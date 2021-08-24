U.S. markets close in 4 hours 49 minutes

COVID-19: Border services resume at a number of small Canadian marine vessel reporting sites, airports of entry and ferry terminals

·3 min read

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada Border Services Agency

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will proceed with the resumption of service at various small marine reporting sites, airports of entry and ferry terminals over the coming days and weeks. This follows the coming into force of new public health measures affecting travel to Canada for fully vaccinated United States (U.S.) citizens and permanent residents on August 9.

The CBSA services will resume on three different dates, as follows:

As of 23:59 EDT on August 24th, 2021:

Small marine vessel reporting sites

Ontario

  • Bluffer's Park Marina

  • Bronte Outer Harbour Marina

  • Fifty Point Marina

  • LaSalle Park Marina

  • Mimico Cruising Club

  • National Yacht Club

  • Port Credit Yacht Club

  • Royal Canadian Yacht Club

  • Toronto Island Marina

  • Whitby Yacht Club

Québec

  • Club Nautique de Cap-aux-Meules

  • Club Nautique du Chenal

  • Plaisanciers du Havre

  • Quai Richelieu

Airports of entry

Ontario

  • Billy Bishop Toronto city Airport

  • Lake Simcoe Regional Airport

  • Muskoka Airport

  • Oshawa Airport

Québec

  • Charlevoix Airport

  • Trois-Rivières Airport

Newfoundland & Labrador

  • Deer Lake Regional Airport

  • Stephenville International Airport

Nova Scotia

  • Port Hawkesbury Airport

New Brunswick

  • Charlo Airport

Alberta

  • Edmonton International Airport (increase of hours to 24 hours, 7 days per week)

As of 23:59 EDT on September 6, 2021:

Ferry Terminals

Ontario

  • Point Alexandria (Wolfe Island Ferry)

  • Pelee Island

British-Columbia

Alaska State Ferry Terminal

Belleville Terminal

Blackball terminal

Washington State Ferry Terminal

Small marine vessel reporting sites

Ontario

Lakeview Park Marina

Lock "I" Port Weller

Miller's Creek Marina Port Colborne City Dock

Sarnia Bay Marina

Scudder's Marine

And as of 23:59 EDT on September 19, 2021:

Ferry Terminal

Ontario

  • Walpole Island Ferry

Quick Facts

  • Before heading to the border, travellers should inform themselves and fully understand their obligations by ensuring their eligibility to enter Canada and reviewing the COVID-19 vaccinated travellers entering Canada Web page.

  • Travellers eligible to enter Canada continue to be required to have a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before arriving in Canada or a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada. They must provide proof of their test result to a Government of Canada official at the border. Antigen tests, often called "rapid tests", are not accepted.

  • Fully vaccinated travellers must submit their mandatory information including their digital proof of vaccination in English or French using ArriveCAN (mobile app or by signing in online) within 72 hours before arriving at the border (or when entering Canada by marine mode).

  • Discretionary (non-essential) travel by individuals from countries other than the U.S., including for those who are fully vaccinated, remains prohibited. There is also no changes to testing and quarantine requirements for other travellers who are not fully vaccinated but eligible to enter Canada such as those entering by right.

  • All other Airports of Entry and small vessel reporting sites that have been temporarily suspended remain closed to ensure the CBSA's operational flexibility while continuing to support the Government of Canada's efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 to Canadians.

  • While Canada is moving forward with these measures, it's important to note that U.S. border restrictions remain in place for non-essential travel at this time. For information about U.S. requirements, please contact U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Associated Links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/24/c7092.html

