 billion sale brings to almost $30 billion the known value of investments that have been liquidated in the messy unwinding of Archegos. The private investment firm, run by former Tiger Management star Bill Hwang, grew into a hidden colossus before collapsing almost overnight in one of the biggest margin calls in history.Bloomberg has reported that Archegos lenders led by Credit Suisse Group AG tried to broker some kind of standstill agreement with Hwang last week, seeking to untie positions without causing panic. But any agreement was elusive and the trades started to become public on Friday, triggering a selloff.Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Wells Fargo & Co. dumped multibillion-dollar blocks of stock, in some cases through the weekend, to recover capital they loaned to Archegos. Deutsche Bank previously said it was able to de-risk its Archegos exposure and doesn’t expect to incur losses on the trades.It is the second time in less than a year that Deutsche Bank avoided damage from a big corporate collapse it had exposure to. The lender also emerged relatively unscathed when the German payments company Wirecard AG imploded in one of the country’s largest accounting scandals. The insolvency inflicted hundreds of millions of euros in credit losses on many lenders that, unlike Deutsche Bank, hadn’t hedged their exposure.Swiss rival Credit Suisse expects a hit in the billions of dollars from Archegos, people with knowledge of the matter have said, while Nomura Holdings Inc. has signaled it may lose as much as $2 billion. Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. estimate the Archegos blowup may cause as much as $10 billion of combined losses for banks.David Herro, chief investment officer of Harris Associates -- one of Credit Suisse’s biggest shareholders -- said on Bloomberg Television on Wednesday that the Archegos incident was a “wake-up call” for Credit Suisse and should lead to sweeping changes to its culture and oversight practices.Shares of Credit Suisse tumbled 21% this week on concern over the size of its potential Archegos hit. Deutsche Bank is down 2.9%.(Adds details about Deutsche Bank’s hedging before Wirecard scandal in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Scotland Could Sell Debt for the First Time Ahead of Elections

    (Bloomberg) -- The Scottish government is exploring raising funds on capital markets for the first time, ahead of elections that could trigger a renewed standoff with the U.K. over independence.The devolved administration in Edinburgh has had the ability to issue debt -- to be nicknamed “kilts” as a play on the U.K.’s “gilts” -- since 2015 under British rules to spread power. So far it’s refrained from doing so, with internal documents seen by Bloomberg showing officials concluded selling bonds didn’t make sense from a financial perspective.Yet the idea is now being taken more seriously by the ruling Scottish National Party, as it eyes the potential for another referendum on leaving the U.K. if it can gain a pro-independence majority in May’s parliamentary elections. The nation will work closely with investors on a range of options including government-backed bonds to finance its net-zero emissions targets, according to a spokesperson.“As this would be issued by a government with the stated goal of secession, the overall fiscal stance of a theoretical independent Scotland will be crucial in pricing this,” said Ross Hutchison, an investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments in Edinburgh. “The green element is an interesting twist, and may of course attract a lot of investor interest.”The push for Scotland to go green with its first bond may grow ahead of the next major United Nations climate change summit in November, which the country is hosting in Glasgow. That gathering has sped up plans for the U.K.’s first green gilt, with Britain already lagging peers such as Germany and France in joining a boom in sustainable finance.While sub-national debt in Europe is less developed than the U.S. municipal market, others with nationalist movements such as the Basque and Catalan regions in Spain plus various German states have been among the sellers. They’re popular with investors given they typically offer a yield pick-up versus national debt for similar creditworthiness, based on the assumption the central state will not allow part of its country to go bust.In the U.K.’s case, devolving fiscal authority away from Westminster has been slow. There’s a growing sense the political status quo isn’t working for those outside the capital -- a key factor behind the Brexit vote -- and that is kick-starting a nascent sub-national debt market.The UK Municipal Bonds Agency, set up to help local councils access bond investors, made its debut last year. A new fiscal settlement to be negotiated between Edinburgh and London this year could grant Scotland more flexibility and change the administration’s view on debt raising, according to freedom of information documents seen by Bloomberg.For now, discussions on debt issuance are at an early stage and probably won’t progress substantially until after the election on May 6. Opinion polls suggest First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP “has a 50-50 chance” of securing only its second-ever majority in May’s elections, according to John Curtice, the U.K.’s most prominent psephologist.Scotland’s previous independence referendum, in 2014, was only agreed to by then Prime Minister David Cameron after the SNP won a majority at Holyrood in 2011. Voters rejected leaving the U.K. by 55% to 45% after promises of more autonomy, including finance and borrowing power.One debt-raising option now on the table is to involve the government-backed Scottish National Investment Bank, created late last year. Scotland has an advantage in having greater tax and revenue powers than local councils, plus a developed asset management industry in Edinburgh, with firms such as Standard Life Aberdeen Plc and Baillie Gifford & Co.Still, Scottish debt would be a thorny proposition for politicians and financiers alike. Opponents of independence could use any spike in borrowing costs as the market warning against the economic case for secession. Investors, meanwhile, will be conscious of what would happen to the debt if Scotland were to break away from the 300-year-old union, and might demand a premium for the risk.“I think they would only issue them if they can do so at a very small spread over gilts,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at London-based BlueBay Asset Management. “The issue is that if Scotland left the U.K. then you would assume that this debt would re-denominate into the country’s new payment currency.”Short KiltsSturgeon’s government in Edinburgh has yet to confirm which currency an independent Scotland would use, particularly given its stated ambition of rejoining the European Union following secession. At the 2014 referendum, arguments about whether Scotland would be able to continue using the pound helped to undermine the nationalist cause.A renewed push for independence in Catalonia didn’t stop BlueBay’s Dowding hanging onto its debt, believing increased autonomy rather than secession from Spain was the likely end game. He’s less sure of Scotland’s constitutional future and so would consider shorting any new bonds on this uncertainty, looking for them to trade with a hefty 100-basis-point spread over gilts.“Mind you, ‘short kilts’ doesn’t conjure a mental image I would want to stare at for too long.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • H&M’s latest statement on Xinjiang cotton is very careful not to mention Xinjiang

    Foreign retailers in China risk either further annoying a major consumer market, or appearing not to care greatly about human rights.

  • Oil Drops As Suez Canal Shipping Resumes

    Oil prices fell early on Tuesday as the Suez Canal reopened for ship traffic after a week-long blockage, while rising U.S. dollar put further downward pressure on crude

  • Pending home sales plunge for the second straight month

    The National Association of Realtors’ (NAR) Pending Home Sales Index, which tracks the number of homes that are under contract to be sold, fell 10.6% in February from a month earlier — falling for the second straight month.