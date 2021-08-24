COVID-19: Border services resume at a number of small Canadian marine vessel reporting sites, airports of entry and ferry terminals
The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) will proceed with the resumption of service at various small marine reporting sites, airports of entry and ferry terminals over the coming days and weeks. This follows the coming into force of new public health measures affecting travel to Canada for fully vaccinated United States (U.S.) citizens and permanent residents on August 9.
The CBSA services will resume on three different dates, as follows:
As of 23:59 EDT on August 24th, 2021:
Small marine vessel reporting sites
Ontario
Bluffer's Park Marina
Bronte Outer Harbour Marina
Fifty Point Marina
LaSalle Park Marina
Mimico Cruising Club
National Yacht Club
Port Credit Yacht Club
Royal Canadian Yacht Club
Toronto Island Marina
Whitby Yacht Club
Québec
Club Nautique de Cap-aux-Meules
Club Nautique du Chenal
Plaisanciers du Havre
Quai Richelieu
Airports of entry
Ontario
Billy Bishop Toronto city Airport
Lake Simcoe Regional Airport
Muskoka Airport
Oshawa Airport
Québec
Charlevoix Airport
Trois-Rivières Airport
Newfoundland & Labrador
Deer Lake Regional Airport
Stephenville International Airport
Nova Scotia
Port Hawkesbury Airport
New Brunswick
Charlo Airport
Alberta
Edmonton International Airport (increase of hours to 24 hours, 7 days per week)
As of 23:59 EDT on September 6, 2021:
Ferry Terminals
Ontario
Point Alexandria (Wolfe Island Ferry)
Pelee Island
British-Columbia
Alaska State Ferry Terminal
Belleville Terminal
Blackball terminal
Washington State Ferry Terminal
Small marine vessel reporting sites
Ontario
Lakeview Park Marina
Lock "I" Port Weller
Miller's Creek Marina Port Colborne City Dock
Sarnia Bay Marina
Scudder's Marine
And as of 23:59 EDT on September 19, 2021:
Ferry Terminal
Ontario
Walpole Island Ferry
Quick Facts
Before heading to the border, travellers should inform themselves and fully understand their obligations by ensuring their eligibility to enter Canada and reviewing the COVID-19 vaccinated travellers entering Canada Web page.
Travellers eligible to enter Canada continue to be required to have a negative pre-arrival COVID-19 molecular test result taken no more than 72 hours before arriving in Canada or a previous positive test result taken between 14 and 180 days before departure to Canada. They must provide proof of their test result to a Government of Canada official at the border. Antigen tests, often called "rapid tests", are not accepted.
Fully vaccinated travellers must submit their mandatory information including their digital proof of vaccination in English or French using ArriveCAN (mobile app or by signing in online) within 72 hours before arriving at the border (or when entering Canada by marine mode).
Discretionary (non-essential) travel by individuals from countries other than the U.S., including for those who are fully vaccinated, remains prohibited. There is also no changes to testing and quarantine requirements for other travellers who are not fully vaccinated but eligible to enter Canada such as those entering by right.
All other Airports of Entry and small vessel reporting sites that have been temporarily suspended remain closed to ensure the CBSA's operational flexibility while continuing to support the Government of Canada's efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 to Canadians.
While Canada is moving forward with these measures, it's important to note that U.S. border restrictions remain in place for non-essential travel at this time. For information about U.S. requirements, please contact U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
